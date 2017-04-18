News

Uploaded: Tue, Apr 18, 2017, 3:35 am

Palo Alto finds compromise on accessory housing

City Council revisits, scales back its controversial March decision to remove restrictions on 'granny' units

by Gennady Sheyner / Palo Alto Weekly

For Adrienne Germain, Palo Alto's raging debate over accessory-dwelling units feels particularly personal.

She was raised by a single mom, a teacher who allowed a tenant to move into a room in her house so that she could afford Germain's college tuition at the University of California Santa Barbara. Today, Germain is facing a different challenge: her mother-in-law has multiple myeloma, a cancer of plasma cells, and can no longer work.

Accessory-dwelling units -- also known as "granny" units -- could've helped her with her prior challenge, she told the council Monday night. It can also aid her in the current one.

"We'd add an ADU in our backyard," Germain told the council. "This would allow us to remain in our community and also allow us to take care of her."

Neva Yarkin, a resident of Churchill Avenue, is also paying close attention to the issue. More than 30 years ago, a neighbor built a two-story home overlooking her backyard and living room. Shortly thereafter, a neighbor on the other side built a two-story townhouse with a window looking into her kitchen.

"I have no windows in my house that neighbors can't see into," Yarkin told the council Monday night.

Germain and Yarkin were among the crowd of more than 200 people who flocked to City Hall on Monday to either praise the City Council's recent move to ease restrictions on accessory-dwelling units or to blast the council for an action that they argued would threaten local neighborhoods. Many argued that accessory-dwelling units are a small, but critical solution to the city's housing problem. Others called the council's action reckless, misguided and inconsiderate of privacy concerns and other impacts on local neighborhoods.

With dozens of people sounding off on the subject and more than a hundred submitting emails, the council agreed to reopen the discussion that members thought concluded on March 7, when they approved the new ordinance. And after much debate, the council approved early Tuesday morning a modified version of the ordinance -- one that restores some of the restrictions that were scrapped last month while eliminating others.

The winning motion, which was approved by a 7-2 vote with Karen Holman and Lydia Kou in dissent, restricts accessory-dwelling units to lots greater than 5,000 square feet -- a compromise between the current code, which only allows these units on lots that are at least 35 percent greater than the minimum lot size, and the March 7 revision, which eliminated the lot-size requirement entirely.

The council also agreed to restore language that prohibits homeowners from orienting the doors of the accessory-dwelling units in the same alignment as those of the main house. It directed staff to consider design guidelines for these units in Eichler neighborhoods and to explore ways to make sure that residents who build accessory-dwelling units don't get extra residential parking permits for these dwellings.

Yet the council also declined to reverse its March decision to eliminate all parking requirements for accessory-dwelling units. It also rejected a council member's proposal to require that the smaller units resemble the main house in design. Both proposed changes fizzled by 4-5 votes, with the five council members more amenable to growth prevailing over the four with more slow-growth leanings.

Despite the factional splits on these particular issues, the bulk of the motion was crafted through a largely bipartisan approach, with Mayor Greg Scharff and Councilman Tom DuBois doing most of the legislative heavy-lifting. During its discussion, the council largely mirrored the community, with just about everyone saying that accessory-dwelling units are a good idea but disagreeing over the best way to promote them without adding parking problems, privacy violations and Airbnb rentals into single-family neighborhoods.

For many of the residents who opposed the March decision, the process was more troubling than the product. Even though the council has been talking about encouraging such units for more than two years, few residents had expected the council to go as far as it had in March. Staff had recommended revising the code largely to comport with a new state law, which -- among other things -- eliminates parking requirements for accessory-dwelling units in transit-rich areas. The council, led by Cory Wolbach and Adrian Fine, went further and eliminated them in all areas.

Some critics contended that by going so far beyond staff recommendations, the council acted rashly and recklessly in approving an ordinance that no one in the community had a chance to review. Land-use watchdog Bob Moss called the March decision, which happened in the late hours of the night, a "classic example of midnight madness." Jennifer Hetterly, a former parks commissioner, told the council that it is making "a mockery of informed public comment."

"This is not about ADUs or fairness or social justice," Hetterly said. "It's about good government and public trust. We all deserve and should get better form our public officials."

Former Councilwoman LaDoris Cordell made a similar point and argued that it would be improper to adopt the changes championed in March by Fine and Wolbach "without a thorough analysis and public comments."

