VIDEO/MULTIMEDIA: Palo Alto Online archive

MARCH 2017

VIDEO: Behind the Headlines: A New Vision for Parks

On this week's Behind The Headlines, Palo Alto Weekly Publisher Bill Johnson and reporter Gennady Sheyner delve into Palo Alto's new vision for parks with Community Services Department Director Rob de Geus and Assistant Director Kristen O'Kane.

VIDEO: East Palo Alto vigil against Amazon, Facebook policies

More than 50 people gathered outside Amazon's future offices at 2100 University Ave. in East Palo Alto on Thursday March 30. Organized by Real Community Coalition, the group protested Amazon and Facebook policies they claim would lead to gentrification and criminalization. Video by Michelle Le/The Almanac.

VIDEO: Behind the Headlines - City Hall Roundup

Weekly Publisher Bill Johnson, Editor Jocelyn Dong and Reporter Gennady Sheyner discuss the latest news from City Hall, including the conclusion of the FPPC's investigation into Councilman Adrian Fine, the City Council's new direction on the Comprehensive Plan and the new Residential Preferential Parking program in Evergreen Park

VIDEO: The Terrible Adult Chamber Orchestra (TACO)

The Terrible Adult Chamber Orchestra, also known as "TACO", rehearse the music of John Williams, playing excerpts of Williams' "Star Wars", "Jaws" and "Superman" themes.

VIDEO: Seale Fire 4

On March 19, fire broke out in the 300 block of Seale Avenue in Palo Alto.

VIDEO: Seale Fire 3

Firefighters enter the house and the owner arrives on the scene at 355 Seale Ave. in Palo Alto on March 19.

VIDEO: Seale Fire 2

Firefighters mobilize to fight fire at 355 Seale Ave. in Palo Alto on March 19.

VIDEO: Seale Avenue Fire

Home at 355 Seale Ave. in Palo Alto burns as initial fire fighters arrive on the scene on March 19.

VIDEO: Behind the Headlines: FPPC Investigation, Bounty Hunters in East Palo Alto

On this week's "Behind the Headlines," reporters Sue Dremann, Elena Kadvany and Gennady Sheyner join Weekly Editor Jocelyn Dong for a discussion on FPPC's investigations into the campaigns of two Palo Alto council members and an East Palo Alto family's jarring experience with bounty hunters.

VIDEO: Behind the Headlines: Restaurants Under Pressure

Howard Bulka, owner of Howie's Artisan Pizza in Palo Alto, joins Palo Alto Weekly Editor Jocelyn Dong and reporter Elena Kadvany to talk about what's driving a local labor shortage and the other economic challenges impacting Midpeninsula restaurants.

VIDEO: Behind the Headlines: Inside Social-Emotional Education

Gunn High School Principal Denise Herrmann joins Palo Alto Weekly journalists Jocelyn Dong and Elena Kadvany to discuss the Palo Alto Unified School District's proposed framework for boosting students' social-emotional skills. Herrmann recently co-chaired the district's Social Emotional Learning Curriculum Committee.

FEBRUARY 2017

VIDEO: Behind the Headlines: Diversity's Champions

Greer Stone, chair of Palo Alto's Human Relations Commission, joins reporters Sue Dremann and Gennady Sheyner on "Behind the Headlines" to discuss the commission's renewed efforts to encourage tolerance and diversity in the community.

VIDEO: Behind the Headlines: Breaking down the school budget gap

On this week's Behind The Headlines, school trustee Todd Collins joins Editor Jocelyn Dong and education reporter Elena Kadvany to discuss the school district's response to an ongoing budget shortfall.

VIDEO: Behind the Headlines: The new city council, school technology and privacy

On this week's Behind The Headlines Palo Alto Weekly Editor Jocelyn Dong is joined by staff reporters Gennady Sheyner and Elena Kadvany to discuss the changing political dynamics on the city council and concerns over technology and privacy in Palo Alto schools.

VIDEO: Behind the Headlines: Uproar over city-land use plan

Palo Alto Councilman Tom DuBois joins journalists Jocelyn Dong and Gennady Sheyner on Behind The Headlines to discuss the council's divisive debate over the Comprehensive Plan.

JANUARY 2017

VIDEO: Behind the Headlines: Palo Alto Mayor Greg Scharff

On this week's Behind the Headlines Mayor Greg Scharff joins Publisher Bill Johnson, Editor Jocelyn Dong and Reporter Gennady Sheyner to discuss the City Council's goals and priorities for the coming year.

