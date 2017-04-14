Saturday Tax Day protests to march in downtown Palo Alto

Two protests against President Donald Trump's Pentagon-spending increase and refusal to release his tax returns will take place on Saturday in Palo Alto, organizers said.

The Peninsula Peace and Justice Center will hold an April 15 rally at King Plaza, Palo Alto City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. at noon. The protest will focus on Trump's proposed $54 billion increase in Pentagon spending. Called "Money for human needs, not war," speakers will call on Congress to deny Trump's proposal and instead invest in education, infrastructure and other basic needs.

"The protest is in keeping with a decades-long Palo Alto tradition of Tax Day protests against excessive military spending," Paul George, executive director of Peninsula Peace and Justice Center, said in a statement.

Speakers include Jackie Cabasso, executive director of Western States Legal Foundation, one of the country's foremost nuclear disarmament organizations; and Marc Pilikus, professor emeritus from the University of California, Berkeley and a recipient of the Howard Zinn Award for Lifetime Achievement in Peace Studies.

Participants will join with another planned rally demanding Trump to release his tax returns. That rally will take place at Lytton Plaza at noon.

Organizers of the two rallies have collaborated on a plan to end the speaker portions of their programs at approximately the same time and to merge for a march in downtown Palo Alto, George said.

More information is available online at peaceandjustice.org/tax-day/.