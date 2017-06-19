Preschool teacher named new Greendell School principal

Shannon Coleman, a preschool teacher who has worked at Palo Alto Unified's Greendell School since 2012, has been promoted to principal of the district's early childhood education campus.

The school district announced her appointment Monday evening. Coleman will replace Dawn Yoshinaga, who beginning July 1 will be Ohlone Elementary School's new principal.

Greendell School houses the district's Young Fives and PreSchool Family programs, the former for children who are age-eligible but not yet ready to enter kindergarten and the latter a parent-education initiative for families with children ages 0 to 5 years old.

In a statement, Superintendent Max McGee called Coleman a "familiar, kind and strong educational leader."

Before joining the district, she worked at Abilities United, a Palo Alto nonprofit that advocates and provides resources for people with developmental disabilities, for a year as a preschool teacher, early intervention developmental specialist and "social skills" instructor, according to the district announcement.

Before that, she was an autism services preschool teacher in the Mountain View-Whisman School District from 2007 to 2010 and an autism services instructional aide from 2005 to 2007.

Coleman holds a bachelor's degree in anthropology from the University of California at Berkeley and a master's degree in early childhood special education from San Jose State University.

Coleman's appointment is effective July 3.

The district hired Yoshinaga at the end of the 2015-16 school year to replace longtime educator and Greendell principal Sharon Keplinger. At Ohlone, Yoshinaga is taking over for Nicki Smith, who announced her retirement in April.

---

Follow the Palo Alto Weekly/Palo Alto Online on Twitter @PaloAltoWeekly and Facebook for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.