VIDEO: Behind the Headlines: Seeking Sanctuary From Domestic Violence

On this week's "Behind the Headlines" webcast, Editor Jocelyn Dong and reporter Sue Dremann interview Ruth Patrick of WomenSV. Patrick is an advocate for domestic violence survivors of affluent abusers in Palo Alto, Los Altos and other local communities. She discusses the severe lack of emergency shelter for domestic violence victims in Palo Alto and northern Santa Clara County and victim's challenges.

VIDEO: Behind the Headlines: Public Immigration Forum

On this week's news webcast, "Behind the Headlines," Palo Alto University Chief Financial Officer June Klein joins Editor Jocelyn Dong and reporters Sue Dremann and Elena Kadvany to talk about an upcoming forum focused on educating and empowering local immigrants.

AUDIO: Dennis Burns Interview With Palo Alto Weekly

In this 8-minute podcast, Palo Alto Police Chief Dennis Burns reflects on his 35-year law enforcement career with Palo Alto Weekly journalist Gennady Sheyner. Burns talks about racial profiling, his time on the SWAT team, surveillance and privacy, and how his mother wanted him to be a priest.

VIDEO: Behind the Headlines: Office for Civil Rights agreement

On this week's Behind The Headlines, Palo Alto school trustee Ken Dauber joins Editor Jocelyn Dong and education reporter Elena Kadvany to discuss the implications of a draft agreement between the school district and the U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights on two sexual-harassment investigations.

VIDEO: Behind the Headlines: Year in Film

On this week's webcast reporter Gennady Sheyner and editorial assistant Anna Medina talk with film critic Peter Canavese about his top ten favorite movies of 2016, as well as the duds and everything in between.

DECEMBER 2016

VIDEO: Behind the Headlines: Year in Review

In this year-end edition of Behind The Headlines, Palo Alto Weekly Editor Jocelyn Dong hosts journalists Gennady Sheyner, Elena Kadvany and Sue Dremann as they talk about the top issues of 2016 on their beats: housing afordability, the Brock Turner sexual assault trial and airplane noise.

VIDEO: Behind the Scenes - Local Butcher Shop

Bradley Bain, a butcher at Gambrel & Co, a butcher shop in Redwood City, talks with Anna Medina about becoming a butcher, demonstrates how to butcher a lamb and talks about the best ways to prepare various cuts of the meat while sharing where our food comes from.

VIDEO: Behind the Headlines: Carmagedon - a traffic-gridlock horror story

On this week's Behind The Headlines, Crescent Park resident and traffic-calming activist John Guislin talks with Palo Alto Weekly EditorJocelyn Dong and Staff Writers Sue Dremann and Gennady Sheyner about the state of traffic congestion on Palo Alto's neighborhood streets.

VIDEO: Behind the Headlines: Harvard Report on Special Education

On this week's Behind The Headlines, Palo Alto school district Superintendent Max McGee and Board of Education Trustee Ken Dauber join education reporter Elena Kadvany to discuss the results of a review of special-education services conducted by a Harvard University research team, as well as a significant update on how two federal Office for Civil Rights' investigations at Paly and Gunn high schools.

NOVEMBER 2016

VIDEO: East Palo Alto students protest election results

On Friday, Nov. 18, East Palo Alto high-school students held an "East Palo Alto takes a stand" protest in response to the election of Donald Trump.

VIDEO: East Palo Alto students protest election results

On Friday, Nov. 18, East Palo Alto high-school students held a "East Palo Alto takes a stand" protest in response to the election of Donald Trump. Video courtesy Michelle Higgins.

VIDEO: East Palo Alto students protest election results

On Friday, Nov. 18, East Palo Alto high-school students held an "East Palo Alto takes a stand" protest in response to the election of Donald Trump. In this video, East Palo Alto City Councilman reminds the crowd that East Palo Alto is a sanctuary city. Video courtesy Michelle Higgins.

VIDEO: East Palo Alto students protest election results

On Friday, Nov. 18, East Palo Alto high-school students held an "East Palo Alto takes a stand" protest in response to the election of Donald Trump. Video courtesy Michelle Higgins.

VIDEO: Behind the Headlines: Trees - Dead or Alive?

On this week's Behind the Headlines, reporter Sue Dremann speaks with Palo Alto city arborist Dave Dockter and Canopy executive director Catherine Martineau about the health of Palo Alto's trees and how arborists study and determine whether to cut trees down.

VIDEO: Easy Appetizers for Thanksgiving

Erin Gleeson, author of "The Forest Feast Gatherings: Simple Vegetarian Menus For Hosting Friends & Family" talks with host Anna Medina about her favorite appetizers to make for Thanksgiving and demonstrates how to make her butternut hummus and butternut hummus filled deviled eggs.

