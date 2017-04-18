School board to discuss budget cuts

After a series of public discussions and internal meetings over the last several months on the school district's budget shortfall, school district staff are recommending $3.9 million in cuts for the 2017-18 school year. The school board will discuss the proposals on Tuesday night.

The largest recommendations still come from personnel savings, including about $1.6 million that would result from restructuring the district's teacher-on-special-assignment (TOSA) program and consolidating jobs due to declining enrollment, among other proposals.

Staff are also recommending the board cut about $1.2 million from the district office by eliminating and consolidating positions, including two technology managers, one principal on special assignment, two clerical staff, consolidating the arts coordinator and music coordinator positions and merging the associate superintendent with the chief student services officer role to create a new high school chief academic officer.

A staff report for Tuesday's board meeting warns of the "adverse" impact of personnel cuts on quality of work, service to the community, staff morale and the district's ability to "compete for top talent" in the area. TOSAs at the elementary and secondary schools, the implementation of new standards, textbook adoptions, alignment and teacher support could suffer, the staff report states.

Staff are no longer recommending that the district restructure its instructional supervisors program as part of budget cuts.

Also gone from this updated list is a previous proposal to cut the district's contracts with Asian Americans for Community Involvement and Stanford University, which both provide mental health services at the high schools.

Superintendent Max McGee wrote in an email to the Weekly that "after deeper and more extensive discussions with the high school principals and assistant principals" the instructional supervisors and mental health contracts were taken off the list as they are important to accomplishing the district's overarching goals and won't cost more than their current level of funding.

An additional $300,000 to make up for the budget gap could come from alternative funding sources, such as facilities rental fees. The district's also looking at saving $100,000 by rolling back transportation funding provided for elementary school field trips; $300,000 in various program adjustments; and $375,000 from not hiring three additional middle school teachers allocated to reduce class sizes.

The board will also consider a list of reductions that staff are not supporting "either due to their potential impacts to student learning, the necessity to be collectively bargained, or the need for additional analysis or information." These include not hiring three additional high school teachers to bring down class sizes; cutting a new equity director position at the district office; cutting the Palo Alto Adult School principal position; reducing per-school enrollment allocations from $105 to $85 per student; reducing professional learning stipends for staff; and rolling back full-day kindergarten at all or some schools, among other proposals.

The district also estimates $1.1 million will be needed for new initiatives ranging from launching a new districtwide social-emotional learning curriculum to renaming two middle schools. The district is also anticipating a possible increase in costs for counseling services at its five secondary schools after putting out a request for proposals earlier this month for a new provider.

At the last two meetings on the budget, board members have pushed for deeper budget cuts than was initially presented.

Staff are hoping trustees will vote to adopt the 2017-18 budget at their next meeting, on May 9.

As of April 1, the property assessment growth for the 2017-18 year â€” 4.72 percent -- is trending slightly below last year at this time (5.17 percent), according to the district. The district is now using a 4 percent growth rate in its budget projections, compared to the 8.67 percent used in the adopted budget, a misestimate that contributed to the current shortfall.

In other business Tuesday, the board will discuss an Office for Civil Rights complaint alleging the district's websites are inaccessible to people with disabilities; updates for a long-term facilities master plan; and a series of revised board policies, among other items. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the district office, 25 Churchill Ave. Read the full agenda here.

---

Follow the Palo Alto Weekly/Palo Alto Online on Twitter @PaloAltoWeekly and Facebook for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.