A&E

Uploaded: Wed, Jun 7, 2017, 10:09 am

'Metamorphosis: Artist and Youth Voices on Immigration'

CASP holds special multimedia art show

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Weekly

The ARTLab Gallery at CASP (Palo Alto's Cubberley Artist Studio Program's home at 4000 Middlefield Road) will host a new exhibition, "Metamorphosis: Artist and Youth Voices on Immigration," June 10-18 (gallery hours are weekends, noon to 5 p.m.).

Curated by CASP artist and educator Barbara Boissevain, the exhibition features explorations of immigration stories by local students and artists. The exhibit includes work in digital photography, silkscreen, sculpture, printmaking, video, projection and mixed media.

The show will open with a special multimedia event, including an installation by artists Robin Lasser and G. Craig Hobbs, who have created a site-specific version of their documentary/projection project, "Migratory Cultures." Lasser and Hobbs interviewed Boissevain's high school students and included the immigration stories of two young women refugees from Iraq and Afghanistan.

Artists Rasha ElSayed, Lubna Shaikh and Melissa Wyman will also be presenting their interactive art piece "Strength in Diversity - and Whatâ€™s With the Hijab?", and the video "Walk of DREAMers," about young people seeking a path to citizenship, will be screened.

The opening event will be held 7-10 p.m. on Saturday, June 10. Go to CASP and Migratory Cultures.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

French Laundry alums' restaurant moves closer to approval
By Elena Kadvany | 16 comments | 8,435 views

Update on Martins Beach
By Laura Stec | 9 comments | 2,279 views

A successful marriage requires falling in love many times, . . .
By Chandrama Anderson | 1 comment | 1,202 views

Sustainability: better management needed
By Douglas Moran | 7 comments | 1,114 views

How Can Teens Benefit from Working During Their Youth?
By John Raftrey and Lori McCormick | 1 comment | 1,096 views

View all local blogs
 