VIDEO: Joan Baez Comments on President-Elect Donald Trump

Singer and activist Joan Baez speaks to Palo Alto Weekly education reporter Elena Kadvany about her thoughts on President-Elect Donald Trump and attending a rally for unity and equality hosted by Palo Alto's high school students.

VIDEO: Palo Alto High School Students March For Unity and Equality

On Nov. 15, 2016, students from Palo Alto High School, Gunn High School and Castilleja School organized a walkout from their classes and held a rally at Lytton Plaza expressing a need for unity, equality and to take action. Video by Veronica Weber/Palo Alto Online.

VIDEO: Behind the Headlines: Election Analysis: Palo Alto School Board

On this week's episode of "Behind the Headlines," Weekly Editor Jocelyn Dong leads a roundtable discussion with education reporter Elena Kadvany and City Hall reporter Gennady Sheyner about the results of Tuesday's school board election.

VIDEO: Behind the Headlines: Election Analysis: Palo Alto City Council

In this week's episode of "Behind the Headlines," Weekly Editor Jocelyn Dong leads a roundtable discussion with City Hall reporter Gennady Sheyner and education reporter Elena Kadvany about the results of Tuesday's City Council election.

VIDEO: Behind the Headlines: Bullying Case Tests District's Policies

Palo Alto Weekly Publisher Bill Johnson, Editor Jocelyn Dong and education reporter Elena Kadvany discuss the Palo Alto school district's handling of the repeated bullying of a special-education middle-school student.

OCTOBER 2016

VIDEO: Behind the Headlines: Airplane Noise Conundrum

On this installment of Behind The Headlines, Palo Alto Weekly Editor Jocelyn Dong and Staff Writers Sue Dremann and Elena Kadvany discuss the Oct. 27 Select Committee on South Bay Arrivals public meeting on recommendations to reduce aircraft noise. The Federal Aviation Administration launched its revamped NextGen program in Spring 2015 to streamline air traffic and modernize its system, but residents from many Midpeninsula communities including Palo Alto and surrounding cities and from the Santa Cruz mountains to Brisbane have experienced an intense increase in flights and jet noise. Conflicting views among residents in the region is causing mistrust and division, but there are also points of consensus.

VIDEO: Behind the Headlines: Controversy Over Weighted GPAs

On this installment of Behind The Headlines, Palo Alto Weekly Editor Jocelyn Dong and education reporter Elena Kadvany discuss a debate over Palo Alto high schools' practices for reporting students' grade point averages (GPAs).

VIDEO: Behind the Headlines: Palo Alto Election, East Palo Alto Evictions

On this week's half-hour webcast, "Behind the Headlines," Weekly Editor Jocelyn Dong and reporters Sue Dremann and Gennady Sheyner discuss the recent cash contributions and political fissures in the Palo Alto City Council race and East Palo Alto's effort to address evictions from illegal dwellings. Video by Palo Alto Online.

VIDEO: Behind the Headlines: Campaign Finance, Airbnb Conflicts

On this week's half-hour webcast, "Behind the Headlines", Weekly Editor Jocelyn Dong and reporters Sue Dremann and Gennady Sheyner discuss the latest happenings in the City Council race and the brewing neighborhood controversies over Airbnb rentals. Video by Palo Alto Online.

VIDEO: Palo Alto City Council Candidate Interview: Len Ely

Palo Alto City Council candidate Len Ely speaks during his endorsement interview with Palo Alto Weekly news staff.

VIDEO: Palo Alto City Council Candidate Interview: John Fredrich

Palo Alto City Council candidate John Fredrich speaks during his endorsement interview with Palo Alto Weekly news staff.

VIDEO: Palo Alto City Council Candidate Interview: Lydia Kou

Palo Alto City Council candidate Lydia Kou speaks during her endorsement interview with Palo Alto Weekly news staff.

VIDEO: Palo Alto City Council Candidate: Don McDougall

Palo Alto City Council candidate Don McDougall speaks during his endorsement interview with Palo Alto Weekly news staff.

VIDEO: Palo Alto City Council Candidate Interview: Stewart Carl

Palo Alto City Council candidate Stewart Carl speaks during his endorsement interview with Palo Alto Weekly news staff.

VIDEO:Palo Alto City Council Candidate Interview: Liz Kniss

Palo Alto City Council candidate Liz Kniss speaks during her endorsement interview with Palo Alto Weekly news staff.

VIDEO: Palo Alto City Council Candidate Interview: Adrian Fine

Palo Alto City Council candidate Adrian Fine speaks during his endorsement interview with Palo Alto Weekly news staff.

