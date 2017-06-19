Heat wave this week prompts weather advisory, Flex alert

A heat advisory for the Bay Area issued by the National Weather Service has been extended through 9 p.m. Thursday as sweltering temperatures continue to stay in the forecast.

Santa Clara County and the rest of the region are expected to see above normal temperatures and record heat is predicted for large parts of the state, county officials said.

Peak temperatures are in the forecast from Monday through Thursday along with warm overnight temperatures, according to the county.

The elderly and young children are advised to stay out of the heat and make sure they're hydrated, Palo Alto Deputy Fire Chief Catherine Capriles said.

County officials also warn people with chronic diseases or disabilities, pregnant women or socially-isolated individuals are at risk during the heat wave. Pets, crops and livestock may also need additional care.

Pet owners should exercise caution by making sure their animals are in shade, given extra water and never left in a closed, parked car, county officials said.

People could be more likely to develop a heat-related illness from unseasonably warm temperatures and staying outdoors for long periods of time.

To avert the effects from prolonged heat residents can increase their fluid intake; avoid alcohol caffeine and sugar; cut back on physical activity; never leave anyone in a closed, parked car; go to air-conditioned places; cool off with a bath or shower; wear lightweight, loose-fitted clothing; cover their head; wear sunglasses and sunscreen; and rest in shaded areas.

A statewide Flex alert has also been issued for Tuesday and Wednesday from 2-9 p.m., during which time residents can choose to reduce their energy use by turning off unnecessary lights and major appliances and setting their air conditioners to 78 degrees or higher in an effort to reduce the chances of a power outage, according to the California Independent System Operator Corporation (ISO).

People are more likely to use their air conditioners in the late afternoon, with ISO estimating more than 47,000 megawatts will be used each day on Tuesday and Wednesday within its coverage area that serves roughly 80 percent of electricity customers.

More details on the Flex alert can be found online at flexalert.org. The information is also available in Spanish and Vietnamese.