"It's the right thing to do, legally and morally," Cordell said.

But Gail Price, also a former council member, took the opposite view and said she supports the new ordinance. Price attended the meeting and was also one of more than 100 people who submitted correspondence in support of the new ordinance.

"Being more flexible will result in a more inclusive and diverse community," Price wrote. "Other communities in the area have done similar work to help their communities and reduce the housing deficit. Once again, this is your opportunity for a legacy vote that is thoughtful and pro-active."

Sophia Berger also said she supports the new rules and rejected the notion that the small units will substantially alter the city's character.

"It's not a silver bullet but it's one piece of the puzzle," Berger said.

After more than two hours of testimony from both sides, the council agreed that it needed to revisit its decision. DuBois initially proposed moving ahead with an ordinance that meets the new state requirements, but deferring all other provisions to a later date, after staff and the Planning and Transportation Commission had a chance to review them.

"We should be honest with each other -- those were some major changes," DuBois said, referring to the March vote. "We should all support objective, considered analysis. ... There's clearly disagreement in the community. That's really why we should spend some time and make sure we study this as much as we can."

But after adding a numerous amendments that softened some of the most controversial aspects of the March ordinance, DuBois went along with Scharff and the council majority, which preferred to immediately approve an ordinance that goes beyond the state requirements -- though not as far as the one that was approved in March.

The council also directed staff to provide quarterly updates on new accessory-dwelling units so that it can address any unexpected impacts.

Fine, one of the council's most vocal housing advocates, noted that housing is "clearly an issue of contention in this community" and argued that accessory-dwelling units can serve seniors, disabled children and other residents who may have trouble finding housing in Palo Alto otherwise.

"I hope we can do something special and makes sure Palo Alto remains an inclusive, diverse and multi-generational community," Fine said.

Kou agreed with Fine that housing -- particularly, affordable housing -- is important. But, she added, "just going schizophrenic in building is not the way to go either."

The city has to consider the unintended consequences that come around with greatly expanding its housing stock, she said.

"No one said we're not supporting ADUs and no one said we're for 'no growth.'" Kou said. "It's sensible growth. It's reasonable growth. It's planned growth so that we don't have parking issues, we don't have school impacts, we don't have infrastructure problems and we don't have traffic congestion."

---

Comments

19 people like this
Posted by Dad with 2 young kids
a resident of Barron Park
8 hours ago

The city council approves ordinance that will further increase the purchase price of homes in Palo Alto. Home ownership now further away for the middle class that does not qualify for below market rate housing and now needing even money to purchase a single family home. Thank you for moving the bar even further away for families seeking another bedroom or yard.

Email Town Square Moderator      


7 people like this
Posted by Sea Seelam Reddy
a resident of College Terrace
8 hours ago

Great community participation last night by citizens of Palo Alto.

Thank you for expressing your views and concerns.

Respectfully

Email Town Square Moderator      


12 people like this
Posted by ADUs help residents
a resident of University South
7 hours ago

I personally saw nothing objectionable about the March 6th ordinance (even Councilmember Filseth voted for it), but I think the Council did a good job crafting a compromise last night. They were able to preserve a pro-ADU ordinance while making a measure so broadly popular that they even pulled in Tom Dubois, who was an opponent of the earlier ordinance. This is what good governance looks like.

Email Town Square Moderator      


1 person likes this
Posted by Neva Yarkin
a resident of Old Palo Alto
7 hours ago

I was misquoted. Over 30 years ago!

Neva Yarkin

Email Town Square Moderator      


4 people like this
Posted by Curious
a resident of Adobe-Meadow
7 hours ago

So what are the final rules?

Email Town Square Moderator      


77 people like this
Posted by Anon
a resident of Another Palo Alto neighborhood
6 hours ago

Councilman Wolbach disqualified himself last night from holding any elected office now or in the future.

In the face of irrefutable evidence to the contrary, Wolbach maintained in front of a packed council chamber that he authored the elaborate12 part motion on ADUs he lickity split made at the prior meeting.

When councilman Filseth displayed an email he had gotten after the first council meeting, urging him to vote yes at that meeting on the same laundry list of items as in Wolbach's motion, it was clear that the motion was not Wolbach's but Palo Alto Forward's, written by them and circulated prior to the meeting to drum up support for their 12 points.

When confronted with this clear evidence that PAF authored the motion, not Cory, Wolbach still maintained he wrote it. Shame. We deserve far better.

