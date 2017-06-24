News

Uploaded: Sat, Jun 24, 2017, 8:48 am

Community Notebook: Speakers to discuss suicide contagion

Event to focus on Palo Alto's 'contagious resilience'

by Elena Kadvany / Palo Alto Weekly

The author of a new book on suicide contagion, along with author and Palo Alto parent Julie Lythcott-Haims and a Gunn High School psychology teacher will discuss Palo Alto's teen suicide clusters and the community's "contagious resilience" at an event Tuesday evening.

Several Palo Alto teenagers died by suicide in 2009 and 2010 and again in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

Lee Daniel Kravetz is the author of "Strange Contagion: Inside the Surprising Science of Infectious Behaviors and Viral Emotions and What They Tell Us About Ourselves," which examines the physiological, psychological and social factors that he believes played a role in Palo Alto's suicide clusters, the book description states. He also wrote "Supersurvivors: The Surprising Link Between Suffering and Success" in 2014.

Kravetz moved to Palo Alto in 2009, according to his website. He has a bachelor's degree in journalism and master's degree in psychology.

Lythcott-Haims, a Gunn parent, is the author of "How to Raise an Adult: Break Free of the Overparenting Trap and Prepare your Kid for Success" and a former dean of freshmen for Stanford University.

They will be joined by Ronen Habib, who several years ago started a positive psychology class at Gunn.

"From social media, to search, to state-of-the art health care and education, Silicon Valley is uniquely good at making things that catch," an event description states. "Yet in 2009, Silicon Valley created something that was never supposed to catch but did, ensnaring students, parents and the community in crisis. Â 

"In response, Palo Alto became an example of how to fight, how to live, how to be happy and how to remain strong, a shining model of how to care for one another and a vital reminder of our responsibility to one another."

The three will speak at Kepler's Books in Menlo Park at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27. The event is free. To RSVP, go to brownpapertickets.com.

---

