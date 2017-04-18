News

City Council mulls motorcyclists' lawsuit

Father and daughter claim fire personnel blocked both highway lanes in a non-emergency

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

A woman who received significant injuries after a motorcycle crash and her father, who witnessed the accident, are suing the City of Palo Alto claiming the incident was caused by a fire department truck.

Council members discussed the lawsuit by Alexis Ferreira and her father, David Ferreira of San Jose, during a closed session on April 11.

The father and daughter were riding their motorcycles on Skyline Boulevard on June 29, 2015, at 10:45 a.m. when fire personnel unnecessarily stopped a large fire truck in the middle of the road in a non-emergency situation, the Ferreiras allege. The truck completely blocked the northbound and southbound lanes. Personnel did not provide any advanced or adequate warning or notice to approaching motorists, according to a claim filed with the city on Aug. 18, 2015.

Alexis Ferreira, 26, was riding north between another motorcyclist and her father. As she rounded a curve and began a descent she saw the other motorcyclist suddenly brake and saw the truck blocking the highway. She braked abruptly and lost control of her Yamaha R-6 motorcycle in an attempt to avoid the collision. She was thrown and landed in the roadway, according to the lawsuit filed in Santa Clara County Superior Court in December 2015.

Alexis Ferreira suffered an open femur fracture, hand fractures, separated collar bone, coccyx fracture and extensive road rash and contusions. She is suing for her medical costs, loss of wages and earning capacity and past and future pain and suffering, disability and disfigurement.

David Ferreira, who was driving behind his daughter, witnessed the accident and claims serious emotional distress. He is also asking for compensation for the totaled motorcycle, which he owned.

The lawsuit does not ask for specific damages, but the claim the Ferreiras filed with the city asked for payment for past medical bills of $225,000 and for unknown future medical bills, earning loss and non-economic damages. It was later rejected by the city.

Both sides were to meet with a mediator, according to court records. A mediation status conference scheduled for March 23 was continued to a later date.

Posted by resident
a resident of Downtown North
3 hours ago

Was the fire truck moving or stopped when the crash occurred? If stopped, was it engaged in an emergency response at that time?

Posted by resident
a resident of University South
2 hours ago

Do I read this correctly? 2 of 3 motorcycles didn't not lose control of their motorcycles when encountering the fire truck?

Posted by DT North
a resident of Downtown North
2 hours ago

Aren't you supposed to go at a speed where you can stop in case of an emergency? The guy in front of her managed? Sounds like a Personal Injury lawyer got a hold of them and is working the system

Posted by KP
a resident of South of Midtown
2 hours ago

I am sorry, but that is clearly an accident that she has to deal with. We are always supposed to be aware of what is ahead of us.
And also...Whether or not it was an emergency is irrelevant, either she could stop safely or she couldn't. She apparently couldn't. I don't think you have a case on this one!