That any lobbying or interest group, who cares it's point of view, is now writing motions wholesale and feeding them to compliant council members who willingly cover it up is not how democracy works in Palo Alto. This is manipulation of our process and us and it is poison to a healthy civic life. Ironic that Cory ran on civility and behaves like this.

This is now the second time in weeks that Wolbach and Fine led the council into terrible decisions needing total or partial reversal - the first was the highjacking of the CAC Comp Plan process. Outrage then understandably ensues, forcing the council to back down, wasting huge amounts of time and embittering the public. As Judge La Doris Cordell said last night, this was terrible process to the point of being immoral (paraphrase).

We have 2 ideologues on the council - Fine and Wolbach - who have allegiances to PAF more than to all residents and our City. They should be recalled.

Email Town Square Moderator      


13 people like this
Posted by Sore losers
a resident of Barron Park
6 hours ago

Anon- why don't you provide us with the proof that paf authored the motion. And feel free to start a recall of fine wolbach.
The good thing about the endless, one sided, biased attacks on fine, wolbach, Tanaka and kniss ( i.e anyone that is not an anti- everything ideal guess like holman) is that few take them seriously. Some people have been crying wolf for too long.
Btw, good decision by the qcqouncil given the state laws that override palo Altos rules

Email Town Square Moderator      


33 people like this
Posted by Anon
a resident of Another Palo Alto neighborhood
5 hours ago

By all means, don't take my word for it - watch the video of the meeting and watch Councilman Filseth talk about PAF and the motion. You will learn a lot.

Email Town Square Moderator      


22 people like this
Posted by Resident
a resident of Another Palo Alto neighborhood
5 hours ago

Still no mention of utilities and charges, bills, etc. Still no mention of what happens when the original property is sold and how the second unit will be affected if both homes become separate rentals.

I foresee great neighborhood angst with parking issues, particularly in areas where parking is already a problem evenings near schools, parks, churches, etc that have spillover parking evening and weekends.

Email Town Square Moderator      


42 people like this
Posted by Dan
a resident of Midtown
5 hours ago

Anon said - We have 2 ideologues on the council - Fine and Wolbach . Absolutely correct and they have done a tremendous amount of damage in a short time, particularly Wolbach, both in terms of the motions they've put forward/supported and more importantly the damage to the reputation of and trust in the council.

Anyone can tell me what they did with the ridiculous proposal to allow as little as 6ft setback on the rear yard?

Email Town Square Moderator      


36 people like this
Posted by Dad with 2 young kids
a resident of Barron Park
5 hours ago

That's a great idea. Start a recall of Wolbach! How many signature do you need to collect? I'll sign and even collect signatures myself.

Email Town Square Moderator      


5 people like this
Posted by Gennady Sheyner
a resident of another community
5 hours ago

Ms. Yarkin,

Sorry for the error. I fixed it.

-Gennady

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by Curious
a resident of Adobe-Meadow
5 hours ago

I assume handling of utilities, property sale, property taxes, etc will follow whatever the current rules are around ADUs with no change.

Email Town Square Moderator      


8 people like this
Posted by Neighbor
a resident of Old Palo Alto
5 hours ago

[Post removed.]

Email Town Square Moderator      


11 people like this
Posted by Chart needed
a resident of Charleston Gardens
5 hours ago

There was so much confusion at the meeting, about what the state law allows/requires, and what the 2 different proposals allow/require. Even the council seemed confused a few times on FAR and ADUs/JADUs.

Can someone please make a simple chart? To summarize the rules?

Email Town Square Moderator      


46 people like this
Posted by Terrible Process
a resident of Duveneck/St. Francis
4 hours ago

I was not able to attend the meeting but as I watched for hours on TV the many many valuable comments by Palo Alto residents about the lack of good process and the need to further examine the impacts of this vote on our community. I was sure the City Counsel would see the wisdom of a delay for a study of impact on our traffic, schools, neighbors, infrastructure. Shocked, I saw the manipulation of the stronger advocates for going beyond state requirements peel away at the good sense of Council supporters of Palo Alto home owners who want to maintain some protection of their privacy and quality of life. It seems now we are left with a future of big granny units peering into neighbors' yards and little control over the noise and traffic these units will bring. The winners are spec-house contractors who can build, disregarding neighbors and the culture of neighborhoods, future airbnb renters, those who own houses but don't live in them. The losers are the next door neighbors whose housing value goes down, have their privacy taken away and quality of life diminished. The City Counsel could have done better by not rushing this through and looking at some of the important issues raised by the community. How disappointing!

