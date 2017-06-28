Council votes to raise utility rates

For the second consecutive year, Palo Alto residents will see a double-digit increase in their electric rates starting in July.

The City Council approved on Tuesday a series of rate changes that will collectively add about $6.79 to the average monthly utility bill, resulting in a 2.5 percent increase. The biggest hike pertains to electric rates, which are set to go up by 10.8 percent on Saturday, the start of the new fiscal year. The rate change comes exactly a year after the council approved an 11 percent increase to the electric rates.

In addition to approving the hike to electric rates, the council approved a 4.6 percent increase to gas rates, a 4 percent increase to water rates (which will be offset by elimination of the drought surcharge), a 5 percent increase to refuse rates and a 4.8 percent increase to stormwater rate.

All the rate changes except water and wastewater (which the council approved last week) were adopted by a single 8-1 vote as part of the council's budget-approval process, with Councilman Greg Tanaka casting the lone dissenting vote.

In discussing the electric rates, the newly approved budget attributes the hike to increasing transmission costs, new renewable projects coming online, substantial capital investment in the electric distribution system and lower-than-projected sales. In addition, the city is looking to rebuild its reserves, which were largely depleted during the recent drought spell, according to the new budget.

"While long-term costs did not increase significantly from 2009 through 2016, the City drew down reserves in order to avoid any rate increases over those years," the budget states.

Even so, the primary reason for the rate hike is not to replenish reserves but to "pay for long-term capital investment, operations and carbon neutral electric supply," the budget plan states.

According to the city's Electric Utility Financial Plan, rates will likely see another increase of about 9 percent next year before plateauing. The financial plan notes that in addition to lower-than-expected sales, the utility has had to contend with the recent drought, which had a "great impact than expected on hydroelectric supplies."

"This has affected reserves, making it difficult to phase in rate increases over multiple years," the plan states.

Ed Shikada, general manager of Utilities Department, said Tuesday that the city has seen some recent improvement in the financial outlook, in terms of the role that hydroelectricity plays. The rate increase, he told the council, is "largely driven by the need for additional capital investments in the system and to maintain adequate reserves in our fund."

The council didn't spend much time Tuesday discussing the rate changes, which had already been vetted by the Utilities Advisory Commission and by the council's Finance Committee. On May 18, the committee endorsed the proposed increases, a decision that the full council reaffirmed Tuesday night.

