Community Notebook: Family Earth Day events

While Palo Alto is an environmentally focused community year-round, Earth Day gives local residents a little extra time to be mindful of the environment around them. In celebration of this annual event, here is a roundup of local events offered around town on Saturday, April 22.

Learning to compost

There are many different ways to make compost, as well as many benefits to using compost in garden soil. The compost workshop, that will be held at the in room H-1 of the Cubberley Community Center, 4000 Middlefield Road, will focus on worm composting and how to make worm compost. Worms eat kitchen scraps and they create a nutrient rich soil for plants. Registration for the compost workshop is currently open online at cityofpaloalto.org/workshops or available by phone at 408-918-4640.

Planting a mini a succulent garden

Gamble Garden, 1431 Waverley St., is hosting a succulent planting workshop from 10 a.m. to noon on Earth Day. "Greenwaste (of Palo Alto) was gracious in supplying the appliances and materials, such as toasters and coffee pots," Gamble Garden Executive Director Sarah Cornwell said. Cornwell also mentioned that the vessels have been gutted and are on the small side, but are going to make perfect pots for the succulents. Registration for the succulent-planting workshop is available at gamblegarden.org or at 650-329-1356. It costs $10 for members and $30 for non-members.

Running to save water and the earth

The Earth Day Festival and Great Race for Saving Water is an all-day event that is starting with a 5K run and walk. Registration is available for the event online at cityofpaloalto.org/earthday. "For the first time, Palo Alto is teaming up with East Palo Alto for this event and bridging the connection between the two cities as well as other community groups and nonprofits," Palo Alto Utilities Communications Manager Catherine Elvert said. "There will be activities all day such as free bike tuneups, electric bikes to try out, a raffle and the zoo is even bringing their animals." Elvert said she has seen the community engagement grow since she started the event in 2013.

Restoring the Baylands

Stanford alumni, families and friends will be restoring the Bayland habitat with Save the Bay. This free event will start at 8:45 a.m. and end at noon. There will be an optional brown bag picnic afterwards. To register, visit alumni.stanford.edu.

Dropping off hazardous waste

Palo Altans are encouraged to drop off their hazardous waste at the Household Hazardous Waste Station, 2501 Embarcadero Way, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Items that are considered hazardous waste include expired medicine, paints, solvents and pesticides. Proof of Palo Alto residency is required to attend this event. To learn more about the hazardous waste program, visit cityofpaloalto.org.

---