Email Town Square Moderator      


27 people like this
Posted by Resident
a resident of Another Palo Alto neighborhood
4 hours ago

Good to see so many thoughtful and articulate people there last night. Judge Cordell killed it. Not just the "anybody who disagrees with me is evil or fearful" people.

Email Town Square Moderator      


38 people like this
Posted by Jonathan Brown
a resident of Ventura
4 hours ago

There should be a moratorium on this ordinance until ADUs are constructed and inhabited on every parcel in the neighborhood of each of the council members who voted yes. Even without the usual lack of code enforcement, it will become abundantly clear in few days how disastrous the increased density can be. Not sticking to the state law minimums on the parking rules is just one of the bad decisions the Council made on this issue. We should expect a case-by-case fight on each one of the ADU applications with huge cost increases for the City and all of the rest of us.

Email Town Square Moderator      


45 people like this
Posted by resident
a resident of Charleston Meadows
4 hours ago

I stayed up as long as I could last night but got tired of hearing Cory Wolbach consume the microphone with nonsense - just to use up time. What was clear is that no one understands what the rules are - how the end result is going to affect the utility system, and everyone tripping over themselves with the obvious - that they tried to pull a coupe expecting that no one knows what is going on. Has it come to the point where we have to monitor what they all are doing to cover themselves as they manipulate the city system? Bring it on - we will all monitor what is going on as they cannot be trusted to follow a valid process for transacting business. And we are not going to allow the robo-email tactics of some groups in the city.

Email Town Square Moderator      


43 people like this
Posted by Community
a resident of Barron Park
4 hours ago

The City just allowed someone to build a two-story home that is like a viewing arena of my previously private backyard and living room. What's more, they block my views of the sky and hills that were my daily solace, in a way that created a visual jumble, with no plans to put in greenery to block their house and the looming lighted spaceship effect at night. The owners are nice people who would have worked with neighbors, but their builder knew he didn't have to care about the privacy rules and planning directions because they just aren't easily enforceable and the City staff don't care at all. This would have been preventable had there been any easy enforcement ability of the existing rules and codes.

If you want fo ensure that this is done well, and provides for people who need the ADUs but doesn't hurt privacy, strengthen privacy rules in the code for new construction and make them more easily enforceable. This is a less controversial move that could provide direction to everyone and allow moving forward. In designing something workable, it's important to look at existing rules and how to just make people follow the rules we have and work together.

Citizens should not expect city hall to protect their privacy by improving the rules and enforcement, rules for both improving privacy ptotections and making it easier for those building to comply and move forward, those who care should figure it out and launch an initiative. They will find broad support across town.

Email Town Square Moderator      


7 people like this
Posted by FloggrGurl
a resident of Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
3 hours ago

Once again I applaud the city council on making a difficult decision with intellect, empathy and an eye on the future.
My only complaint is council member Koo's outrageous comment, regarding "let's not make a schizophrenic decision". That is the most insensitive, unintelligent, and offensive thing I have ever heard any council member say. To compare a devastating mental illness to building ADU's is outrageous.

I thank our mayor for running a concise and professional meeting. A task I certainly don't envy, but he does it so well. Thank you all for moving us into the future.

Email Town Square Moderator      


42 people like this
Posted by Arthur Keller
a resident of Adobe-Meadow
3 hours ago

Councilmember Holman made the amendment to limit ADUs in Eichler neighborhoods to 12 feet high. This amendment was rejected. So now a 14-foot high one-story ADU can be built 6 feet from the rear property with a finished floor 5 feet above grade and towering over a maximum 7-foot fence and looking directly into a neighbors bedroom or living room. Instead there is some hope of folding ADUs into the Eichler neighborhood guideline process.

Councilmember DuBois tried to limit ADUs from getting parking permits beyond that for the main house in RPP (Residential Parking Permit) zones. Staff said it would be too hard to do. What we need is a broader ordinance that all new developments are not eligible for RPP permits and maintain a list of ineligible addresses. New ADUs can be added to that list.

Email Town Square Moderator      


36 people like this
Posted by Online Name
a resident of Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
3 hours ago

Like resident, we left shortly after hearing Cory Wolbach respond to someone's question about ADU-related parking problems by suggesting that people park cars on their FRONT LAWNS!!

