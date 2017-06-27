Edgewood Shopping Center secures grocery store

The wait for a grocer to fill the vacant space at Edgewood Plaza Shopping Center is over, landlord Sand Hill Property Company said on Tuesday afternoon.

Company spokesman Matt Larson told the Weekly that Sand Hill signed agreements to reopen a grocery store last week. The new grocer will be Crystal Springs Produce, a family-run grocery located in San Mateo, which will be opening its second location at the Edgewood space. A name for the market has not yet been identified, Larson said.

The new market will replace the now-defunct Fresh Market, which vacated the 20,600-square-foot grocery building located at 2170 West Bayshore Road in spring 2015. Crystal Springs will sublease the Edgewood space under the terms of the Fresh Market lease, Larson said.

Crystal Spring Produce owners Mustafa and Kyazi Mutlu, are originally from Bulgaria and immigrated to the U.S. in 1990 through the former Yugoslavia. They pursued their dream of becoming small business owners and established their first store in San Mateo by transforming a vacant sandwich shop into a market. Crystal Springs has received a five-star Yelp rating from 146 out of 154 reviewers who extol its fresh produce from local sources and reasonable prices. The store has been in operation for seven years and carries cheeses, dairy, fresh-baked breads and other items. It specializes in local and organic produce, according to the market's website.

"We couldn't be more excited to open our new location in this wonderful community. We run a successful grocery in San Mateo and couldn't think of a better location for our expansion. We believe Palo Alto is a perfect location for carrying the local and organic offerings that we are so passionate about. We love Palo Alto and the people we know here, so this is an exciting opportunity for us," Mustafa Mutlu said in a press release.

Fresh Market, a southeastern U.S. chain, closed its Edgewood location just as the renovated shopping center was becoming fully leased as part of a greater decision to close all stores in California. Sand Hill has searched for a grocer to occupy the smaller grocery space. The search included conversations with more than 70 grocers, the company has said.

"We are thrilled to have found such a great partner for this space," John Tze, an affiliate of Sand Hill Property Company, said in a company statement. "Mustafa and his family run a very popular location in San Mateo and I'm confident a grocery store under their adept ownership will be a great fit for Edgewood and its surrounding neighborhoods."

Sand Hill has put up $300,000 in financing to facilitate reopening the grocery store, of which the Mutlus are beneficiaries, the company said.

Although an opening date is unconfirmed, both parties are confident the market will open before fall. Larson said that the opening depends on factors not in the grocer's and Sand Hill's control, namely permitting from the city, Santa Clara County Public Health department inspections and hiring staff.

Sand Hill has had to pay more than $700,000 in penalties to the City of Palo Alto for not maintaining a viable grocery store in the spot, which the city claims is a violation of its planned community ordinance for the development. Sand Hill and its business entity for the project, Edgewood LLC, dispute that the ordinance requires the landlord to provide anything beyond the space for a grocery store. The company has said it has been hampered by constraints in a 10-year lease with Fresh Market that gives the southeastern grocer the right to sublet the property. Sand Hill sought to have a large portion of the penalties vacated or at least reduced at an administrative hearing, but an April 2 ruling went against the company.

On June 12, Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge James Stoelker denied the developer's appeal to stay the now daily $5,000 fines while the company argues before the court to reverse the administrative ruling and to determine that Sand Hill is not required to ensure the continuous operation of a grocery store on the site. But Stoelker ruled that the case was not ripe for his hearing. Sand Hill should first use Palo Alto's legal process for suspending penalties during an appeal before it can again return to the judge if the city denies the developer's request for a stay, he said.

Larson said that Sand Hill and Edgewood LLC, which filed the appeal, do not have any comment on the status of the litigation at this time. He said he could not predict what was going to happen to the appeal.

"It has been tremendously difficult for us to reactivate this grocery since the withdrawal of Fresh Market due to market challenges. We are just happy our financing could make it work for Crystal Springs Produce. Our community will be well-served by this," Larson said.

Jeff Levinsky, one of the residents who has spearheaded the drive for Palo Alto to keep the pressure on Sand Hill to find a new grocer.

"But I look forward to what happens next," he added.

---

Follow the Palo Alto Weekly/Palo Alto Online on Twitter @PaloAltoWeekly and Facebook for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.