News

Uploaded: Wed, Apr 19, 2017, 8:42 am

Man exposes himself to student at Stanford University residence hall

Incident took place at a common area of housing facility

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

A man exposed himself to a student at a Stanford University housing facility on campus late Tuesday night, according to school's Department of Public Safety.

At 11:57 p.m., the female student reported to authorities that a man trailed behind her as she went inside her residence hall on the west side of campus. He then exposed himself in a common area before he fled, but it's not clear which direction he went, public safety officials said.

The suspect was described as a dark-skinned, heavy-set man in his early 30s, stood about 5 feet 10 inches tall and had black hair, the department said.

He wore a black hooded sweatshirt and held a white towel, according to the department.

Anyone with information on the suspect or indecent exposure is asked to contact the Department of Public Safety.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

---

Follow the Palo Alto Weekly/Palo Alto Online on Twitter @PaloAltoWeekly and Facebook for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

I Need Your Help Naming my New Book
By Chandrama Anderson | 12 comments | 2,152 views

Spring food-and-drink goings on
By Elena Kadvany | 1 comment | 2,149 views

World’s Most Expensive Foods, or What to Do with All That Extra Cash
By Laura Stec | 1 comment | 1,507 views

Why contentious local politics? More examples from ADU at Council
By Douglas Moran | 30 comments | 964 views

View all local blogs
 
Camp Connection

2017 guide to summer camps

Looking for something for the kids to do this summer, learn something new and have fun? The 2017 Summer Camp Guide features local camps for all ages and interests.

Find Camps Here