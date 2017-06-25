Fire Department focus group for community health needs assessment

The Palo Alto Fire Department will hold a focus group to gather feedback on residents' current and future needs for emergency medical services (EMS).

The event is the first time the Fire Department has held a focus group for a community health needs analysis, and Fire Chief Eric Nickel hopes it will bring to light any unmet needs that could be alleviated with prevention and risk-reduction interventions.

"The strategic initiative of the Fire Department is finding ways to assist the community," he said.

One of the main topics that will be discussed is the need for emergency medical services and out-of-hospital medical care in Palo Alto. The city is the only fire department in the Santa Clara County that provides its own ambulance service. According to Nickel, 60 percent of the fire department's calls are for EMS, and residents ages 65 and older represent 50 percent of the department's ambulance usage. With 17 percent of the Palo Alto population being people ages 65 and older who will naturally "use our services more than others," he said, the department is concerned with how to handle the influx of EMS calls five and 10 years down the line.

"If there's a way that we could perhaps prevent this, could we work with local partners to address aging health needs so that they don't need to use our services?" he said.

If "we don't do anything," he added, data projects that EMS calls will increase between 30 to 45 percent.

The department is working with consulting firm Actionable Insights, which will handle all interviews to maintain anonymity.

Nickel anticipates that additional issues will arise during the focus group.

"We think we may know what (residents) want, but until we actually talk to them and ask what their thoughts are on the subject, we won't," he said. "We may not be able to fill those (needs), but it may put us down a path to look at strategic partnerships with organizations that do and can support those unknown and unmet needs."

The program on Tuesday, June 27, begins with dinner provided at 6:30 p.m. followed by a discussion at 7 p.m. at the Matadero Room in Mitchell Park Community Center, 3700 Middlefield Road. Participants are guaranteed anonymity and will receive a $20 gift card.

Interested residents can email city Strategic Operations Manager Amber Cameron at amber.cameron@cityofpaloalto.org for more information.

---

Follow the Palo Alto Weekly/Palo Alto Online on Twitter @PaloAltoWeekly and Facebook for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.