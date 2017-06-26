News

Uploaded: Mon, Jun 26, 2017, 7:42 pm

Paly's Kathie Laurence named Gunn principal

Administrator to fill vacancy left by Denise Herrmann

by Elena Kadvany / Palo Alto Weekly

Kathie Laurence, a Palo Alto High School assistant principal and former social studies teacher, will take over as the permanent principal of Gunn High School effective July 3, the school district announced Monday evening.

Laurence is filling a vacancy left by Denise Herrmann, who resigned at the end of the school year after three years on the job.

Superintendent Max McGee's appointment of Laurence follows the recommendation of a search committee â€” made up of three Gunn teachers, three parents, three students, a classified employee, a representative from the schoolâ€™s counseling and wellness team and a Gunn administrator â€” who unanimously supported Laurence for her ability to communicate well, listen to students, collaborate, understand the Gunn community and be a "person of action and not just words," the district announcement states.

After interviewing candidates, the committee also met with teachers, parents, staff and a student who knew them to confirm and gather more information, according to the district.

Laurence will take the helm during a time of transition for Gunn, with several large initiatives in the pipeline, including rolling out a new social-emotional learning curriculum and launching a long-desired teacher advisory program.

One of four assistant principals will also be leaving Gunn for a district office position. Miriam Stevenson was recently named director of student services at the district office, replacing Brenda Carrillo.

Committee members praised Laurence's passion for education and understanding of the local community. Laurence taught social studies at Paly from 1995 to 2010 before she was promoted to assistant principal.

Laurence's "years in the classroom make it so she understandsÂ what a teacher needs to be effective - whether it's extra resources, a piece of advice, or just a kind word," Gunn teacher, vice president of the teacher's union and committee member Marc Igler said in the announcement.

She has also "worn a lot of hats on the administrative side at Paly," he added. "That level of experience can't be underestimated."

Arjun Prabhakar, a rising senior who served on the search committee, said he appreciated that Laurence has "prioritized student voice â€” not only through rhetoric but also through action.

"We, as Gunn students, can expect that transparency and cooperation will soon become the norm under this new leadership," he said.

Parent and committee member Jane Dick called Laurence a "remarkable school administrator and lifelong educator who has cultivated respect, trust and partnership with students, staff, and parents."

Among the other qualities the committee unanimously agreed on about Laurence were "clear understanding of Gunn's culture," "forthright and to the point," "clear, firm, confident," and "sincere warmth and happiness."

Laurence, a Gunn alumna herself, said in a statement that she is "excited to return and work in partnership with faculty, staff, students, parents and community members to make sure every Gunn student has the opportunity, access and support necessary to reach his or her fullest potential."

In recent weeks, as rumors spread that Laurence would be promoted to Gunn, some Paly parents spoke in protest of her appointment at school board meetings given she was part of an administration that reportedly mishandled reports of sexual violence and harassment. The parents' criticism was sparked by the recent reports that a now-former Paly student who was convicted for an off-campus sexual assault and reported for an on-campus incident in 2016 remained at the school until May.

---

Follow the Palo Alto Weekly/Palo Alto Online on Twitter @PaloAltoWeekly and Facebook for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more. Â 

Comments

4 people like this
Posted by Oh dear
a resident of Barron Park
2 hours ago

[Post removed.]

Email Town Square Moderator      


4 people like this
Posted by jim h
a resident of Palo Alto High School
2 hours ago

Would be interesting to know how much Laurence knew about sexual assault incidents at Paly that were not listed in UCP logs and not treated as Title IX offenses.

[Portion removed.]

Email Town Square Moderator      


9 people like this
Posted by Paly Parent
a resident of Crescent Park
2 hours ago

This promotion just highlights the sorry reality of our education system, even in Palo Alto. Ms. Laurence is hardly an inspiring educator. She does not connect well with students and she is not motivational to teachers. There is a good reason she has been in the district so long and this is her first chance to be a principal. We need to somehow find a way to recruit talented leaders into the profession. We have principal after principal fail and our district office is cluttered with people who have no impact at the school sites. I think things will only get worse unless we somehow find a way to pay a fair wage for good people to take these roles.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by Paly Alum 02'
a resident of Palo Alto High School
44 minutes ago

Congrats Mrs. Laurence! You were my advisor in high school at Paly. You'll be great at your new role.

Email Town Square Moderator      


10 people like this
Posted by Paly Parent
a resident of Palo Alto High School
31 minutes ago

When does Paly get a new principal?

Email Town Square Moderator      


1 person likes this
Posted by Gunn Parent
a resident of Gunn High School
16 minutes ago

Congratulations to Ms. Laurence! Welcome to Gunn community!

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Opening alert: Fast Tony's Chicken at Town & Country Village
By Elena Kadvany | 13 comments | 3,272 views

Development policy: "The Market" and regulation
By Douglas Moran | 10 comments | 1,674 views

We’ve Been Married About a Year . . .
By Chandrama Anderson | 2 comments | 975 views

Italy By The Bay
By Laura Stec | 4 comments | 856 views

Joining in
By Cheryl Bac | 0 comments | 519 views

View all local blogs
 