PUBLIC AGENDA: city budget vote; aquatics program update

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of June 26.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to approve the fiscal year 2018 budget, along with rate schedules for the gas, electric and fiber utilities The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda here.

PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to discuss the redesign of the Junior Museum & Zoo, consider an exterior interpretive exhibit at the Baylands Nature Center and get an update on the city's aquatics program. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, at the Community Meeting Room, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda here.

COUNCIL RAIL COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to meet at 8 a.m. Wednesday, June 28, at the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda here.

BOARD OF EDUCATION ... The school board has tentatively scheduled a special meeting for Wednesday, June 28, 3 to 5 p.m. at the district office, 25 Churchill Ave.

PLANNING AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION ...The commission plans to review the survey results for the Cowper/Coleridge traffic safety pilot project. The meeting will begin a 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28, in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda here.

LIBRARY ADVISORY COMMISSION ... The commission plans to elect a new chair and vice chair; hear a presentation on "Analytics on Demand," and hear an update on the library collection. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 29, in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda here.