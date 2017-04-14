PUBLIC AGENDA: new dewatering facility; OCR complaint

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of April 17.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to review the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority's Next Network Initiative Plan and the city's Transit Vision Plan; consider approving a $22.9 million construction contract and a $2 million management contract for a new sludge dewatering and load-out facility; and discuss the new Sustainability and Climate Action Plan and the 2017-2020 Sustainability Implementation Plan. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, April 17, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda here.

BOARD OF EDUCATION ... The board will discuss a budget balancing plan for the 2017-18 school year, preparation to update the district's 10-year facilities master plan, an Office for Civil Rights complaint alleging the district's website is inaccessible to people with disabilities, revised board policies and other items. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, at the district office, 25 Churchill Ave. View the full agenda here.

CITY/SCHOOL LIAISON COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to meet at 8 a.m. on Thursday, April 20, in the district office, 25 Churchill Ave. View the full agenda here.

PUBLIC ART COMMISSION ... The commission plans to discuss the seven artworks deemed most in need of restoration or deaccession; hear an update on artist selection for the proposed expansion of Avenidas at 450 Bryant St.; and hear an update on the Public Art in Private Development program. The meeting will begin a 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda here.

BOARD POLICY REVIEW COMMITTEE ... The school board's policy review committee will meet on Friday, April 21, at 8:30 a.m. at the district office, Room A, 25 Churchill Ave.