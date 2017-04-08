Campus police investigating two sexual batteries at Stanford University

Two sexual batteries happened less than 30 minutes apart at Stanford University on Friday night, the Department of Public Safety said Saturday.

The first assault took place in the 600 block of Escondido Road near Campus Drive around 10:40 p.m., when a man sneaked up behind the female victim, who was heading east, and groped her from the back, public safety officials said.

The suspect was described as a bald, white man standing about 5 feet 6 inches tall in a blue jacket and beige pants, according to police.

About 20 minutes later, another sexual battery was reported in the 800 block of Escondido Road not far from Bing Nursery School where a man groped a female from behind as she was jogging west, public safety officials said.

The suspect in the second incident was described as short, bald white man who wore a dark-colored tracksuit, police said.

In each reported assault, the suspect, believed to be a 30-year-old man, ran away east on Escondido Road, according to campus police.

Anyone with information on either sexual battery is asked to call the university's Department of Public Safety at 650-329-2413.