What a classy well-considered idea. For Appalachia.

Sadly, he was serious.

Email Town Square Moderator      


13 people like this
Posted by YIMBY
a resident of Mountain View
3 hours ago

Empty your garage out and park your cars in it like you're supposed to. If you chose to use your garage as a closet then that's your choice, but you're not owed street parking because of it.

Email Town Square Moderator      


17 people like this
Posted by possibiilty
a resident of Barron Park
3 hours ago

Anon said "In the face of irrefutable evidence to the contrary, Wolbach maintained in front of a packed council chamber that he authored the elaborate12 part motion on ADUs he lickity split made at the prior meeting.

When councilman Filseth displayed an email he had gotten after the first council meeting, urging him to vote yes at that meeting on the same laundry list of items as in Wolbach's motion, it was clear that the motion was not Wolbach's but Palo Alto Forward's, written by them and circulated prior to the meeting to drum up support for their 12 points."

Have you considered that since Wolbach is a member of PAF, perhaps he did, in fact, author the 12 points?

Email Town Square Moderator      


32 people like this
Posted by Online Name
a resident of Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
2 hours ago

@FloggrGurl, you said "My only complaint is council member Koo's outrageous comment, regarding "let's not make a schizophrenic decision". That is the most insensitive, unintelligent, and offensive thing I have ever heard any council member say. To compare a devastating mental illness to building ADU's is outrageous."

Actually Ms, Kuo's more right than wrong. This blind insistence that ADUs will reduce prices has no basis in reality. There's no provision for rent control. There's no limit to how many people can be stuffed into ADUs. There's no evidence that suddenly homeowners will gladly and benevolently charge less than market rents after spending a few hundred thousand dollars to build ADUs and see their property taxes rise accordingly. I doubt that more than 10% of the ADUs will really house grannies, disabled relatives or family members.

As for the Mayor running a balanced meeting, his bias was painfully obvious. He immediately shut down applause for speakers eloquently criticizing the sneaky midnight motion made by Fine-Wolbach but allowed the well-organized PAF contingent to stand and cheer and chant without interrupting them.

Email Town Square Moderator      


37 people like this
Posted by mauricio
a resident of Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
2 hours ago

Cory Wolbach and the rest of the PAF contingency on the CC, have now cleared all hurdles in the race to turn Palo Alto, or what's left of it, into a depressing, gridlocked, polluted trashy typical US city.

Email Town Square Moderator      


9 people like this
Posted by Amie A
a resident of Old Palo Alto
2 hours ago

Well done Council. I am so happy to know I live in a community that values diversity, compassion, and inclusivity.

With all the energy in that room, imagine what we could accomplish moving forward working together!

Thank you.

Email Town Square Moderator      


12 people like this
Posted by resident
a resident of Charleston Meadows
2 hours ago

[Post removed.]

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by FloggrGurl
a resident of Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
2 hours ago

@Online -you are strictly going on assumptions of what your neighbors may or may not do. I highly doubt they will be "stuffing" human beings into an ADU. And if that is indeed the case, you should call the authorities because it may be indicative of a much bigger problem than a rise is your property taxes.
I'm sorry your completely missed the mark on my reference to council member Kous comment. It was about her using the term "schizophrenic", as a verb is incredibly reckless and unprofessional and someone should call her on it.

As for our mayor, he did, in fact attempt to quiet the room on multiple occasions when the citizens broke into cheers. He can only do so much. It's a shame the masses don't understand time and place for protest and appropriate protocol. A council meeting needs to follow the rules. They are WORKING, attempting to accomplish something vital. It's not the place for a free for all. As always, it's the unhappy that turn out en mass, while the happy stay home. Love to see that change

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by senor Blogger
a resident of Palo Verde
2 hours ago

So what is the FINAL ordinance?
Who cares about all the back and forth.

Email Town Square Moderator      


18 people like this
Posted by Crescent Park res
a resident of Crescent Park
2 hours ago

"ADU" is a nice euphemism. Seems like what really happened though is that the Council just made a stunning change in residential zoning rules throughout the town.

Unless someone is going to enforce that these units are for family, all this rule does is allow bigger homes on existing lots. Putting aside how many people will take advantage of this, and what the specific requirements will be -- e.g. how big can the units be? what parking rights are finalized? are there any architectural restrictions? do neighbors have a say? are there any occupancy limits? who pays for utiltiies to be brought to these new units? can they put solar up? will this increase the parcel and property taxes for these owners, as seems logical? what happens when the house(s) sell? etc. -- in practice the Council just changed the rules that all existing homeowners purchased their houses under. Some people might be happy about that, but many will not be.

