Early counts show strong support for stormwater fee

Palo Alto's campaign to raise stormwater fees to fund more than a dozen projects was cruising toward victory Wednesday afternoon, with early results from the city's mail-only election showing strong support for the change.

With more than 3,000 ballots counted of the roughly 8,000 submitted (and about 20,000 mailed out), ballots supporting the fee increase were greatly outnumbering those opposing it, said City Clerk Beth Minor, whose office was busily counting the mailed-in ballots in the Council Chambers. The deadline for the ballots was the end of the business day Tuesday and the clerk's office expects to have the results by late Wednesday afternoon, Minor said.

"We won't leave until we're done," she said.

While exact figures won't be released for several hours, Minor said the "yes" ballots were leading the "no" ballots by a roughly 3-to-1 ratio as of about 11 a.m. On Wednesday, her staff and newly deputized volunteers from other City Hall departments were busily sorting, stapling, counting and then re-counting the multicolored ballots before packing them into envelopes in batches of 100.

The fee increase, which needs more than 50 percent approval to pass, would raise monthly fees for each residential unit from the current level of about $13.03 per month for the typical residential unit to $13.65. If it fails, fees would drop to $4.25, the rate that was in effect before voters approved an increase in 2005. That fee is scheduled to sunset in 2005, prompting the council to once again go to the property owners for help.

If the new fee is approved, the city would create a two-tiered structure, with one component ($6.17) used to pay for 13 infrastructure projects and another ($7.48) devoted to ongoing maintenance of the stormwater system, rehabilitation projects and permit compliance.

This story will be updated.

