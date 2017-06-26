Shop Talk: Timberland, Fast Tony's Chicken to open

In this week's Shop Talk column, Timberland comes to Stanford Shopping Center and Palo Alto gets a new fried chicken eatery but loses a fast-casual pizza joint.

STANFORD SAYS 'TIMBER'! ... Outdoor enthusiasts shouldn't have any difficulty finding sportswear or other related accessories at Stanford Shopping Center. The mall is getting ready to open a new major outdoor-lifestyle retail site -- its third over the past 15 months. Timberland is completing an interior build-out on a new 3,508-square-foot space near the Garden Walk across from J. Crew and is expected to open in early August. This comes two months after Canadian apparel and equipment manufacturer Arc'teryx opened its first California retail store next to AllSaints on May 19. Alameda-based North Face also opened a new store at Stanford in April 2016. The Timberland brand is already sold in the mall at Macy's and Nordstrom, but the new site will be an independent Timberland store. The New Hampshire-based company manufactures rugged outdoor gear -- footwear, apparel and accessories for adults and children, as well as industrial work wear -- that is sold at more than 260 stores worldwide. Its retail stores include signature elements like a "boot wall." -- L.T.

FAST TONY'S CHICKEN OPENS ... Local chef Tony Nethery opened Fast Tony's Chicken last week at Town & Country Village in the space vacated by Tava Kitchen in January. The fried chicken restaurant is the inaugural participant in a mentoring program that locally born Asian-fusion chain Asian Box recently launched to help up-and-coming chefs avoid the mistakes and replicate the good decisions its founders made when they first started the business, CEO Frank Klein said Tuesday. He and others from Asian Box have been coaching Nethery through the ins and outs of opening a restaurant. "Fast Tony's Chicken is a classic yet updated take on the chicken shacks of the South," states a description Klein provided. "Having grown up in Texas eating his grandmother's 'brown bag or cast iron' fried chicken, Tony is now bringing his family recipes to you." Nethery, a second-generation Mexican-American, became a cook after serving in the U.S. Navy. He went on to work in the kitchens of Mark Miller (who has won a James Beard award) and Douglas Rodriguez, a well-known Miami chef. The takeout-only restaurant (there is no inside seating in the relatively small space but some tables outside) will serve a fried chicken sandwich ($9) with Mary's Free Range Chicken, coleslaw, pickles and Duke's Mayonnaise, a 100-year-old cult-favorite mayo made in South Carolina. Diners also can order pieces of the chicken with pickles and rolls, among other menu items. The restaurant is located at 855 El Camino Real, suite 162 (next to Belcampo Meat Co.). -- E.K.

THE PASSING OF PIEOLOGY ... Fast-casual custom pizza chain Pieology has suddenly closed its Palo Alto location. A sign recently appeared in the windows that states: "This location is closed." Pieology opened at 2305 El Camino Real almost two years ago. In an emailed statement, Pieology President Mike Nolan described the closure as one of the "smart, strategic decisions" the business has made to "progress and better the company. It is without question that as industry trends change and business goals evolve, focused and disciplined decisions become crucial to success," he said. "Over the course of the next year, we will be evaluating our market position and store performance to streamline the Pieology portfolio." He did not immediately respond to a question about whether there was anything in particular about the Palo Alto market that led to the closure and if Pieology plans to close other locations. Most of the national franchised chain's outposts are in southern California, though there are others scattered throughout the Bay Area. -- E.K.

Compiled by the Weekly staff; this week written by Linda Taaffe and Elena Kadvany. Got leads on interesting and news-worthy retail developments? The Weekly will check them out. Email shoptalk@paweekly.com.