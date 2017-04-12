Eichler dilemma: 'How do we treat people fairly?'

An overflowing crowd of Eichler-loving residents filled the Mitchell Park Library conference room to capacity on Tuesday night, but many agreed that even then they are not representative of neighborhood feeling regarding any guidelines and potential zoning changes to homes in the modernist-home-style neighborhoods.

Learning from past lessons that fractured some neighborhoods over imposing single-story overlays and other restrictions, many residents at the City of Palo Alto's first community Eichler Neighborhood Design Guidelines workshop urged city planners and historic architecture firm Page & Turnbull to make a more concerted effort to involve the neighborhoods in the process. And while the room might have been filled to capacity, some participants chastised city officials for not giving adequate notice and for holding the meeting during Passover when many more people could not attend.

Looking around the room they also said the crowd was not representative of the Eichler neighborhoods, leaving unspoken the lack of ethnic diversity in the room that exists in their neighborhoods, they said.

City officials held the workshop to explore creating Eichler design guidelines and whether the city should also review and amend its codes and regulations regarding Eichler neighborhoods. Consultant Jonathan Rush said his company had identified more than 30 concentrations of Eichlers the city, "which is really astounding," he said of the 1950s-60s modernist residential developments.

The Palo Alto City Council approved hiring consultants to create potential guidelines after a number of neighborhoods petitioned for single-story-overlay applications to their neighborhoods. The single-story overlays prevent adding second stories.

The council approved two single-story-overlay zones in 2015 (Los Arboles and Greer Park North) and rejected two applications in 2016 for Royal Manor and Faircourt #3 and #4. Council directed staff in May 2016 to evaluate developing design guidelines and to explore ways to better determine the level of support of single-story and Eichler overlays in response to the controversy surrounding two-story construction.

Residents said they want guidelines that would preserve their community character, but they also stressed that one size does not fit all. The predominant concern with maintaining Eichler-style homes as single-story structures was also measured by acknowledgment that some original Eichlers are two-story, so calling them nonconforming is illogical. Some neighborhoods have changed dramatically, so forcing a one-story rule does not make sense.

Rather than hard-and-fast rules, residents had several suggestions for giving people who need to expand their homes the space they need while protecting the use of the common space that has defined the Eichler home and neighborhood: homes that have floor-to-ceiling glass at the back to let in light and a sense of living in nature. The privacy created by original Eichler sight lines has been increasingly encroached on by two-story homes that look down into yards and interiors, they said.

One option would be to go down into the basement, some residents said. Others said a second story could be made attractive if homeowners add windows to the front of the building rather than the back to preserve neighbor privacy. Others suggested that remodels might make better use of pushing homes out further into the front yard by 6 feet or easing up on requirements to use garages for vehicles. Residents said it's no secret that most people park in their driveway or on the street rather than using their garages, so the space might be allowable for an addition.

The majority of meeting participants indicated they are open to new, modernist landscape designs. If there are second stories at all they should be small and discreet. Residents expressed consistent opinion that Eichler neighborhoods are cohesive and provide a sense of community and they have a strong desire to preserve those characteristics.

People were not passionate when asked about maintenance issues. Once again, they appreciated variation in materials from the originals but said they should be consistent with maintaining the look and feel of an Eichler. Some recommended that the city could encourage maintenance with rebates.

The participants were less cohesive regarding whether the Palo Alto City Council should revise its codes and regulations. Code changes are likely to focus on ways to improve the process for applying for single-story overlays and to establish a specific "Eichler Overlay" combining district that would allow for compatible second-story additions and create criteria for site compatibility, according to a staff report.

The city might also modify Individual Review guidelines to require review of projects with specific Eichler guidelines for second-floor additions and new two-story homes. The Individual Review would consider privacy and compatibility with nearby homes in Eichler neighborhoods. The city could add a review process for one-story homes in Eichler tracts.

Some participants on Tuesday sided with preserving through guidelines, but they were less enthusiastic about codifying regulations. But others stressed the guidelines need "teeth" to have any impact lest they be unenforceable.

But whatever guidelines or codes are in place, the participants urged some flexibility. One resident noted that the roof lines of some original Eichlers are "ugly forms" and homeowners should be allowed to swap shapes with one of the better-looking Eichler roof designs.

"Regulations should not be so stringent to make it difficult to buy and repair the home," one resident wrote on a Post-it affixed under one of the questions that participants answered on wall posters.

Consultants and the city will work on the guidelines and potential code changes with a draft available to the public in August. They will hold a second community workshop on the draft in September, to be followed by an information hearing before the Historic Resources Board that month.

A hearing with comments and adopted recommendations by the Planning and Transportation Commission is scheduled for October. The City Council would then hear and consider the design guidelines and zoning changes in December with final adopted guidelines to be published in January.

---

Follow the Palo Alto Weekly/Palo Alto Online on Twitter @PaloAltoWeekly and Facebook for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.