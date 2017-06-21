News

Uploaded: Wed, Jun 21, 2017, 9:53 am

City banks on cameras to help deter suicides on Caltrain tracks

New surveillance system would replace human guards along Palo Alto's 4-mile track segment

by Gennady Sheyner / Palo Alto Weekly

As Palo Alto's system for keeping pedestrians off the Caltrain tracks continues to evolve, city officials are shifting their focus from human monitors stationed at the tracks to computer monitors broadcasting camera footage at a distant site.

The City Council approved on Monday night a $1.4 million contract with the company G4S Secure Integration to design and construct a video-management system (which is expected to take six months) that would monitor tracks and transmit footage to a remote location, where it would be monitored. The change represents a major shift for the city's TrackWatch program, which was launched in 2009 in response to a cluster of teenage suicides and which was initially staffed by volunteer "track watchers."

In November 2009, the city began hiring security guards to monitor the tracks in seven-hour night shifts. For the first years, the guards were stationed only at the Charleston Road and East Meadow Drive crossings. The city later added Churchill Avenue and California Avenue stations and the Alma Street crossing at the northern end of the city's 4-mile track corridor. It also modified contracts to require security guards to provide 24-hour service at the tracks.

Now, the city is looking to replace security guards with a system that detects intrusion on the corridor with visible and thermal infrared cameras. The city began using such a system last summer on a pilot basis when it installed an "intrusion detection system" at the East Meadow Drive grade crossing. A report from the Community Services Department notes that evaluation of this system has shown this technology to be "superior to human monitors."

The biggest advantage is the cameras' ability to detect movement at night. The long-distance cameras and sensors combined with "detection algorithms" both provided "significantly longer viewing distance" and resulted in "much lower fatigue and stress on the monitor."

The report notes that during the evaluation period, the system was able to discern unsafe conditions that were missed by humans on-site in numerous instances.

"While it may or may not be true that a "human presence" at the tracks would provide a deterrent to someone contemplating suicide, it is absolutely clear that the IDS ("intrusion detection system) provides a more effective means of notifying law enforcement and Caltrain, especially in darkness."

The council approved the contract with G4S Secure Integration on its consent calendar, with no discussion or debate. Its Finance Committee had discussed the switch at its May 9 budget hearing, where City Manager James Keene called 2018 a "transition year" for Track Watch. Beyond the coming year, the city does not expect to have any more guards watching over the tracks.

Acting Police Chief Ron Watson told the Finance Committee at the hearing that while there is no "foolproof system anywhere," the camera system offer a distinct advantage over human guards, particularly at night.

"It is so dark out there that 50 or 100 feet away, they can't see anything, whereas, with the technology there will be some advantages on greater distances."

He noted that technology may be more useful in some areas of the 4-mile corridor than in others. For this reason, the city is using the "slow approach to really be strategic about where and when we reduce that coverage." In the most risky locations, the city will still have "multiple layers" of coverage between cameras and monitors.

Keene said that he does not expect the change to have any impact on response time to potential incidents. Contrary to popular perception, monitors are not authorized to physically intercede in the right-of-way. Rather, they call the Police Department if they see something amiss. The person monitoring the camera footage would follow the same protocol.

In addition to the one-time cost of $1.5 million for installing cameras at the four Palo Alto crossings, the city will also be spending about $325,000 annually for remote monitoring, maintenance and power. Today, the city spends about $1.7 million for human monitors at the tracks.

The city's effort to deter people from walking on the tracks (broadly known as "means restriction") is part of a broader community effort to address the recent clusters of teen suicides. After the 2009 incidents, the city joined the school district and community volunteers to launch Project Safety Net, a collaborative focused on youth well-being.

The new report from the Community Services Department (whose director, Rob de Geus, is part of the Project Safety Net effort), states that while there is evidence that reducing access to "means" prevents death by suicide, monitoring the tracks is not a panacea to the "complex and challenging issue of suicide prevention."

"Investment in the health and well-being of Palo Alto's youth and teens must be multi-faceted and, well beyond track security services, inclusive of community, school, parent and student efforts across the Palo Alto community, as seen in the work of Project Safety Net," the report states.

---

Any person who is feeling depressed, troubled or suicidal can call 1-800-784-2433 to speak with a crisis counselor. People in Santa Clara County can call 1-855-278-4204. Spanish speakers can call 1-888-628-9454.

People can reach trained counselors at Crisis Text Line by texting 741741.

The link below provides more resources where one can receive help:

â€¢ Resources: How to help those in crisis

---

Comments

Posted by Sam Stevenson
Posted by Sam Stevenson
a resident of College Terrace
10 hours ago

What is the new response time? How fast can the remote monitor get someone to clear the tracks?

Posted by resident
Posted by resident
a resident of Downtown North
10 hours ago

Question: what percentage of local suicides are via train vs more traditional methods like guns or poisons or ropes or cars? I have to believe that the majority of suicides are by means other than trains. Investing all this money in reducing train suicide may be counterproductive if it reduces attention and resources from mental health programs.