VIDEO: Palo Alto City Council Candidate Interview: Arthur Keller

Palo Alto City Council candidate Arthur Keller speaks during his endorsement interview with Palo Alto Weekly news staff.

VIDEO: Palo Alto City Council Candidate Interview: Greer Stone

Palo Alto City Council candidate Greer Stone speaks during his endorsement interview with Palo Alto Weekly news staff.

VIDEO: Palo Alto City Council Candidate Interview: Greg Tanaka

Palo Alto City Council candidate Greg Tanaka speaks during his endorsement interview with Palo Alto weekly news staff.

VIDEO: District Attorney's office discusses Jenny Shi murder

On October 11, Santa Clara County Deputy District Attorney Christopher Walsh discusses charges against Palo Alto resident Jingyan Jin for the alleged killing of her sister-in-law, Jenny Shi, in the victim's Palo Alto home. Jin is being charged with first-degree murder for the July 7, 2016 stabbing death of Shi, a businesswoman, angel investor and acupuncturist.

VIDEO: Behind The Headlines: The Donkeys of Barron Park -- A Remembrance

On this week's half-hour webcast, "Behind the Headlines", editor Jocelyn Dong and reporter Sue Dremann talk with donkey handler Inge Harding-Barlow about the history of the Barron Park donkeys in Bol Park, remembering Miner 49-er, a donkey that died this past week, and the community's affinity for the animals.

VIDEO: Palo Alto Board of Education Candidate Interview: Todd Collins

Palo Alto school board candidate Todd Collins speaks during his endorsement interview with Palo Alto Weekly news staff.

VIDEO: Palo Alto Board of Education Candidate Interview: Heidi Emberling

Palo Alto school board candidate Heidi Emberling speaks during her endorsement interview with Palo Alto Weekly news staff.

VIDEO: Palo Alto Board of Education Candidate Interview: Jennifer DiBrienza

Palo Alto school board candidate Jennifer DiBrienza speaks during her endorsement interview with Palo Alto Weekly news staff.

VIDEO: Palo Alto Board of Education Candidate Interview: Melissa Baten Caswell

Palo Alto school board candidate Melissa Baten Caswell speaks during her endorsement interview with Palo Alto Weekly news staff.

SEPTEMBER 2016

VIDEO: Behind The Headlines: Election Special

On this week's Behind the Headlines, Weekly editor Jocelyn Dong and reporters Gennady Sheyner and Elena Kadvany delve into Palo Alto's election season by recapping the recent forums featuring candidates for the City Council and the Board of Education.

VIDEO: Palo Alto School Board Candidates Debate

The five candidates for school board debate on Sept. 20, 2016, in a live broadcast from the Mitchell Park Community Center.

VIDEO: Behind The Headlines: Retail News, Housing Controversies

On this week's news webcast, Palo Alto Weekly journalists discuss the reprieve for CinÃ©Arts, the closure of Keeble and Shuchat Photography, the city's review of Mark Zuckerberg's plans to replace four homes he owns and a proposal for a building with 60 small apartments on El Camino Real.

VIDEO: Behind The Headlines: Remembering 9/11

On this week's Behind The Headlines, a Sept. 11 survivor -- now living in Mountain View -- shares her story, and Palo Alto Weekly Editor talks about three commemorative community events that are planned for Sunday, the 15th anniversary of the attacks.

VIDEO: Behind The Headlines: Palo Alto's master plan for public art

On this week's half-hour webcast, "Behind the Headlines," Elise DeMarzo, director of Palo Alto's public-art program, joins Weekly Arts & Entertainment Editor Karla Kane and Reporter Gennady Sheyner for a discussion of the city's new art projects and the newly approved master plan for public art.

VIDEO: 9/11: 15 years later

It's been 15 years since the 9/11 terrorists drove planes deep into the sides of New York City's Twin Towers, but for survivor Lori Schertzer Brody, the flashbacks are fresh: the sounds of the planes striking the buildings, the smoke and debris, the fear and pandemonium -- and running, always running. Now a Mountain View, California, resident, Brody is sharing her story so that people will remember the victims -- including her brother, Scott, who worked for Cantor Fitzgerald.

AUGUST 2016

VIDEO: Behind the Headlines: Evolving El Camino Real

On this week's Behind The Headlines, Palo Alto Weekly Editor Jocelyn Dong leads a discussion with photographer Veronica Weber and reporter Gennady Sheyner about El Camino Real's forgotten treasures and ongoing transformation.

VIDEO: Behind The Headlines: housing crisis, November elections

On this week's Behind the Headlines, editor Jocelyn Dong leads a discussion with reporters Gennady Sheyner and Elena Kadvany about Palo Alto's housing crisis and the upcoming City Council and school board elections.

