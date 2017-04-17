New rules on accessory housing spark debate

Palo Alto's plan to encourage more accessory-dwelling units will meet its first test tonight, when the City Council's ordinance relaxing rules for the structures is set for a formal approval.

The council plans to vote on series of code revisions that members voted on last month, in some cases after a 5-4 split. The changes, which were spearheaded by Councilmen Adrian Fine and Cory Wolbach, include removing all parking requirements for accessory housing, eliminating the lot-size requirements that have traditionally kept residents from constructing these units and increasing the allowed density for these dwellings.

Many of the revisions that the council approved on March 7 went far beyond what the city had previously considered, prompting some neighborhood leaders and land-use watchdogs to criticize the council for insufficient public outreach and transparency. Housing advocates, meanwhile, are praising the proposed changes as exactly what the city needs to address its housing shortage.

Over the past week, both camps have tried to rally their troops for the next battle. Councilman Greg Tanaka, who supported the rule changes, announced last week that he would hold a discussion on accessory-dwelling units during his office hours on Sunday. (Some accessory-housing opponents then complained that the timing of the meeting on Easter Sunday would limit residents' participation. Tanaka did not respond to a request for comment.)

Meanwhile, Palo Alto Forward, a nonprofit that advocates for more housing, emailed a newsletter to its members and supporters calling the units "important for many reasons."

"First among them, though, is who they benefit most: ADUs can provide a steady source of income to our growing senior population so they can enjoy retirement and spoil their grandchildren; the young couple that wants to live near work and will continue to revitalize our wonderful community; and our police officers, firefighters, teachers, and other public service employees who can live in the community they serve."

The email also claims that there is now a "concerted effort to block the ADU ordinance coming before council despite popularity among the community."

Others see it differently and say the new rules are an overreach that would significantly alter the character of the city's single-family neighborhoods (which are zoned R-1). John Guislin, a resident of Crescent Park, said he was "offended" by the pro-housing group alleging to speak for the city's seniors. The ordinance that was approved on March 7, he noted, has no provisions that prioritize the rental of accessory housing by police officers, teachers or other public servants, he said. By implying that it does, Palo Alto Forward's statement "misrepresents what the current ordinance provides."

"In fact, the current ordinance has so few controls that it could result in R-1 neighborhoods becoming de facto R-2 neighborhoods, or worse, by proliferating short-term rentals (Airbnb) increasing traffic and degrading the livability of our city," Guislin wrote to the council. (The city's zoning, however, already does prohibit rental of residential space for fewer than 30 days.)

Guislin was one of several residents who questioned the council's process for adopting the changes. Neilson Buchanan, a Downtown North resident, said he thinks many residents "are just starting to understand the implications of the ADU ordinance as currently drafted."

And Arthur Keller, a former planning commissioner, argued in an email over the weekend that it would have been sufficient for the council to simply direct staff and the commission to study these changes -- rather than adopt them outright.

"If we don’t change the Council's mind, our single-family residential neighborhoods will be plagued with second dwelling units overlooking our bedrooms, without added parking, and possibly removing existing parking," Keller wrote.

While both camps will have a chance to make their case tonight, it's not clear yet to what extent the council will reopen the discussion. The item is listed on the council's "consent calendar," which means the ordinance would be approved by a single vote along with other items unless at least three council members opt to pull it off the calendar.

Given the council's split on the topic, this will likely happen tonight. Last month, several council members argued that the proposals to allow more density and to remove parking requirements are an overreach. Councilwoman Karen Holman said the council is "really changing the character of neighborhoods."

But Wolbach argued that allowing more units will enable more residents to remain in Palo Alto and more families to stay together.

"It's a chance to downsize and age in place while keeping your own property," Wolbach said.

