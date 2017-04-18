City Council mulls motorcyclists' lawsuit

A woman who received significant injuries after a motorcycle crash and her father, who witnessed the accident, are suing the City of Palo Alto claiming the incident was caused by a fire department truck.

Council members discussed the lawsuit by Alexis Ferreira and her father, David Ferreira of San Jose, during a closed session on April 11.

The father and daughter were riding their motorcycles on Skyline Boulevard on June 29, 2015, at 10:45 a.m. when fire personnel unnecessarily stopped a large fire truck in the middle of the road in a non-emergency situation, the Ferreiras allege. The truck completely blocked the northbound and southbound lanes. Personnel did not provide any advanced or adequate warning or notice to approaching motorists, according to a claim filed with the city on Aug. 18, 2015.

Alexis Ferreira, 26, was riding north between another motorcyclist and her father. As she rounded a curve and began a descent she saw the other motorcyclist suddenly brake and saw the truck blocking the highway. She braked abruptly and lost control of her Yamaha R-6 motorcycle in an attempt to avoid the collision. She was thrown and landed in the roadway, according to the lawsuit filed in Santa Clara County Superior Court in December 2015.

Alexis Ferreira suffered an open femur fracture, hand fractures, separated collar bone, coccyx fracture and extensive road rash and contusions. She is suing for her medical costs, loss of wages and earning capacity and past and future pain and suffering, disability and disfigurement.

David Ferreira, who was driving behind his daughter, witnessed the accident and claims serious emotional distress. He is also asking for compensation for the totaled motorcycle, which he owned.

The lawsuit does not ask for specific damages, but the claim the Ferreiras filed with the city asked for payment for past medical bills of $225,000 and for unknown future medical bills, earning loss and non-economic damages. It was later rejected by the city.

Both sides were to meet with a mediator, according to court records. A mediation status conference scheduled for March 23 was continued to a later date.

---

