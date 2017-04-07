PUBLIC AGENDA: council two-day retreat; new downtown garage

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of April 10.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to meet in a retreat to discuss effective governance with the city's executive leadership team. The meeting will begin at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 7, at the Rinconada Library, 1213 Newell Road. View the full agenda here.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to meet in a retreat to discuss effective governance with city council-appointed officers. The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 8, at the Rinconada Library, 1213 Newell Road. View the full agenda here.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to meet in a closed session to discuss existing litigation, Ferreira v. City of Palo Alto and the city's property negotiations over the downtown post office. In its regular meeting, the council will give staff direction about a new downtown garage and discuss the new Downtown Parking Management Study. The closed session will begin at 5:05 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11. Regular meeting will follow at 6:30 p.m. or as soon as possible after the closed session in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda here.

PLANNING AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION ... The commission will hold a scoping meeting for environmental assessments of the proposed public-safety building and parking garage at 250 and 350 Sherman Ave. and review the city's letters to Menlo Park and Mountain View pertaining to the Menlo Plaza Project and the North Bayshore Precise Plan Amendment, respectively. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda here.