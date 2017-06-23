News

Uploaded: Fri, Jun 23, 2017, 6:47 am

City to crack down on El Camino RVs

Enforcement of 72-hour parking ordinance to begin in coming weeks for parked motor homes

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Nearly 50 recreational vehicles lining El Camino Real in Palo Alto along the Stanford University border will soon be told to move along if they've been parked there for more than 72 hours, city officials said.

In recent months, residents of nearby neighborhoods and others passing along the thoroughfare have noted an increase in the number of the large vehicles along the west side of the street between Medical Foundation Drive and Serra Street.

El Camino Real is a state-owned highway. It's not uncommon for a few motor homes to take up residence along its curbs, but now there are at least 48, not including the SUVs and vans, occupying the roughly one-mile stretch. Some motor-home owners said they also own cars used for daily transportation, which are also parked on the street.

Palo Alto's municipal code section 10.36.030, which complies with state law, prohibits leaving a vehicle parked on a city street, alley or public lot for 72 consecutive hours or more. A vehicle is considered parked or standing if it has remained inoperable or has not been moved at least a half-mile. In the next few weeks, the Palo Alto Police Department will place flyers on the vehicles as a warning, and vehicles that don't move will be given a tow warning, said Claudia Keith, City of Palo Alto spokeswoman.

RV owners interviewed by the Weekly on Wednesday said enforcement has been lax until now because there aren't many businesses on that side of the street whose owners would complain. Stanford University open space and fields are adjacent. The vehicle dwellers said they have not heard of the planned enforcement.

Some said they would take it in stride and simply move the required distances; others said they thought that many RV owners would move on because they don't want to be hassled.

The ticketing is part of a larger plan that city staff are working on: The city's Community Services Department requested Santa Clara County social service caseworkers to do outreach to the vehicle dwellers to assess their status and direct them to resources or remind them about the 72-hour ordinance, Keith said. Caseworkers have already reached about one-third of the vehicle dwellers, she said.

The city's Transportation Division also plans to install signs regarding the 72-hour ordinance, she added.

Social services outreach workers recently contacted Bob Lochridge, a 72-year-old retired tech worker who has lived in his RV for 10 years and moved to El Camino in January. He said he owned a self-hypnosis studio on California Avenue in 1969 and has lived in Palo Alto since 1967. Palo Alto is his home, and he doesn't want to move far away from the place where he is moored, he said.

Lochridge lived on a boat in prior years, including in Alviso and Redwood City, and at the now-closed Palo Alto Yacht Harbor. Since returning to land living, he has spent time in his RV and also with female friends in homes mostly in San Jose.

Lochridge said he would comply with the law.

"It is what it is. It won't impact me. This thing starts right up, and I can just move to another part of El Camino Real. But I can't speak for all of my neighbors. I think most people won't feel as casual as I do about it," he said.

The vehicle dwellers said they don't know why there seem to be more RVs. Lochridge speculated it might be that some people want to be near the Opportunity Center at 33 Encina Ave., which provides services to homeless persons. He personally does not use the Opportunity Center, he said.

Another RV resident said that parking enforcement isn't going to solve the problem. A contractor, he moved to Palo Alto a few months ago after parking in San Jose.

"I ran up $1,000 in tickets. Even when you move every 72 hours they still ticket you," he said.

He was pragmatic about any impending enforcement by Palo Alto police.

"How am I going to feel? It's their land and they can tell you what to do," he said.

Eric John Diesel, a real estate investor, mathematician and neuroethicist who lives in his SUV, suggested the city should ask Stanford University graduate students to conduct a study of where the vehicle dwellers lived a year ago and two years ago to try to understand if the numbers have really increased and perhaps why, he said.

Diesel has owned multiple properties in the area and said he was the victim of alleged financial fraud. He now eschews living in one place.

He is against forcing the RVs to move. Many of the vehicle dwellers are already in desperate circumstances and have medical or other issues, he told the Weekly.

"If the city makes it even harder to live than it already is, it's just being cruel," he said.

"The slightest harassment, such as having their vehicle-home ... impounded ... or even getting a costly ticket, can completely destroy the life of a vehicle dweller, who is already living at the edge of existence, homelessness, and despair," he said in a follow-up email.

Instead, to solve the issue of concentrations of vehicles, local cities should take a regional approach and work together, he said. By providing parking zones up and down the Peninsula, they would spread out the RV population, making it less visible.

People who live in vehicles tend to congregate near food and basic amenities, such as showers, so opening up parking areas with access to amenities would help keep the RVs and other vehicles out of residential neighborhoods, he said.

Keith said that Palo Alto is looking into a broader solution: City Manager Jim Keene has been in touch with other city managers to discuss the problem.

"This is clearly not just an issue in Palo Alto," Keith said.

In addition to the city's planned outreach and parking enforcement, Keith said the city responds to specific complaints about abandoned vehicles through a phone hotline: 650-329-2258 or by email at cityofpaloalto.org, which accepts messages 24 hours a day. Callers concerned about a vehicle should provide a description of the vehicle, location, license plate number and how long it has been parked, according to the city's website.

---

Comments

Posted by Andy
a resident of another community
2 hours ago

Move your RV every 3rd day. Join a gym membership for about $50 per month for a daily shower, bathroom and maybe a workout. Once a week, wash your clothes at the laundry mat with a TV. Starbucks for internet service and a cup of coffee. Fast food for less than $10 per day.
This is the life of many who can't afford permanent housing.

Posted by Bob
a resident of Barron Park
2 hours ago

Can't we just get rid of the poors so we can have nothing but elite techies roaming the streets bumping into each other wearing VR headsets

Posted by Camp Palo Alto
a resident of South of Midtown
1 hour ago

RV street camping is a SIGNIFICANT problem in Palo Alto.

Our business is located in the small industrial park south of San Antonio Road and East of Charleston. The area is a unique mix of small industrial and tech office with little on-site parking due to the age of the development.

The RV situation here is unbearable. The RVs have been camped out so long that you can see them on Google satellite images. If it was just one or two occasional RVs, this would be tolerable. But its not.

Each RV has two or three other vehicles attached. This takes up 5 or 6 parking spaces that could otherwise be used for our employees. The RVs and cars are typically in poor repair and drip oil/fuel on the street and gutter.

The 72 hour rule does not work. The RV campers wait until evening then shuffle the cars around to defeat the 72 hour rule.

It gets worse. Sundays are typically the days that the RVs empty their holding tanks into the storm drain when few people are around. The neighbourhood smells like a wastewater treatment plant.

If this was an occasional issue, we could easily accommodate the RVs. Unfortunately, these are actually permanent squatters, that do not respect the neighbourhood, frequently rummage around our office building, and take needed parking away from legitimate businesses.

If we want to be compassionate, CPA needs an active program to monitor the problem and help the squatters find permanent housing. Perhaps setting up a parking lot near Baylands Park that offers services (utility connections, waste dump station, and assistance finding permanent housing) is a possible solution.

In the meantime, we would be fine posting No Overnight RV Parking signs in our neighbourhood.

Posted by resident
a resident of Charleston Meadows
1 hour ago

My understanding is that the majority of the RV's belong to construction crews who are here for jobs. People who have a limited time span for a job do not want to get apartments. If they are working on a SU project then SU should create a space in their back area - which is extensive - to accommodate the construction crews. Not sure about the rest of the people - city needs to get them in a different area away from schools.

Posted by Julie armitano
a resident of University South
34 minutes ago

They shouldn't be there.

