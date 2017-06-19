News

Uploaded: Mon, Jun 19, 2017, 6:55 pm

Heat wave this week prompts weather advisory, Flex alert

Sensitive groups including the elderly, children advised to stay in the shade

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

A heat advisory for the Bay Area issued by the National Weather Service has been extended through 9 p.m. Thursday as sweltering temperatures continue to stay in the forecast.

Santa Clara County and the rest of the region are expected to see above normal temperatures and record heat is predicted for large parts of the state, county officials said.

Peak temperatures are in the forecast from Monday through Thursday along with warm overnight temperatures, according to the county.

The elderly and young children are advised to stay out of the heat and make sure they're hydrated, Palo Alto Deputy Fire Chief Catherine Capriles said.

County officials also warn people with chronic diseases or disabilities, pregnant women or socially-isolated individuals are at risk during the heat wave. Pets, crops and livestock may also need additional care.

Pet owners should exercise caution by making sure their animals are in shade, given extra water and never left in a closed, parked car, county officials said.

People could be more likely to develop a heat-related illness from unseasonably warm temperatures and staying outdoors for long periods of time.

To avert the effects from prolonged heat residents can increase their fluid intake; avoid alcohol caffeine and sugar; cut back on physical activity; never leave anyone in a closed, parked car; go to air-conditioned places; cool off with a bath or shower; wear lightweight, loose-fitted clothing; cover their head; wear sunglasses and sunscreen; and rest in shaded areas.

A statewide Flex alert has also been issued for Tuesday and Wednesday from 2-9 p.m., during which time residents can choose to reduce their energy use by turning off unnecessary lights and major appliances and setting their air conditioners to 78 degrees or higher in an effort to reduce the chances of a power outage, according to the California Independent System Operator Corporation (ISO).

People are more likely to use their air conditioners in the late afternoon, with ISO estimating more than 47,000 megawatts will be used each day on Tuesday and Wednesday within its coverage area that serves roughly 80 percent of electricity customers.

More details on the Flex alert can be found online at flexalert.org. The information is also available in Spanish and Vietnamese.



Comments

Posted by Judy
a resident of Menlo Park
on Jun 20, 2017 at 1:45 pm

Any tips on how to keep cool in multi-level apartments in Menlo Park and Palo Alto, many (most) having been built in the 40s - 70s with no air conditioning and little to no insulation to keep the building cool? I live in such an apartment on the second floor. When the temperature inside reaches 100+ I have to go outside to cool off which is difficult to do when it's also hot outside. Fans don't do anything but blow hot air around. I even have to turn off my computer because it overheats. Sleep is impossible because the extreme heat is so uncomfortable.

Posted by Tricks
a resident of Adobe-Meadow
on Jun 20, 2017 at 2:11 pm

A few tricks to help cool off with fans. Use a spray bottle misting into the air flow helps. Also a basin filled with ice beside the airflow can help also. Damp towels can help to cool a child or the elderly, keep changing the towels with some from the refrigerator. Sipping water rather than carbonated drinks gulped down.

Posted by john_alderman
a resident of Crescent Park
on Jun 20, 2017 at 2:22 pm
john_alderman is a registered user.

@Judy - buy a couple 20" box fans at Home Depot, they are less than $20, and get air circulating.

Posted by Hmmm
a resident of East Palo Alto
on Jun 20, 2017 at 3:16 pm

Frequent tepid baths, box fans in windows to catch cross breezes, a portable air conditioner that you can use in various rooms, try a pet cooling pad to sleep on. If you aren't at work during the day, go to the movies, or library with AC or find a cooling center. Senior Centers are often designated cooling centers.

Posted by musical
a resident of Palo Verde
on Jun 20, 2017 at 3:54 pm

@Judy, a small fan blowing directly on your computer will help keep it from overheating. Some areas on my machine are very hot to the touch, and moving air brings that down significantly.

