News

Uploaded: Fri, Jun 23, 2017, 6:48 am

Higher parking-permit fees draw sharp reactions

Palo Alto workers unhappy with proposed 60 to 300 percent increases in permit prices

by Shawna Chen / Palo Alto Weekly

Palo Alto employees and businesses responded mostly negatively Wednesday to the city's proposal to significantly increase parking-permit fees, with one banker calling it "absolutely outrageous" and others saying the move would cause financial and logistical hardships.

The City Council is set to approve on June 27 a 2017-18 budget that would shift transportation costs to employees, raising annual parking-permit fees for California Avenue lots and garages from $149 to $365 and for downtown Palo Alto's garages from $466 to $738. The cost for a day parking permit in the California Avenue district would also increase from $8 to $25.

In addition, new permit programs in downtown and California Avenue's adjacent residential neighborhoods â€” which eliminated the free, all-day parking that workers enjoyed until recently â€” would also see fee increases.

The additional fees for downtown would be used to support the Transportation Management Association (TMA), a nonprofit aiming to reduce the number of solo drivers commuting to work. It is unclear how additional fees for California Avenue would be allocated.

Currently, some businesses are covering permit costs for their employees; others aren't. Many of the employees who choose not to pay for parking permits themselves instead move their cars every two or three hours in accordance with parking time limits.

Didem Kurt, events coordinator at furniture store West Elm in downtown, commutes from south San Jose and said that she and most of her colleagues, excluding managers, constantly move their cars throughout the day.

Similarly at The Counter, a diner on California Avenue, employees who aren't assigned designated parking spaces have to "run out" during lunch hour, manager Janice Faso said.

"It hurts business," she said.

Some of her employees attempted to buy reduced-price permits for low-income workers to park on neighborhood streets, but only two out of six received them before the city closed applications due to a limited number of permits. She fears that increased fees will also discourage potential employees.

Other employees who cannot afford permits park farther away and arrive earlier at work, said California Avenue Subway employee Dominga Gonzalez. Getting to work 30 minutes early is no good, she said. To ensure a parking space in the section of Stanford Avenue that doesn't require a permit, she must get to work at least 40 minutes early.

Kurt, of West Elm, said that increasing parking-permit fees is ridiculous.

"The retail business employees â€” I don't think anyone can afford it," she said.

Stephanie Wansek, general manager of Cardinal Hotel in downtown, agreed.

"An employee who makes minimum wage or $15 an hour cannot pay for that," Wansek said. "And the process for an employee to get a reduced (price) permit is very intensive. Employees, especially with language barriers, cannot accomplish that without assistance, and it's too much for a small business owner or manager to take on, all of the employee paperwork and online requirements."

Some small businesses, like the Cardinal Hotel, are covering permit costs for employees who can't afford it. But at $466 a pop â€” let alone the proposed $730 â€” Wansek said it's already a "big expense."

ZombieRunner on California Avenue has not had to subsidize employees' parking, but "we might need to now," said Gillian Robinson, co-owner of the outdoor-gear store.

On the plus side, Robinson noted that if permits are more expensive, "maybe fewer people will get them, so it may make it easier to get one."

For many local employees, the aims of the Transportation Management Association â€” promoting alternative forms of commuting â€” may be laudable but are just not feasible.

Tarna Rosendahl has worked at Bell's Books in downtown for 10 years and commutes "a 15-mile drive up in the mountains" to and from La Honda, where there is no bus.

"There's no way I can take other transportation here, so I basically have to bring my car," she said. "There are a lot of people who don't have access to public transit who have to come into work."

If she lived closer, she said, she'd be happy to take public transportation, bike or walk. But she doesn't.

Her employer currently pays for her parking permit, but she said there is no guarantee that this will continue if parking-permit fees increase.

If her employer decides that the cost is too much to cover, she would not pay for a permit herself.

"It'd be too much of a percentage of what I make," she said.

The option to carpool or use public transportation is also unavailable to Robyn Del Fierro, director of downtown's Citi Private Bank, because of the nature of her job, which requires out-of-office visits to her clients at various times throughout the day.

"This increase hurts the working population who not only pay the parking permits each year but also support the local businesses with our discretionary dollars," she wrote in an email, describing the proposal as "absolutely outrageous."

Driving a car, said Faso, is not just about commuting. She uses her car to run various errands throughout the day.

If the city increased parking-permit fees by 5 or 10 percent at a time, allowing workers to adjust, maybe they would be more receptive, said Devin Blake, employee of paint store Benjamin Moore on California Avenue. But as the fees are, they just cost too much for workers.

"We get paid a certain amount, and that's to live," Blake said. "Not to park."

Though Del Fierro may be forced to pay the increase, she said she will make a conscious choice to spend her discretionary dollars elsewhere and will encourage her company to do the same.

"For those of us who have the privilege of working in Palo Alto, this announcement definitely does not feel like we are valued by this city but rather penalized without much representation," she said.

Tyler Hanley, administrator at downtown bath-house spa Watercourse Way, hopes the city will push for a solution that benefits both residents and businesses.

"Continuing to raise permit costs for employees could force people to find jobs elsewhere, negatively affect an important and vibrant downtown area and, ultimately, make employees feel unwelcome in downtown Palo Alto," he said in an email.

---

Follow the Palo Alto Weekly/Palo Alto Online on Twitter @PaloAltoWeekly and Facebook for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Comments

Like this comment
Posted by Resident
a resident of Another Palo Alto neighborhood
1 hour ago

This is a sad and sorry state of affairs.

Here's my post from the other thread. It is relevant here too.

Making parking more difficult and more expensive is not going to help people park, just make it more difficult to get downtown unless people have no alternative.

We have one parking lot on the periphery, at 280, for carpoolers, but none at 101 and no shuttles serve that parking lot. Why not?

Parking permits are linked to a car, what happens to someone who needs to use spouse's car, a loaner while car is in shop, or if the car pool driver goes on vacation?

Why can't occasional permits be bought for those who only need them a couple of times a week? Some might use Caltrain or carpool, if they could buy a permit for several days.

Why don't we have more technological solutions have been talked about but nothing has been done. Instead it is easier to put prices up without any ease of service.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by resident
a resident of Midtown
57 minutes ago

If the parking lots are full at the old subsidized prices, why not raise the prices to market levels and use the extra money to provide alternatives ways to get to California Ave? Like shuttle busses or a bike bridge over the train tracks from Midtown to California Ave?

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Opening alert: Fast Tony's Chicken at Town & Country Village
By Elena Kadvany | 8 comments | 2,164 views

Time To Get Stoned
By Laura Stec | 5 comments | 2,054 views

Development policy: "The Market" and regulation
By Douglas Moran | 8 comments | 1,439 views

My Quality of Life on this Father's Day
By Steve Levy | 3 comments | 1,166 views

We’ve Been Married About a Year . . .
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 475 views

View all local blogs
 