PUBLIC AGENDA: water rates increase; vote on school budget

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of June 19.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to hear an update on the Safe Routes to School program; consider approving a 4 percent increase to water rates; adopt a new Residential Preferential Parking program in Southgate; and approve the use of Community Development Block Grant funds for the fiscal year 2017-2018. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Monday, June 19, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda here.

BOARD OF EDUCATION ... The board will discuss a districtwide equity plan and contracts for legal services as well as vote on a proposed 2017-18 budget and a design update for a remodel of Addison Elementary School, among other items. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20, at the district office, 25 Churchill Ave. View the agenda here.

BOARD OF EDUCATION RETREAT ... The board will discuss goal updates, surveys, program reviews, board governance and board self-evaluation at an annual retreat from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21, at the district office, 25 Churchill Ave. View the agenda here.

HISTORIC RESOURCES BOARD ...The board plans to hold a study session on Stanford Research Park's framework for historic-resource evaluation; and consider an application to replace the Junior Museum and Zoo building at 1451 Middlefield Road. The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 22, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda here.

BOARD OF EDUCATION WORKSHOP ... The board will hold a special workshop to discuss policies on evaluation/supervision, tobacco-free schools, emergency procedures and others at 8 a.m. on Thursday, June 22, at the district office, 25 Churchill Ave. View the agenda here.