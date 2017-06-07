The ARTLab Gallery at CASP (Palo Alto's Cubberley Artist Studio Program's home at 4000 Middlefield Road) will host a new exhibition, "Metamorphosis: Artist and Youth Voices on Immigration," June 10-18 (gallery hours are weekends, noon to 5 p.m.).

Curated by CASP artist and educator Barbara Boissevain, the exhibition features explorations of immigration stories by local students and artists. The exhibit includes work in digital photography, silkscreen, sculpture, printmaking, video, projection and mixed media.

The show will open with a special multimedia event, including an installation by artists Robin Lasser and G. Craig Hobbs, who have created a site-specific version of their documentary/projection project, "Migratory Cultures." Lasser and Hobbs interviewed Boissevain's high school students and included the immigration stories of two young women refugees from Iraq and Afghanistan.

Artists Rasha ElSayed, Lubna Shaikh and Melissa Wyman will also be presenting their interactive art piece "Strength in Diversity - and Whatâ€™s With the Hijab?", and the video "Walk of DREAMers," about young people seeking a path to citizenship, will be screened.

The opening event will be held 7-10 p.m. on Saturday, June 10. Go to CASP and Migratory Cultures.