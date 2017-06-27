News

Updated: Tue, Jun 27, 2017, 9:46 pm
Uploaded: Tue, Jun 27, 2017, 4:40 pm

Edgewood Shopping Center secures grocery store

Family-run business to focus on local, organic produce

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

The wait for a grocer to fill the vacant space at Edgewood Plaza Shopping Center is over, landlord Sand Hill Property Company said on Tuesday afternoon.

Company spokesman Matt Larson told the Weekly that Sand Hill signed agreements to reopen a grocery store last week. The new grocer will be Crystal Springs Produce, a family-run grocery located in San Mateo, which will be opening its second location at the Edgewood space. A name for the market has not yet been identified, Larson said.

The new market will replace the now-defunct Fresh Market, which vacated the 20,600-square-foot grocery building located at 2170 West Bayshore Road in spring 2015. Crystal Springs will sublease the Edgewood space under the terms of the Fresh Market lease, Larson said.

Crystal Spring Produce owners Mustafa and Kyazi Mutlu, are originally from Bulgaria and immigrated to the U.S. in 1990 through the former Yugoslavia. They pursued their dream of becoming small business owners and established their first store in San Mateo by transforming a vacant sandwich shop into a market. Crystal Springs has received a five-star Yelp rating from 146 out of 154 reviewers who extol its fresh produce from local sources and reasonable prices. The store has been in operation for seven years and carries cheeses, dairy, fresh-baked breads and other items. It specializes in local and organic produce, according to the market's website.

"We couldn't be more excited to open our new location in this wonderful community. We run a successful grocery in San Mateo and couldn't think of a better location for our expansion. We believe Palo Alto is a perfect location for carrying the local and organic offerings that we are so passionate about. We love Palo Alto and the people we know here, so this is an exciting opportunity for us," Mustafa Mutlu said in a press release.

Fresh Market, a southeastern U.S. chain, closed its Edgewood location just as the renovated shopping center was becoming fully leased as part of a greater decision to close all stores in California. Sand Hill has searched for a grocer to occupy the smaller grocery space. The search included conversations with more than 70 grocers, the company has said.

"We are thrilled to have found such a great partner for this space," John Tze, an affiliate of Sand Hill Property Company, said in a company statement. "Mustafa and his family run a very popular location in San Mateo and I'm confident a grocery store under their adept ownership will be a great fit for Edgewood and its surrounding neighborhoods."

Sand Hill has put up $300,000 in financing to facilitate reopening the grocery store, of which the Mutlus are beneficiaries, the company said.

Although an opening date is unconfirmed, both parties are confident the market will open before fall. Larson said that the opening depends on factors not in the grocer's and Sand Hill's control, namely permitting from the city, Santa Clara County Public Health department inspections and hiring staff.

Sand Hill has had to pay more than $700,000 in penalties to the City of Palo Alto for not maintaining a viable grocery store in the spot, which the city claims is a violation of its planned community ordinance for the development. Sand Hill and its business entity for the project, Edgewood LLC, dispute that the ordinance requires the landlord to provide anything beyond the space for a grocery store. The company has said it has been hampered by constraints in a 10-year lease with Fresh Market that gives the southeastern grocer the right to sublet the property. Sand Hill sought to have a large portion of the penalties vacated or at least reduced at an administrative hearing, but an April 2 ruling went against the company.

On June 12, Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge James Stoelker denied the developer's appeal to stay the now daily $5,000 fines while the company argues before the court to reverse the administrative ruling and to determine that Sand Hill is not required to ensure the continuous operation of a grocery store on the site. But Stoelker ruled that the case was not ripe for his hearing. Sand Hill should first use Palo Alto's legal process for suspending penalties during an appeal before it can again return to the judge if the city denies the developer's request for a stay, he said.

Larson said that Sand Hill and Edgewood LLC, which filed the appeal, do not have any comment on the status of the litigation at this time. He said he could not predict what was going to happen to the appeal.

"It has been tremendously difficult for us to reactivate this grocery since the withdrawal of Fresh Market due to market challenges. We are just happy our financing could make it work for Crystal Springs Produce. Our community will be well-served by this," Larson said.

Jeff Levinsky, one of the residents who has spearheaded the drive for Palo Alto to keep the pressure on Sand Hill to find a new grocer.

"But I look forward to what happens next," he added.

---

Comments

3 people like this
Posted by Norman Beamer
a resident of Crescent Park
5 hours ago

Best wishes. Hope they don't give up when they find out there is no available parking.

Email Town Square Moderator      


3 people like this
Posted by Shame on them
a resident of Community Center
5 hours ago

Wouldn't it be funny, but a totally typical palo alto event, if the new grocer got held up by the burdensome palo alto permitting process.

Email Town Square Moderator      


6 people like this
Posted by Robert Smith
a resident of Duveneck/St. Francis
5 hours ago

@Shame on them,

This is probably just a generic excuse: blame the government for your failings.

If the city were smart, they would make an effort to move forward with this expeditiously so that it doesn't become a part of the record for the court case.

Email Town Square Moderator      


16 people like this
Posted by Resident
a resident of Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
5 hours ago

Excellent! I am so excited. Sounds like a perfect fit. Fresh Market sort of missed the mark in the area by having to many isles of bulk candy, all salads had loads of cheese on them, and even when it was a new market I found yucky expired soup on the shelves. I personally will do what I can to support this new market and I wish them the best. I will do my best to walk instead of drive when possible, but I do hope that shopping center starts to tow cars that are there to carpool, that would help a lot.

