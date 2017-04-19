News

Uploaded: Wed, Apr 19, 2017, 2:56 pm

Shoplifters take more than $8,000 of perfume

Sephora store at Stanford mall hit twice in two days

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Chanel is apparently a popular and lucrative scent with thieves who stole about 100 bottles of the costly perfume from a Stanford Shopping Center store over two days last week, Palo Alto police said.

Two women with large purses walked into the rear of the Sephora store at 180 El Camino Real on April 10 at 1 p.m. and swept up from shelves more than 50 bottles valued at just under $5,000, police Sgt. Rich Bullerjahn said. A day later on April 11, two women who entered the store at 3:30 p.m. also had large purses took about 50 bottles of the perfume off the shelves valued at $4,700 and quickly exited, he said.

The first incident was not reported until the next day when the second theft took place. Bullerjahn said he did not know if any employees saw the women removing the merchandise or if they later discovered the thefts and saw video surveillance footage, which captured the crimes.

Police do not know if the the same women were involved in both incidents, but there are similarities. In both cases the women were African-American women in their 20s, about 5 feet 7 inches tall with medium builds and carried large purses, but their clothing was different.

"It's quite possible they are the same suspects, but we are not sure," he said. Sometimes people who do these crimes like to tell other like-minded people they know about how easy it was to walk in and take merchandise and a second group follows the same pattern, he said.

Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call the Palo Alto Police Department at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent by text message or voice mail to 650-383-8984. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the department's free mobile app, that can be downloaded through Apple's App Store or Google Play.

---

Follow the Palo Alto Weekly/Palo Alto Online on Twitter @PaloAltoWeekly and Facebook for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

I Need Your Help Naming my New Book
By Chandrama Anderson | 12 comments | 2,152 views

Spring food-and-drink goings on
By Elena Kadvany | 1 comment | 2,149 views

World’s Most Expensive Foods, or What to Do with All That Extra Cash
By Laura Stec | 1 comment | 1,507 views

Why contentious local politics? More examples from ADU at Council
By Douglas Moran | 30 comments | 964 views

View all local blogs
 
Camp Connection

2017 guide to summer camps

Looking for something for the kids to do this summer, learn something new and have fun? The 2017 Summer Camp Guide features local camps for all ages and interests.

Find Camps Here