The Council could have decided that NEW residential lot construction will be allowed to have these units. That would have been fair. But this approach makes a joke of having meaningful residential zoning requirements. Now we have zones that meaning, unless a few people decide they don't...

Email Town Square Moderator      


10 people like this
Posted by Contingent eval
a resident of Another Palo Alto neighborhood
2 hours ago

The idea that citizens have to keep watching out for a "contingent" doing stuff which later needs review is very disturbing.

Clearly this was something where there was enough agreement to reach compromise without a mess.

These situations are squarely on the "contingent" majority in Council which should exert basic consideration for the people they are marginalizing.

There is not much that can get done "working together" when trust is tattered almost every week, enough already.

The contingent majority is SLOPPY.

Email Town Square Moderator      


23 people like this
Posted by Annette
a resident of College Terrace
2 hours ago
Annette is a registered user.

Many have tried to label anyone not fully in favor of the Fine/Wolbach amendments as anti-ADU, but I don't think that has been successful. I think the entire CC and most of those who attended last night support at least the original ordinance. I would have liked to see additional protections and design requirements, particularly with regard to setbacks, but that obviously didn't happen. If this proves problematic perhaps a future CC will give that reconsideration.

Some dedicated and highly informed residents, including former Council woman Judge LaDoris Cordell, were articulately critical of the community-excluding process that has now twice resulted in unnecessary divisiveness and a good measure of chaos. Comments from the dais that were made after the break suggest that the criticism fell on deaf ears. That bell should be rung again.

As for Kou's "schizophrenic" comment, I took that as a reference to the decision about fees not meshing with the decision about ADUs. It is a huge stretch to accuse her of making light of a serious mental illness.

Email Town Square Moderator      


7 people like this
Posted by Randy Popp
a resident of Monroe Park
1 hour ago

@Arthur Keller - Show me a reasonable number of homes in Palo Alto constructed with the finish floor 5' above grade - Really... There is no reason to exaggerate like that. People work had to get their floor level as low as possible so the indoor/outdoor connection is improved. The only reason for a floor height like you suggest is to allow a basement - but in an ADU that would count toward FAR so it just won't happen. There is no benefit in fear mongering. Let's just stick to the facts.

Email Town Square Moderator      


1 person likes this
Posted by FloggrGurl
a resident of Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
1 hour ago

[Post removed.]

Email Town Square Moderator      


6 people like this
Posted by True Residentialist
a resident of Barron Park
1 hour ago

Lots of folks here lamenting the process, but not mentioning that the final compromise ordinance--which retains almost all of the important Fine/Wolbach changes, passed 7-2! Only Kou and Holman were opposed.

Palo Alto is changing for the better, and the council majority is delivering on its campaign promises to help serve a multi-generational Palo Alto.

Email Town Square Moderator      


16 people like this
Posted by Dan
a resident of Midtown
1 hour ago

Prepare for neighborhood war if people try to build ADUs with 6ft setback on back yard.

Email Town Square Moderator      


12 people like this
Posted by Phil Farrell
a resident of Palo Verde
1 hour ago

I attended the city council meeting last night and spoke in favor of liberal rules for building ADUs. I had to leave mid-way through the public comment period, so I missed the council discussion and final votes.

This was the first city council meeting I have attended in the 35 years I have lived in Palo Alto. I was most impressed by the quality of civic engagement by residents, council members, and city staff. Unlike the often inflamed and judgmental anonymous comments that you read on this forum, I heard only well-reasoned and respectful comments at the meeting and saw a council and audience listening respectfully to all points of view.

I especially commend anyone willing to serve on the council - what a difficult and thankless job! They have to wrestle with complicated issues every week. They not only put in long hours at the weekly meetings (they started at 5 pm in closed session and were there until midnight!), but they have to read and digest enormous quantities of background reports and emailed public comments in advance of each meeting. Whether you agree with their decisions or not, I think we should thank and commend their dedication. And this goes for our city manager and other staff, who also have to prepare for and attend these meetings.

Email Town Square Moderator      


9 people like this
Posted by Deborah
a resident of Evergreen Park
1 hour ago

I don't know how many people on this discussion realize that the City is required by the State to update it's ADU codes to make them easier to build, and by easier, in Palo Alto, this means possible. Trying to get permission to build ADU's in Palo Alto has been an issue for decades.

