PUBLIC AGENDA: solar panel project; new parking program

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of April 24.

COUNCIL POLICY AND SERVICES COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to review recent audits from Office of the City Auditor about monitoring of payments and green purchasing practices. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda here.

HUMAN RELATIONS COMMISSION ... The commission plans to discuss a recommendation from the ad hoc Selection Committee for Human Services Resource Allocation Process Funding for fiscal years 2018-19; and discuss a proposed new multi-faith community event. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, in the Downtown Library, Forest Avenue. View the full agenda here.

PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to review the solar panel project at the Palo Alto Municipal Golf Course parking lot; discuss the city's field use and tennis court policy; and plan for its May 22 joint meeting with the council. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda here.

COUNCIL RAIL COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to meet at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, April 26, in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda here.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to interview candidates for the Human Relations Commission, the Library Advisory Commission, the Public Art Commission and the Utilities Advisory Commission. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26, in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda here.

PLANNING AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to discuss the creation of a new Residential Preferential Parking program in the Southgate neighborhood. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda here.

HISTORIC RESOURCES BOARD ... The board plans to discuss the Mills Act, the state's policy for encouraging restoration of historic structures. The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 27, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda here.

LIBRARY ADVISORY COMMISSION ... The commission plans to hear presentations on the library collection and loan periods. The commission also plans to elect its vice chair. The meeting will begin a 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda here.

