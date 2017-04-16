Around Town: casual Friday; preserving art

Tidbits collected by the Weekly staff on people, events and other happenings.

CASUAL FRIDAY ... The Palo Alto City Council didn't pass any laws, approve any new developments or launch any new initiatives during its special two-day meeting at Rinconada Library. The council's goal for this two-day retreat was, quite simply, to learn to govern more efficiently. Some may find irony in the council spending two days talking about -- among other things -- the need to talk less, but the event gave the nine members a chance to talk about past challenges, discuss hopes for the future and learn a thing or two from other cities' experiences. On April 8, City Manager James Keene and top City Hall staff joined the council for a workshop led by John Nalbandian, a faculty member at the Department of Public Administration at the University of Kansas and a veteran of local politics (he had spent eight years on the Lawrence, Kansas, council, including two terms as mayor). The discussion focused on the best ways for council members to interact with staff (very selectively), how to balance the four chief values of a public servant (representation, efficiency/professionalism, social equity and individual rights), when to talk during meetings (not on every single item) and what to do when, despite all efforts, a consensus is out of reach (just vote). Nalbandian cautioned council members about getting too far into the weeds on legal and technical issues. "If you're trying to out-lawyer the lawyer out there, you're wasting your position," Nalbandian said. "You don't have to out-engineer the engineer. That's not where you add value." More than a few council members chuckled when Nalbandian hit them with this piece of news: "You don't have to speak on every item!"

HEY HEY, WE'RE THE DONKEYS ... It was an unusual moment of harmony in City Hall where the City Council joined dozens of residents last December for a rendition of, "Sweetly Sings the Donkey." The occasion at the time was the council's decision to contribute $10,000 to support Perry and Jenny, Bol Park's famous residents. The council also agreed at that time to give the "Donkey Project" another $5,000 if the community raised $10,000. Last week, the council received an update on the fundraising effort, and it was all positive. Jenny Kiratli, one of the donkey handlers, told the council that the group met its goal by Feb. 22, and that it has raised $11,726 to date. The combination of city funding and citizen donations has allowed the volunteers to purchase Jenny (the donkey who replaced the recently departed Miner), install new water basins for the donkeys, improve pasture maintenance and bring in a veterinarian for a donkey health clinic. The group also has attracted new volunteers and has brought back the "Sundays in the Park" event, which allows families to visit Perry and Jenny between 10 and 11 a.m.

PRESERVING ART ... A group of community members have banded together to turn a temporary art exhibit that's been on display downtown for nearly a year into a permanent fixture along University Avenue at the cross of Emerson, Bryant and Waverley streets in downtown. Five brightly colored benches by artist Colin Selig are set to leave this spring, but a GoFundMe page has been made to help the city's Public Art Program purchase and maintain the pieces. They started the fundraiser in December and as of last week, 16 people have contributed $1,025 of $21,700 goal they hope to reach by May 15. There's also an environmentally-friendly aspect to the benches -- they were made from propane tanks. The installation was brought to town with help from the Department of Public Works and Downtown Business and Professional Improvement Association. Why propane tanks? Selig explains on his website that there's a large supply around since regulations limit their usage. The eccentric shape is meant to maximize your comfort by providing good lumbar support compared to your usual metal bench with flat seats. The Leadership Palo Alto fellows are accepting contributions of any amount online at

gofundme.com/downtown-palo-altos-art-benches.

