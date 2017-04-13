News

Uploaded: Thu, Apr 13, 2017, 9:31 am

City looks to revamp sewage-treatment operation

Council prepares to sign off on $25 million in contracts that would enable retirement of sludge-burning incinerators

by Gennady Sheyner / Palo Alto Weekly

Palo Alto's plan to retire the two sludge-burning incinerators in the Baylands could receive a major boost next week, when the City Council is set to approve construction of a $22-million facility that would allow the city to haul out -- rather than burn -- local sewage.

The major project is a critical stepping stone in the city's years-long quest to revamp its waste-processing operation -- an effort that has both energized and caused friction between Palo Alto's environmentalist camps. In 2011, Palo Alto voters approved a measure to "undedicate" 10 acres of parkland in Byxbee Park to enable construction of an anaerobic-digestion plant that would convert organic waste into energy. While some praised the new facility as a victory for sustainability, others argued that the Baylands is the wrong place for a new waste-treatment facility.

While the city is still surveying existing technologies and considering its options for the broader overhaul, Public Works staff is preparing to move ahead with the non-controversial first phase: the decommissioning of the polluting incinerators. On Monday night, the council will consider a $22.9-million contract with the firm C. Overaa & Co. for the new sludge dewatering and load-out facility. The council will also vote on a $2 million construction-management company with Tanner Pacific.

The contract with C. Overaa includes about $2 million for additional and unforeseen work related to the project.

According to Public Works, the facility will be used to load trucks with dewatered sludge, which would then be hauled to a regional facility for further treatment, which may involve composting, gasification, anaerobic digestion.

While the total cost of the project is estimated at close to $25 million, Palo Alto won't be footing the bill alone. The Regional Water Quality Control Plant, which was constructed in 1934, also serves Mountain View, Los Altos, Los Altos Hills, the East Palo Alto Sanitary District and Stanford University, and the city's partners will reimburse the city for their share in the cost. The city will be responsible for 38 percent of the costs, according to a Public Works report.

The city also plans to get some assistance with the project from the California State Water Resources Control Board, which has a program that provides low-interest financing for agencies with wastewater projects. The board has been working with the city to prepare an "installment sale agreement" to make the financing possible.

The city hopes to have construction of the new facility completed by summer 2019.

---

Follow the Palo Alto Weekly/Palo Alto Online on Twitter @PaloAltoWeekly and Facebook for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Starting National “No Device Night”
By Chandrama Anderson | 4 comments | 1,745 views

View all local blogs
 
Camp Connection

2017 guide to summer camps

Looking for something for the kids to do this summer, learn something new and have fun? The 2017 Summer Camp Guide features local camps for all ages and interests.

Find Camps Here