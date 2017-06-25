News

Uploaded: Sun, Jun 25, 2017, 8:50 am

Fire Department focus group for community health needs assessment

Department concerned with projected increase in calls for emergency medical services

by Shawna Chen / Palo Alto Weekly

The Palo Alto Fire Department will hold a focus group to gather feedback on residents' current and future needs for emergency medical services (EMS).

The event is the first time the Fire Department has held a focus group for a community health needs analysis, and Fire Chief Eric Nickel hopes it will bring to light any unmet needs that could be alleviated with prevention and risk-reduction interventions.

"The strategic initiative of the Fire Department is finding ways to assist the community," he said.

One of the main topics that will be discussed is the need for emergency medical services and out-of-hospital medical care in Palo Alto. The city is the only fire department in the Santa Clara County that provides its own ambulance service. According to Nickel, 60 percent of the fire department's calls are for EMS, and residents ages 65 and older represent 50 percent of the department's ambulance usage. With 17 percent of the Palo Alto population being people ages 65 and older who will naturally "use our services more than others," he said, the department is concerned with how to handle the influx of EMS calls five and 10 years down the line.

"If there's a way that we could perhaps prevent this, could we work with local partners to address aging health needs so that they don't need to use our services?" he said.

If "we don't do anything," he added, data projects that EMS calls will increase between 30 to 45 percent.

The department is working with consulting firm Actionable Insights, which will handle all interviews to maintain anonymity.

Nickel anticipates that additional issues will arise during the focus group.

"We think we may know what (residents) want, but until we actually talk to them and ask what their thoughts are on the subject, we won't," he said. "We may not be able to fill those (needs), but it may put us down a path to look at strategic partnerships with organizations that do and can support those unknown and unmet needs."

The program on Tuesday, June 27, begins with dinner provided at 6:30 p.m. followed by a discussion at 7 p.m. at the Matadero Room in Mitchell Park Community Center, 3700 Middlefield Road. Participants are guaranteed anonymity and will receive a $20 gift card.

Interested residents can email city Strategic Operations Manager Amber Cameron at amber.cameron@cityofpaloalto.org for more information.

---

Follow the Palo Alto Weekly/Palo Alto Online on Twitter @PaloAltoWeekly and Facebook for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Comments

9 people like this
Posted by Fred Balin
a resident of College Terrace
10 hours ago
Fred Balin is a registered user.

Curious timing, because at the same time, in city hall, in a public hearing, the city council will be discussing and then taking action on the proposed Fiscal Year 2018 budget, which proposes a cut of $1.3 million in fire department "deployment services” (i.e., cuts in services via the folks who are on the department’s apparatus), but with no details released on how those service cuts would be implemented.

For more details on this issue, see my Town Square post of yesterday at Web Link

Email Town Square Moderator      


8 people like this
Posted by Bill Ross
a resident of College Terrace
9 hours ago

Agree with Fred Balin. This meeting needs to be rescheduled. An open, accurate and informative community forum is needed on EMS services in the City but not at the same time that the City Council is considering the budget on those same matters.
A thorough background of the City's transport rights, the County EMS Authority Plans and standards and the current condition of the mutual aid provider, AMR/Rural Metro should be presented with statistics as to whether that EMS ambulance provider has met all its equipment and response requirements and how that ambulance carrier does and could affect response times here. There does need to be a full description as to both apparatus and station staffing and how whatever the staffing model is and budget appropriation relate.

Email Town Square Moderator      


8 people like this
Posted by Online Name
a resident of Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
8 hours ago

Curious timing indeed. It also presumes that seniors will stay here in Palo Alto and that traffic accidents will remain stable, both of which I doubt because we're already seeing an increase in accidents and many seniors are talking about leaving what's becoming an over-crowded office park. This seems like an odd way to project future needs.

I hope they specifically address how the ever-growing gridlock effects their ability to do their jobs and reach the site of an accident or health emergency in a timely fashion, a topic on which the Menlo Park fire chief has been particularly outspoken after someone died on 101 because they couldn't get there in time.

We have twice had drivers run into our car parked in front of our house, with minimal or no injuries to the two drivers In the one case, you would have thought you'd entered a war zone with about 10 fire and police vehicles (cop cars, motorcycles, fire engines of all sizes, etc. and 20+ officers in attendance.

Email Town Square Moderator      


8 people like this
Posted by Trust in government
a resident of Crescent Park
8 hours ago

Some newbies wonder why so many people complain about the city's actions.

Here is a good example of why so many of us distrust our city government and question their decisions.

Thanks to Fred Balin for informing us.

Email Town Square Moderator      


7 people like this
Posted by So Annoyed!
a resident of Professorville
7 hours ago

A big problem is that most, if not all of the major roads in Palo Alto cannot be widened, there is no room to do so. Nor is there any room to build new roads.

But the really stupid, and absolutely dangerous things are the city's decisions to narrow some of the most congested roads!

The stupidity is that this leaves NO room for any traffic to pull over so that emergency vehicles can get through!

One morning, on Charleston, the traffic was at a standstill and the only place for cars to pull over was the bike lane.
All of the vehicles tried, and the fire trucks and ambulances had to drive on the wrong side of the road in some places, and down the center in others. Then, a bicyclist squeezed through the bike lane kicking car doors and screaming, "Get out of the bike lane!" rather than using the sidewalk!

Similar things are happening on Middlefield with Google, Tesla, and Facebook buses-- there is no longer any room for them on some stretches, so they are FORCED to cut over to side streets to get to Willow or wherever! Previously they at least had room to straddle two lanes-- meaning this road was too narrow to begin with!

The stupidity and lack of foresight in this city is mind-boggling! Is the city oblivious to the fact that the county requires all the major employers to provide multi-passenger transportation???

Email Town Square Moderator      


3 people like this
Posted by Joe
a resident of Another Palo Alto neighborhood
5 hours ago

Not certain that the timing of this session is “curious” at all. More troubling is the lack of transparency regarding how the spending reduction will be applied across the Fire Department.

The article suggests that some sort of analysis exists within the Fire Department that has extrapolated the calls for service into the future. We (the residents) need to see any analyses the Fire Department has acquired, and the raw data from whence these reports are derived.

The thrust of this article suggests that the Fire Department is looking for ways to expand its operations. Given the low number of structure fires that occur in Palo Alto, the Fire Department could easily see itself as an ambulance service in the future.

It would be a very good thing if all new homes, and commercial buildings, would be required to install sprinklers, as well as other in-building fire alarms that could notify the public safety dispatch of a fire at a given location. These lo- and hi-tech additions to building codes could reduce the damage done to buildings and potentially reduce the firefighting aspect of the Fire Department’s operations.

There is a lot of technology in the medical diagnostics arena that could link personal medical diagnostics to a server somewhere that could potentially detect heart attacks, strokes, and other maladies that would require EMS assistance. This central server could alert the 911 dispatcher of the location of the person needing assistance, the nature of the medical emergency, and any other important medical details like blood type, hospital preference, medical records number, primary care physician .. and so on.

There are a lot of areas that the Fire Department could move into—but no doubt this would mean money, a little boldness, and the likelihood of stepping on someone’s toes.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Opening alert: Fast Tony's Chicken at Town & Country Village
By Elena Kadvany | 13 comments | 2,918 views

Development policy: "The Market" and regulation
By Douglas Moran | 9 comments | 1,609 views

We’ve Been Married About a Year . . .
By Chandrama Anderson | 2 comments | 850 views

Italy By The Bay
By Laura Stec | 5 comments | 488 views

Joining in
By Cheryl Bac | 0 comments | 442 views

View all local blogs
 