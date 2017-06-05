A&E

Uploaded: Mon, Jun 5, 2017, 10:14 am

Betsy Kruse Craig to lead Pear Theatre

Local theater veteran to take over as artistic director of MV company

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Weekly

Local actor, director and arts educator Betsy Kruse Craig will take over as artistic director of Mountain View's Pear Theatre following the retirement of founder Diane Tasca, the company has announced.

Craig will step into the role Aug. 1.

"I am thrilled and honored to be Pear Theatre's new artistic director," said Craig in a press release. "With help from the Pear's dedicated community of artists and audiences, I'm looking forward to using my experience to help guide the Pear into its next era."

Kruse Craig, a Sunnyvale resident, is well known to local audiences for her numerous performances as an actor, as well as behind the scenes as a director. She also teaches theater, speech and debate to middle-schoolers and holds a bachelor's degree in theater arts and a master's of fine arts in acting/directing.

"Many of us at the Pear know about Betsy's great artistic talent, leadership, and charisma," said Tasca in a press statement. "I have tremendous confidence in her ability to take over the position of Pear Artistic Director, and am looking forward as an audience member and a passionate lover of theater to see what future seasons bring."

The theater company has also announced its lineup for the next season, which includes a mix of new works, classics and, unusual for the Pear, even a musical review. The shows will be: "In the Next Room, Or, The Vibrator Play;" "An Enemy of the People;" "The Millionth Production of A Christmas Carol;" "The Road to Mecca;" "Cowboy vs. Samurai;" "Pear Slices 2018;" and "Oh, Coward!"

For more information, go to The Pear Theatre.

