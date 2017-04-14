News

Uploaded: Fri, Apr 14, 2017, 4:12 pm

Saturday Tax Day protests to march in downtown Palo Alto

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Two protests against President Donald Trump's Pentagon-spending increase and refusal to release his tax returns will take place on Saturday in Palo Alto, organizers said.

The Peninsula Peace and Justice Center will hold an April 15 rally at King Plaza, Palo Alto City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. at noon. The protest will focus on Trump's proposed $54 billion increase in Pentagon spending. Called "Money for human needs, not war," speakers will call on Congress to deny Trump's proposal and instead invest in education, infrastructure and other basic needs.

"The protest is in keeping with a decades-long Palo Alto tradition of Tax Day protests against excessive military spending," Paul George, executive director of Peninsula Peace and Justice Center, said in a statement.

Speakers include Jackie Cabasso, executive director of Western States Legal Foundation, one of the country's foremost nuclear disarmament organizations; and Marc Pilikus, professor emeritus from the University of California, Berkeley and a recipient of the Howard Zinn Award for Lifetime Achievement in Peace Studies.

Participants will join with another planned rally demanding Trump to release his tax returns. That rally will take place at Lytton Plaza at noon.

Organizers of the two rallies have collaborated on a plan to end the speaker portions of their programs at approximately the same time and to merge for a march in downtown Palo Alto, George said.

More information is available online at peaceandjustice.org/tax-day/.

Comments

Like this comment
Posted by Barbara
a resident of another community
2 hours ago

Power to the people...if this protest doesnt work...next year we all refuse to pay taxes until he shows his. Boulder Creek 95006

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by Joe
a resident of Another Palo Alto neighborhood
2 hours ago

&gt; "The protest is in keeping with a decades-long Palo Alto tradition of Tax Day
&gt; protests against excessive military spending," Paul George, executive director
&gt; of Peninsula Peace and Justice Center, said in a statement.

What bunk! the PPJC is not an organization representative of typical Palo Altans. Those speaking at this year's "protest" don't seem to have much association with Palo Alto, its residents, and its past, or future.

As to this year's boost in military spending:

2/3rds of Navy Strike Fighters Can't Fly:
Web Link

WASHINGTON â€” The U.S. Navyâ€™s F/A-18 Hornet and Super Hornet strike fighters are the tip of the spear, embodying most of the fierce striking power of the aircraft carrier strike group. But nearly two-thirds of the fleetâ€™s strike fighters canâ€™t fly â€” grounded because theyâ€™re either undergoing maintenance or simply waiting for parts or their turn in line on the aviation depot backlog.
----

It's way past time to bring our military up to snuff. It's clear that the US needs to spend whatever it takes to restore our Airforce and Navy's aging equipment, as well as invest in new weapons platforms.

Far too many people in this country--brought up in relative peace and prosperity--have forgotten one of our most important principals:

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Joe
a resident of Another Palo Alto neighborhood
2 hours ago

Oops ..

principals-&gt;principles

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Srasa Kitchen temporarily closes on Castro Street
By Elena Kadvany | 6 comments | 2,205 views

I Need Your Help Naming my New Book
By Chandrama Anderson | 6 comments | 1,018 views

World’s Most Expensive Foods, or What to Do with All That Extra Cash
By Laura Stec | 1 comment | 627 views

View all local blogs
 
Camp Connection

2017 guide to summer camps

Looking for something for the kids to do this summer, learn something new and have fun? The 2017 Summer Camp Guide features local camps for all ages and interests.

Find Camps Here