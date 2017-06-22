News

Pantless driver exposes himself to two girls

Police increase neighborhood patrols in response to Wednesday's indecent exposures

by Jamey Padojino / Palo Alto Weekly

A man driving through Palo Alto without pants on exposed himself to two girls in separate instances less than two hours apart on Wednesday, police said Thursday.

The first incident happened around 4:40 p.m. when a 12-year-old girl was walking her dog down Newell Road and heading toward North California Avenue, not far from Jordan Middle School, police said.

She heard a man in the driver's seat of a parked car call out to her as she passed by. When he asked if she knew where "the community swimming pool" was, the girl told him she didn't know and proceeded down the street, police said.

The girl saw the man wasn't wearing pants or underwear and was stroking his penis, according to police. The man then started the car and drove north on Newell Road.

She told her parents of the encounter and they contacted police dispatch around 8 p.m., police said.

The second indecent exposure took place just before 6 p.m. and reported to dispatch roughly 15 minutes later. A 16-year-old bicyclist heading west on Coleridge Avenue near Bryant Street, where someone drove up to her and pulled over, police said.

The teen later reported the driver, who wore no pants or underwear, was masturbating, according to police. The man never said a word to her and left in the car north on Bryant Street, according to police.

Both girls described the driver as a thin white man in his 20s or 30s in a newer-model, light-colored four-door sedan that was either white or silver, police said.

Investigators have released a sketch on the suspect made with help from the 16-year-old girl who met with a police artist on Thursday, according to police.

Detectives are working to find any links between the two reported indecent exposures and others in the city or neighboring area, police said.

The Police Department has stepped up neighborhood patrols in response to the two cases, according to police.

Police are asking that anyone with information about the indecent exposures call the dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to email paloalto@tipnow.org or sent by text message or voice mail to 650-383-8984. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Police Department's free mobile app, downloadable at bit.ly/PAPD-AppStore or bit.ly/PAPD-GooglePlay.

Posted by resident
a resident of Midtown
7 hours ago

There have been an increasing number of these similar sex crimes against women and children around the city in recent years. Is it just a coincidence that the perps are almost always described as either young clean-cut skinny white men or older homeless men?

