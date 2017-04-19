Man exposes himself to student at Stanford University residence hall

A man exposed himself to a student at a Stanford University housing facility on campus late Tuesday night, according to school's Department of Public Safety.

At 11:57 p.m., the female student reported to authorities that a man trailed behind her as she went inside her residence hall on the west side of campus. He then exposed himself in a common area before he fled, but it's not clear which direction he went, public safety officials said.

The suspect was described as a dark-skinned, heavy-set man in his early 30s, stood about 5 feet 10 inches tall and had black hair, the department said.

He wore a black hooded sweatshirt and held a white towel, according to the department.

Anyone with information on the suspect or indecent exposure is asked to contact the Department of Public Safety.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