Posted by Resident
Posted by Resident
a resident of Another Palo Alto neighborhood
10 hours ago

Hopefully these cameras will also monitor the causes of cars "stalling" or whatever on the tracks and getting hit by trains. There seem to have been a lot of these incidents lately too.

Posted by Peter Carpenter
Posted by Peter Carpenter
a resident of Atherton
9 hours ago
Peter Carpenter is a registered user.

Given the speed of the trains, the time it takes to detect an intrusion, the time it takes to report the detected intrusion and the time it takes to react to the warning of an intrusion the only use of the data produced by this system will be to record what happened after it is over.

Please let's stop trying to use technology as the panacea for dealing with more fundamental societal issues.

Posted by Parent
Posted by Parent
a resident of Charleston Meadows
9 hours ago

"Contrary to popular perception, monitors are not authorized to physically intercede in the right-of-way. Rather, they call the Police Department if they see something amiss." - Hahaha... What a joke! I thought they are stationed there 24 hours a day to help the kids. Turns out they are there to help the school district and/or the police.

Posted by senor blogger
Posted by senor blogger
a resident of Palo Verde
7 hours ago

I agree with Peter Carpenter. The trains are traveling at a minimum speed of 90 ft/sec. At that rate it would be virtually impossible to prevent any intrusion on the trackway.
There is a social solution to this problem. Let's keep searching until we find it.

Posted by Western Hillsider
Posted by Western Hillsider
a resident of Portola Valley
6 hours ago

To me, this looks like wasted effort to make the public feel better. Give the schools the $2 million (or whatever) for beefed up counseling/mental health/parent training and assistance programs designed to prevent or defuse suicidal proclivities. If the intention
to take one's own life exists, neither human guards nor technical apparatus can solve, or even mitigate the problem.

Posted by wordhawk
Posted by wordhawk
a resident of Downtown North
5 hours ago

The sensors need to be mounted on the front of the trains and linked to monitors and sonic alarms in front of the engineers' eyes and ears. That way, they might have sufficient time to stop the train. Otherwise, Peter Carpenter's point seems correct: we will merely know what happened after it is over and a body lies dead or a vehicle smashed on the roadway.

Posted by Peter Carpenter
Posted by Peter Carpenter
a resident of Atherton
5 hours ago
Peter Carpenter is a registered user.

When people step in front of a fast moving train there simply is not enough time to bring the train to a stop in time to avoid the person on the tracks and even attempting to do so may well endanger the train passengers.

Posted by musical
Posted by musical
a resident of Palo Verde
5 hours ago

Technical tidbit on emergency stopping a train -- if somehow you could lock all the wheels and have them adhered well to the rails rather than skidding, it would actually drag the tracks forward along with the train.

Posted by resident
Posted by resident
a resident of Downtown North
5 hours ago

Clearly, forcing the train into an emergency stop is a preposterous idea. Even when there is a huge car stopped on the tracks, slamming on the train's brakes will cause more casualties (mostly to train passengers) than just letting the train ram the car. The purpose of these cameras is to look for people behaving suspiciously and then dispatch a police officer to try to save them before the train comes. This is the same thing the current track monitor people do, though they are only located in a few places in the city.

Posted by Jay Ess
Posted by Jay Ess
a resident of Los Altos
5 hours ago

the only good it may do is stop the train in time and prevent the trauma of the driver who kills someone. And prevent the delay for the passengers. Mental health programs will do more in many cases

Spend the money on elevating the tracks and helping the traffic flow at crossings.

Posted by DTN Paul
Posted by DTN Paul
a resident of Downtown North
3 hours ago
DTN Paul is a registered user.

This just seems like a collosal waste of money. It seems that a kid determined to kill themselves only needs to look on the internet to come up with another way to do so. And yet, millions will be spent...

Posted by Reality Check
Posted by Reality Check
a resident of another community
3 hours ago


Of course! The scope must be expanded to include automated grade crossing camera enforcement of vehicle code violations which present an ever-present risk of a full-blown derailment train wreck caused by drivers habitually and illegally stopping (queuing) their vehicles across the tracks daily with near impunity, possibly killing innocent bystanders on nearby sidewalks, in other cars, aboard the train and even in their homes near the right of way.

Of course, trains forced to hit vehicles illegally stopped on the tracks by their scofflaw drivers typically do not derail ... but anytime a train hits a vehicle, there is a non-zero chance of a full-blown catastrophic derailment ... such as with the 2015 MetroLink Oxnard wreck caused by a pickup truck on the tracks.

Posted by Ahem
Posted by Ahem
a resident of Another Palo Alto neighborhood
2 hours ago

@RC,

Caltrain is operating 1950's technology rolling stock, 1930's technology crossing barriers, in a modern congested environment, according to 100 year old federal regulations... but its all the fault of the one-in-million driver that accidentally gets caught on the tracks.

Caltrain is stuck in the past because the passenger-rail business model doesn't work. Caltrian has no profits to invest in R&D or technology and never will. The pace of technology continues to accelerates while Caltrain remains shackled to the past.



