City seeks applications for Storm Water Management Oversight Committee

The City of Palo Alto is encouraging residents and employees to join a new committee that will oversee the management of the city's evolving stormwater program. Applications are due Aug. 1.

The group, known as the Storm Water Management Committee, will work to review the proposed Storm Water Management Fund budget and its expenditures while reporting to the City Council.

The new committee has "formed as a citizen's group to offer ideas on our annual budget to the storm drain management program," said Phil Bobel, assistant director of the Public Works Department.

According to the city, the committee is "charged with reviewing the annual budget and expenditures of the Storm Water Management Fund in order to ensure that revenue from the Storm Water Management Fee is being budgeted and spent in accordance with the terms of the stormwater management ballot measure approved by a majority of property owners in 2017."

Bobel encourages residents or employees of Palo Alto to apply if "they're interested in preventing flooding or prevent pollution in the storm system or capture stormwater as another resource."

The committee comes on the heels of a mail-only election in April when nearly two-thirds of voters approved a measure to raise stormwater fees to fund 13 projects. The fee increase raises monthly fees for each residential unit from the current level of about $13.03 per month for the typical residential unit to $13.65.

Bobel said that although they originally had an oversight committee when the fees were first raised in 2005, that group was set to dissolve along with the old fee structure.

If the stormwater measure hadn't pass in April, the current rate would've expired in June and gone down to the pre-2005 level of $4.25.

According to Bobel, the former group and new committee will focus on different objectives.

"The old program wasn't as focused on pollution prevention and capturing stormwater," he said.

The Storm Water Management Oversight Committee will meet at least once a year to go over the budget.

