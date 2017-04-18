News

Uploaded: Tue, Apr 18, 2017, 8:09 am

School board to discuss budget cuts

Staff recommendations, proposals up for discussion Tuesday

by Elena Kadvany / Palo Alto Weekly

After a series of public discussions and internal meetings over the last several months on the school district's budget shortfall, school district staff are recommending $3.9 million in cuts for the 2017-18 school year. The school board will discuss the proposals on Tuesday night.

The largest recommendations still come from personnel savings, including about $1.6 million that would result from restructuring the district's teacher-on-special-assignment (TOSA) program and consolidating jobs due to declining enrollment, among other proposals.

Staff are also recommending the board cut about $1.2 million from the district office by eliminating and consolidating positions, including two technology managers, one principal on special assignment, two clerical staff, consolidating the arts coordinator and music coordinator positions and merging the associate superintendent with the chief student services officer role to create a new high school chief academic officer.

A staff report for Tuesday's board meeting warns of the "adverse" impact of personnel cuts on quality of work, service to the community, staff morale and the district's ability to "compete for top talent" in the area. TOSAs at the elementary and secondary schools, the implementation of new standards, textbook adoptions, alignment and teacher support could suffer, the staff report states.

Staff are no longer recommending that the district restructure its instructional supervisors program as part of budget cuts.

Also gone from this updated list is a previous proposal to cut the district's contracts with Asian Americans for Community Involvement and Stanford University, which both provide mental health services at the high schools.

Superintendent Max McGee wrote in an email to the Weekly that "after deeper and more extensive discussions with the high school principals and assistant principals" the instructional supervisors and mental health contracts were taken off the list as they are important to accomplishing the district's overarching goals and won't cost more than their current level of funding.

An additional $300,000 to make up for the budget gap could come from alternative funding sources, such as facilities rental fees. The district's also looking at saving $100,000 by rolling back transportation funding provided for elementary school field trips; $300,000 in various program adjustments; and $375,000 from not hiring three additional middle school teachers allocated to reduce class sizes.

The board will also consider a list of reductions that staff are not supporting "either due to their potential impacts to student learning, the necessity to be collectively bargained, or the need for additional analysis or information." These include not hiring three additional high school teachers to bring down class sizes; cutting a new equity director position at the district office; cutting the Palo Alto Adult School principal position; reducing per-school enrollment allocations from $105 to $85 per student; reducing professional learning stipends for staff; and rolling back full-day kindergarten at all or some schools, among other proposals.

The district also estimates $1.1 million will be needed for new initiatives ranging from launching a new districtwide social-emotional learning curriculum to renaming two middle schools. The district is also anticipating a possible increase in costs for counseling services at its five secondary schools after putting out a request for proposals earlier this month for a new provider.

At the last two meetings on the budget, board members have pushed for deeper budget cuts than was initially presented.

Staff are hoping trustees will vote to adopt the 2017-18 budget at their next meeting, on May 9.

As of April 1, the property assessment growth for the 2017-18 year â€” 4.72 percent -- is trending slightly below last year at this time (5.17 percent), according to the district. The district is now using a 4 percent growth rate in its budget projections, compared to the 8.67 percent used in the adopted budget, a misestimate that contributed to the current shortfall.

In other business Tuesday, the board will discuss an Office for Civil Rights complaint alleging the district's websites are inaccessible to people with disabilities; updates for a long-term facilities master plan; and a series of revised board policies, among other items. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the district office, 25 Churchill Ave. Read the full agenda here.

---

Follow the Palo Alto Weekly/Palo Alto Online on Twitter @PaloAltoWeekly and Facebook for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Comments

16 people like this
Posted by Resident
a resident of Another Palo Alto neighborhood
5 hours ago

I propose that PAUSD rescinds the renaming of schools to save $200k. I propose that they slash the number of administrators working at Churchill. I propose the BoE bans expensive summer fact finding trips to foreign parts or far flung parts of the country at PAUSD's expense.

Email Town Square Moderator      


7 people like this
Posted by resident
a resident of Midtown
1 hour ago

We were promised smaller class sizes and more resources for counseling and mental health when Measure A was put voted on in 2015.

Now the superintendent is proposing removing the budget for the additional teachers that would reduce class sizes, and instead he is keeping the salary increases for the highly paid administrators at the district office.

A sad, sad lesson for all of us

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by musical
a resident of Palo Verde
1 hour ago

Article should give overall budget to put the "$3.9 million in cuts" into context.
Something like $230 million.

Email Town Square Moderator      


4 people like this
Posted by @PAUSDBoardMembers
a resident of Crescent Park
20 minutes ago

"$375,000 from not hiring three additional middle school teachers allocated to reduce class sizes"
"These include not hiring three additional high school teachers to bring down class sizes "

So, all those promises and commitments and budget allocations and words to reduce class sizes all come to nothing.

Thanks a lot, PAUSD board, you can't be voted out soon enough.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

I Need Your Help Naming my New Book
By Chandrama Anderson | 12 comments | 1,900 views

World’s Most Expensive Foods, or What to Do with All That Extra Cash
By Laura Stec | 1 comment | 1,255 views

Why contentious local politics? More examples from ADU at Council
By Douglas Moran | 3 comments | 297 views

View all local blogs
 
Camp Connection

2017 guide to summer camps

Looking for something for the kids to do this summer, learn something new and have fun? The 2017 Summer Camp Guide features local camps for all ages and interests.

Find Camps Here