I couldn't follow the legal argument made by Cordell, but it was persuasive. However, taking action in a municipality is very complicated. Greg Scharff is hardly a pro-housing push over and he's a lawyer. If there was a genuine legal issue here, rather than just a difference of legal opinion, he would have voted against it.

The one anti ADU complaint that I feel is valid is the potential AirBnB issues. The rest of the anti ADU complaints were absurd. Of the eight houses on my one block section of Birch, no one uses their garage for vehicle storage, two of them have already been converted into other uses and three of the houses have NO off street parking. There are twenty one vehicles associated with these eight houses, of which four are parked off the street.

In my neighborhood, I know of more than a dozen ADUs, most of them not legal. They house counsellors and cooks and Stanford graduate students and the disabled son of an elderly resident. For ten years, the director of the Zoo at the Jr Museum, Bob Steele, lived in one. Any and all diversity is housed in these ADUs.

There were several concerns voiced last night about fire safety. Well, if they are legal, they are going to be safe!

The claim being made that "every property is going to be rezoned R2" is absurd. ADU's have NEVER changed zoning and they won't in this instance.

America has a love affair with the nuclear family model of living. Seems to work for some, but it is not normal and, in this day and age, not workable.

As far as recalling Wobach and Fine, good luck. I've been watching Palo Alto politics for forty years and this is the FIRST time a candidate has run on a single issue platform AND he got elected. This is unprecedented. As much as I'd like to turn back the clock to when the planet had only one or two billion people, we now have seven billion and are expected to top out at ten billion. Many people chose to dig in their heels and resist change at all cost, causing no end of problems for others. I prefer to look at the problem practically and try to see what kind of reasonable accommodation could be made, none of which involve having as much privacy or as little vehicular traffic as I'd like.

Email Town Square Moderator      


5 people like this
Posted by In the end, probably the right outcome
a resident of Downtown North
51 minutes ago

We need housing.

ADUs are a proven way to get more housing, especially for those members of our community with special needs (elderly parents, disabled children, etc). It also has the effect of spreading these units throughout the city versus concentrating in one place.

However, we cannot expect too much from this. I do not expect more than 100 ADUs to be constructed in Palo Alto in the next 10 years. Other cities with liberal ADU ordinances have experienced this same thing: they are difficult and costly to build. Those who are in desparate need of the additional unit will build them; most will not.

The city still needs a lot more to address our housing needs

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by EL
a resident of College Terrace
42 minutes ago

Does this ruling change how many square feet you may build on a lot?

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by Midtown Mom
a resident of Midtown
22 minutes ago

I don't think it changes the allowable footage - at least not according to the CPA website, which states:

Am I allowed additional floor area to build an accessory dwelling unit?
No, the square footage for the accessory dwelling unit counts toward the overall allowable floor area as well as toward the allowable site coverage for your property.

Email Town Square Moderator      


6 people like this
Posted by Arthur Keller
a resident of Adobe-Meadow
12 minutes ago

@ Randy Popp: In tidal flood zones, which includes significant Eichler neighborhoods east of Middlefield Road, the finished floor must be raised above base flood elevation. In some cases, that is five feet above existing grade. In other areas, it is three feet above existing grade, which still allows someone above five feet tall so see over a seven-foot maximum height fence. At three feet above existing grade, eyes would be at over eight feet above grade, or at least one foot above the maximum fence height.

Some 2000+ parcels are affected by tidal flooding in Palo Alto, but I don't know how many of them have base flood elevation at least three feet above grade that are in Eichler neighborhoods.

@ EL. Yes it does increase how many square feet you may built on a lot, if the excess is used to build an ADU (or JADU).

Email Town Square Moderator      


4 people like this
Posted by Arthur Keller
a resident of Adobe-Meadow
9 minutes ago

@ Midtown Mom. You are quoting old rules, not the ones just approved by the Council. The new rules (from the Wolbach-Fine motion of March 7) are that an additional 175 of allowable square footage are allowed to be built for an ADU and 50 for a JADU.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Midtown Mom
a resident of Midtown
2 minutes ago

Thank you Arthur! So even if our house is at the maximum FAR for the lot, we could build a 12' x 12' cottage in the back yard?

Not that I would, actually. But it seems like a sideways route to pack in more housing density.

Email Town Square Moderator      