Email Town Square Moderator      


16 people like this
Posted by awesome!
a resident of Duveneck/St. Francis
5 hours ago

at this point i don't care who comes, anyone will do. this is long overdue great news!

to the owners of Crystal Springs Produce- thank you we will support you!!

also, in case you don't know you will need to get rid of all the carpoolers using your parking lot

Email Town Square Moderator      


10 people like this
Posted by Hooray!
a resident of Crescent Park
5 hours ago

Thrilled to hear this news. But yes, now I hope the landlord improves the parking situation at this shopping center!

Email Town Square Moderator      


16 people like this
Posted by awesome!
a resident of Duveneck/St. Francis
5 hours ago

parking problem is hopefully easy to solve.. Post 60 minute max parking signs and give tickets. Parking was not a problem when Fresh Market was there. The carpoolers saw a void and filled it (can't blame them) but this needs to stop.

Email Town Square Moderator      


10 people like this
Posted by Resident
a resident of Duveneck/St. Francis
4 hours ago

Great news. Welcome! We will support you.

Email Town Square Moderator      


9 people like this
Posted by Anonymous
a resident of Duveneck/St. Francis
4 hours ago

I look forward to walking over to the store!
If I buy a lot at the grocery, I will have to drive.
Now the time has come for those taking advantage of the parking lot as a "park n ride," etc. to quit their opportunistic practice, which started with the vacamcy of a grocer at the center.
The parking lot should resume being for those patronizing the Edgewood Center.
No overflow from the gas station, commuters, those who reside in the houses adjacent, whuch were built by the re-
Developer of Edgewood Center at great profit.

Email Town Square Moderator      


3 people like this
Posted by Resident
a resident of Another Palo Alto neighborhood
4 hours ago

Good news about the grocers, but it will be interesting to see where the carpool parkers go since there is no carpool lot near 101.

I suspect that this area will now demand parking permit.

What a mess about parking for those who can't afford a permit and work in town!

Email Town Square Moderator      


7 people like this
Posted by Nearby Resident
a resident of Jordan Middle School
4 hours ago

So this will be like Milk Pail but cleaner? Yes! Milk Pail must be losing business because their parking lot is oftentimes full so I can't shop there. I don't know if this place can match Milk Pail prices, but still probably better than Piazza prices. If it's mainly a produce store, the turnover in shoppers will probably be fairly quick.

Miss the great meat from Fresh Market, but this will be nice. Safeway meats have actually improved so I don't always have to drive to Piazza's.

Email Town Square Moderator      


13 people like this
Posted by john_alderman
a resident of Crescent Park
3 hours ago
john_alderman is a registered user.

Guess those increased fines worked. Thanks to those tenacious residents who pushed on this.

Email Town Square Moderator      


14 people like this
Posted by john_alderman
a resident of Crescent Park
3 hours ago
john_alderman is a registered user.

BTW, Crystal Springs Produce has a 5 star rating on Yelp with 154 reviews, and only a single "$". That's a very good sign.

Web Link

Email Town Square Moderator      


9 people like this
Posted by Mama
a resident of Crescent Park
3 hours ago

Please, City Council, make this a two-hour parking lot. Then patrol it and give tickets to parkers overstaying the limit. That's the only way our wonderful new grocer will survive.

Email Town Square Moderator      


5 people like this
Posted by Shame on them
a resident of Community Center
3 hours ago

John- I think the owner was looking for a store all along. tough to find a tenant for ant undersized store in palo alto. now will come the real treat - will the neighbors who complained so much actually support the store. The yelp reviews are mentioned in the story
Mama- this store is private property. I am not sure the city police can enforce parking violations.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Kathy
a resident of Triple El
2 hours ago

Did Palo Alto Online research this article or simply reprint the developers press release? E5Y

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by awesome!
a resident of Duveneck/St. Francis
2 hours ago

@shame on them

yes it's private property but i would hope that as such you have the right to enforce who parks on your property!! If that is not the case we are in big trouble as a country.

Post a sign with a max parking time, and warn violators will be towed, if it's violated don't call Palo Alto Police- call the towing company

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by john_alderman
a resident of Crescent Park
1 hour ago
john_alderman is a registered user.

@Kathy - What research are you looking for?

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by Nearby Resident
a resident of Jordan Middle School
1 hour ago

The carpoolers will likely start parking on neighborhood streets. If they are Stanford or downtown employees, it's still beneficial to carpool because they only have to find one parking spot at their destination. More parking signs will be needed in that area, or perhaps, all over town. They could park basically anywhere, except in the neighborhoods that have permit requirements.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by musical
a resident of Palo Verde
37 minutes ago

We've all seen "Customer Parking Only" signs. When your car is missing they suggest phoning PAPD at 329-2413 or Ellison's. Private property is enforced by PAPD as drivers find out quickly when parked without a handicap placard in a code-mandated blue spot, but it may be only when complaint-driven. If some stranger has parked in your home's private driveway, I think you're supposed to call the police rather than the towing company directly.

There is very little street or off-street parking available on the other side of 101.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by musical
a resident of Palo Verde
18 minutes ago

I should clarify that last sentence of mine -- there are several hundred parking spots on the other side of 101, but they are generally all occupied. During business hours Embarcadero Road is parked solid almost to the far end. The Mings property has been leased to a car dealership, and likewise much of Palo Alto city-owned capacity by the airport.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by just saying
a resident of Midtown
16 minutes ago

There is a big parking lot at the Palo Alto golf course on Embarcadero Road (a couple of blocks east of Hwy 101) that never seems to be busy. Just saying.

Email Town Square Moderator      


