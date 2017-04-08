News

Campus police investigating two sexual batteries at Stanford University

Both incidents happened in less than 30 minutes on Escondido Road

Two sexual batteries happened less than 30 minutes apart at Stanford University on Friday night, the Department of Public Safety said Saturday.

The first assault took place in the 600 block of Escondido Road near Campus Drive around 10:40 p.m., when a man sneaked up behind the female victim, who was heading east, and groped her from the back, public safety officials said.

The suspect was described as a bald, white man standing about 5 feet 6 inches tall in a blue jacket and beige pants, according to police.

About 20 minutes later, another sexual battery was reported in the 800 block of Escondido Road not far from Bing Nursery School where a man groped a female from behind as she was jogging west, public safety officials said.

The suspect in the second incident was described as short, bald white man who wore a dark-colored tracksuit, police said.

In each reported assault, the suspect, believed to be a 30-year-old man, ran away east on Escondido Road, according to campus police.

Anyone with information on either sexual battery is asked to call the university's Department of Public Safety at 650-329-2413.

Comments

Posted by resident
a resident of College Terrace
on Apr 8, 2017 at 4:51 pm

Sounds like the same perp both times. I hope there are security cameras somewhere between the two crime scenes that recorded the perp and can help the police put him behind bars. Two assaults should be a significant prison sentence.

I wonder if this is related to a series of recent crimes against women around California Ave that also involved a white male perp (but possibly taller and not bald at that time): Web Link

Posted by sense
a resident of Downtown North
on Apr 8, 2017 at 6:16 pm

I hope they catch this guy too - but people let this be a wake up call for a bit of common sense and safety - don't go walking /jogging/out alone at night!

[Portion removed]...sadly its just not safe out there

Posted by Michele Dauber
a resident of Barron Park
on Apr 8, 2017 at 6:19 pm

Stanford should install video security cameras in outdoor areas on campus. This should have occurred after the Turner assault. After that assault, it was clear that law enforcement would have benefitted from video footage of the external areas around fraternities and other high-risk locations where all-campus parties are held. In addition, these two incidents this weekend show the clear benefits of external footage in helping to solve crimes against women on campus. The University Chief of Police has stated that she supports installing external cameras around certain locations on campus to help solve crimes. The installation of cameras would assist in solving sex crimes and likely would also deter sexual violence on campus.

After the Turner assault I first learned that there were no surveillance cameras around Kappa Alpha. As a result, Mr. Turner was allowed to testify to the jury that the assault was "consensual" [portion removed.] As Emily Doe wrote, she learned that because she mercifully had no memory of the attack, Turner was allowed to fill in the blanks. Fortunately, the jury did not believe him.

That attack occurred on a basketball court, approximately 25 feet from the backdoor of Kappa Alpha fraternity during a party.

How much easier it would have been for her had Stanford had cameras installed on the back yard area and basketball court and how much easier would it be for victims who have been attacked since if similar external cameras were installed. Yet to my knowledge Stanford has thus far failed to do it in spite of it being one of the most obvious and necessary responses to the Turner case.

Nearly half of women students at Stanford experience sexual assault or serious sexual violence during their 4 years on campus. Video cameras would help to prevent and resolve at least some of those crimes. There is no valid excuse for failing to do this and do it quickly. It is a common-sense and routine measure that will help to deter crimes and to solve them when they occur.

This refusal to install cameras seems inexplicable. Don't you want to help solve crimes against women, Stanford? Unless and until the board of trustees insist that Stanford up its game on sexual violence, it won't.

Posted by al munday
a resident of another community
on Apr 10, 2017 at 10:34 am

if caught....should be treated like any other sex crime and not differently
just because its on stanford campus.

Posted by Tiny
a resident of Old Palo Alto
on Apr 10, 2017 at 2:33 pm

Are people ACTUALLY suggesting that half of Stanford students / residents should stop walking around at night at all, just because they're female? How are they supposed to get to where they need to go? When I went to Stanford years ago, I walked wherever I wanted, whenever I wanted, without fear, and that was an important part of my experience. I'm not a huge intimidating person, and I shouldn't have to be in order to walk around. Stanford is not some sprawling megalopolis. Let's not give up on an expectation of safety for women on campus.

Posted by Sighing Again
a resident of Old Palo Alto
on Apr 10, 2017 at 2:35 pm

When I worked at Stanford, from 1994 to 2006, I asked, along with many others, for more and better lighting as well as more security cameras MANY times!

However, we soon found that Stanford spends its plentiful and easy-gotten money on the things Stanford WANTS to spend it on-- not necessarily on safety equipment or what is best for the students and employees.

Posted by Aninymous
a resident of Duveneck/St. Francis
on Apr 10, 2017 at 3:16 pm

Yeah, don't put the burden on women to not go jogging after 7PM or whatever random time you select. This isn't the answer to male-perpetrated crimes like sexual assault. Society needs to put its foot down and make this 100% unacceptable. It is an unacceptable crime and cosseting women or warning them off certain places and times isn't the solution - assaults can happen anytime and anywhere. One may argue that strolling by a dark alley in a rough city like San Francisco at midnight is "unwise" but that is unwise for all sexes as robbery could also occur. I urge to put the hammer down hard on criminals, not coddle them like California Governor Jerry Brown. Being weak on criminals is what leads to the population being unsafe. There is no excuse for assaulting another except necessary self-defense.

Posted by Respectfully Skeptical
a resident of Another Palo Alto neighborhood
on Apr 10, 2017 at 3:43 pm

@al munday Agreed. Stanford can reprimand the perpetrator (if Stanford-affiliated) but let the US judicial system assess guilt first, not some panel of amateurs at Stanford who seem confused about one of the most sacred principles in the US justice system, innocence of the defendant until guilt is proven.

Respectfully, not sure why Brock Turner is being brought up.

It is unfair to compare (1) a woman running or walking on the street being groped, with (2) a very drunk woman (4 shots whiskey at home with mom’s knowledge, then dropped off at frat by mom, at least 2 shots vodka and “some beer” at frat [See NYT link reference: Web Link ] ), then being fingered and humped against by another equally horrifically drunk young guy with his pants on (no penile penetration).

To pave paths through the campus woods, install streetlights and video cameras all over the campus would be one actionable item by Stanford. Say the Trustees spend a bunch of money and do that. What is being done to educate young folks (and their parents) to have more responsible attitudes about drinking and casual sex? Not much, because that smacks of taking responsibility, and IMO we live in a victim-centered culture in which it’s unconscionable (“blaming the victim”) to even point out that making better decisions next time could be useful - the fallacy of the single cause: Web Link .

It’s terrible that someone got groped. But this could happen anywhere. Looks like both women were a block or two from the edge of campus. Should Palo Alto, or all of California, be covered by video cameras? Who would pay for installation, data monitoring, data storage, repair & maintenance? Are there other things we’d rather pay for (we can barely keep CalTrain alive, and we definitely don’t even have proper signage at stations)?

I don’t know the right answer to what should be done for this kind of thing. But I suspect that covering the campus, or the state, with video cameras is not going to be a useful direction. (Should cameras be in every dorm room too?) And yeah, I definitely don’t blame the women for being out and about at that hour: groping could have happened in broad daylight.

