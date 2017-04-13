Facebook to hold five community festivals in Menlo Park this year

Facebook plans to hold five community festivals at its Menlo Park headquarters from May through October that will be free and open to the public.

The Facebook Festivals are a different iteration of the company-sponsored farmers' markets it hosted last year. In 2016, the company hosted 25 farmers' markets that had various festival themes and raised $45,000 for local nonprofits, according to a Facebook spokesperson.

This year, the farmers' markets will be brought back in the summer, "with a twist to better serve Belle Haven and East Palo Alto," noted the spokesperson.

The 2017 Facebook Festival dates and themes are:

â€¢ Saturday, May 13, noon to 5 p.m. "Chili, Cars & Everyday Stars" is a chili cook-off competition and car and truck show Proceeds will benefit local organizations including Habitat for Humanity, Pets In Need, the Alisa Ann Ruch Burn Foundation, Warrior Canine Connection and the American Red Cross.

â€¢ Saturday, June 24, noon to 5 p.m. The "Summer Foodfest" will celebrate food, summer and outdoor activities. Proceeds will benefit local environmental and sustainability organizations.

â€¢ Saturday, Aug. 26, noon to 5 p.m. The "Facebook County Fair" will feature carnival rides, animals, entertainment and games. Proceeds will benefit local youth, schools and mentoring programs.

â€¢ Saturday, Sept. 16, noon to 5 p.m. Facebook's "Bacon, Blues & Brews" festival will feature bacon-inspired dishes, blues, jazz and craft beer. Proceeds will benefit local music and art programs.

â€¢ Saturday, Oct. 28, noon to 5 p.m. A Dia de los Muertos and Halloween festival will feature a pumpkin patch, trick-or-treating and costume party. Proceeds will benefit local organizations to feed the hungry.

All events will be held at Facebook headquarters at 1 Hacker Way in Menlo Park (go to parking lot 15.)

---

