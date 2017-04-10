News

Uploaded: Mon, Apr 10, 2017, 3:47 pm

Self-proclaimed masseur arrested for sexual assaults in his home

At least three victims identified; police seek others

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

A 55-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting female clients in his East Palo Alto home, police said in a statement on Monday.

On Thursday, Police arrested Jose Garcia Plascencia, a self-proclaimed "sobandero" or masseur, who was operating an unregulated massage therapy business from his home in the 2400 block of Illinois Street, Commander Jeff Liu said. So far three victims have come forward. The most recent incident was in March, he added.

East Palo Alto has very specific ordinances against operating massage establishments, according to the city's municipal code. Anyone seeking to offer services as a masseur or masseuse must obtain a license.

Applicants are also required to submit the following:

â€¢ fingerprints.

â€¢ previous address for the past three years.

â€¢ height, weight, color of eyes and hair, and sex.

â€¢ two portrait photographs taken within 60 days prior filing the application.

â€¢ the occupation or employment of each applicant for the preceding three years.

â€¢ history of each applicant in the operation of a massage establishment or similar business, including information about permit revocations.

â€¢ all criminal convictions of each applicant other than misdemeanor traffic violations and the nature of each offense and sentence.

â€¢ a medical doctor's certificate stating that each applicant has within 30 days of applying been found free from any infectious, contagious, communicable disease or venereal disease.

Assistant District Attorney Al Serrato said on Monday that he could not comment on Plascencia's case as his office has not reviewed it yet. Plascencia was released on bail on Friday, Liu said.

The East Palo Alto Police Department is concerned there may be additional victims and is encouraging any witnesses or persons with information about Plascencia to contact Detective Steve Ong or Detective Sean Harper at 650-853-3160.

---

Comments

8 people like this
Posted by GRRRR.....
a resident of Barron Park
on Apr 10, 2017 at 6:00 pm

Met this guy a few years ago, when he worked for a spa.

Made me feel uncomfortable, so I got dressed and snuck out!

3 people like this
Posted by Hmmm
a resident of East Palo Alto
on Apr 10, 2017 at 10:18 pm

GRRRR - did you feel confit table enough to let babagrmevt know? Did he do anything specific to make you feel uncomfortable, or was it more his vibe?

1 person likes this
Posted by anonymous
a resident of Los Altos
on Apr 11, 2017 at 7:35 am

Does anyone know if this guy previously worked at a spa on Chestnut Street in Menlo Park? About 10-12 years I went to a spa that was called the Greenhouse at the time and I had a uncomfortable experience. The spa name changed to Premier Atelier a couple years afterwards and I think it is now closed. I'm wondering if this is the same guy I encountered; the picture looks like it could be.

1 person likes this
Posted by GRRRR
a resident of Barron Park
20 hours ago

He was much too touchy- feely from the get-go, as soon as he walked into the room.

My appointment was quite late in the day, so I called the next day and asked to speak to a manager. I told him I thought he acted a little too familiar for my comfort!