VIDEO: Behind The Headlines: Stemming the Flow -- Flood Protection

On this week's Behind the Headlines staff writers Gennady Sheyner and Sue Dremann discuss the San Francisquito Creek flood protection project currently under way in East Palo Alto and the Palo Alto Municipal Golf Course. Our guest is Len Materman, executive director of the San Francisquito Creek Joint Powers Authority, who discusses the current phase of the project and future upstream projects for Palo Alto.

VIDEO: Behind The Headlines: Muslim in America: Reaction to rhetoric

On this week's half-hour webcast, "Behind the Headlines," Staff Writers Sue Dremann and Elena Kadvany discuss with guest Samina Faheem Sundas, a longtime grassroots advocate of developing friendships and understanding between Muslims and the greater community, the current U.S. political climate and the local Muslim community's reaction to presidential candidate Donald Trump's anti-Muslim rhetoric.

JULY 2016

VIDEO: Behind The Headlines: Locals to Impact Olympics

On this week's Behind the Headlines, Sports Editor Rick Eymer and Associate Sports Editor Glenn Reeves discuss the upcoming Olympic in Rio and the local athletes that will be competing.

VIDEO: USA Women's Water Polo Ready For Rio

Players from the 2016 U.S. Olympic women's water polo team, Maggie Steffens, KK Clark and Kiley Neushul, share their thoughts on the national team's success during practice for the "Rumble to Rio" exhibition game at Stanford University on July 27, 2016, before heading to the summer games in Rio.

VIDEO: Behind The Headlines: Race, Policing and Reconciliation

On this week's Behind the Headlines, editor Jocelyn Dong leads a discussion with guests Pastor Paul Bains of the Saint Samuel Church of God in Christ and Commander Jeff Liu of the East Palo Alto Police Department about local reaction to the recent shootings in Baton Rouge, Minnesota and Dallas, the role of community policing, fear and support of law enforcement within minority communities, and the steps needed to bridge underlying tension.

VIDEO: Dominika Cibulkova Interview at Bank of the West Classic

Dominika Cibulkova, the No. 2 seeded player at the Bank of the West Classic, talks to the press about the upcoming Olympics in Rio, her career, being a newlywed, and her tournament schedule.

VIDEO: CoCo Vandeweghe Interview at Bank of the West Classic

CoCo Vandeweghe, the fourth seeded tennis player at the Bank of the West Classic tennis tournament, takes questions from the press about her upcoming tournaments and heading to the Olympics in Rio on the doubles team.

VIDEO: Venus Williams Interview at Bank of the West Classic

Venus Williams, ranked No. 1 at the Bank of the West Classic tennis tournament taking place at Stanford University, talks with the press about her career and upcoming matches.

VIDEO: Johanna Konta Interview at Bank of the West Classic

Johanna Konta, ranked No. 3 at the Bank of the West Classic tennis tournament, takes questions from the press about her upcoming matches.

VIDEO: Behind The Headlines: CDC Youth-Suicide Analysis, Proposed VTA Cuts, Election

On this week's Behind the Headlines, Palo Alto Weekly Editor Jocelyn Dong hosts a reporters' roundtable with Elena Kadvany, Sue Dremann and Gennady Sheyner in which they talk about a preliminary report by the CDC analyzing the rates of youth suicides in Santa Clara County, proposed cuts to Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority bus lines and predictions about who will run for Palo Alto City Council in November.

VIDEO: Behind The Headlines: Innovator in Education

On this week's Behind the Headlines, editor-in-chief Jocelyn Dong and education reporter Elena Kadvany speak with Michael Kirst, president of the California Board of Education about his long career in education and his work leading the state's Local Control Funding Formula and this thoughts on school district funding, academic standards, and education in California.

VIDEO: Stanford University's Olympic-qualifying swimmers and divers

Stanford University's Olympic-qualifying swimmers and divers, Simone Manual, Lia Neal, Maya DiRado and Kristian Ipsen talk to fans and the press at the Avery Aquatics Center at Stanford on July 7, 2016.

VIDEO: Behind The Headlines: Spectacular fireworks

On this week's webcast, Dan Nitzan, pyrotechnics expert and organizer of the Fourth of July fireworks show at Mountain View's Shoreline Amphitheatre, joins Weekly Editor Jocelyn Dong and reporter Sue Dremann to talk about what goes into the annual Independence Day show.

JUNE 2016

VIDEO: Behind The Headlines: Elementary math, Castilleja expansion

On this week's Behind The Headlines, Publisher Bill Johnson, Editor Jocelyn Dong and reporter Elena Kadvany discuss the process behind potential new elementary mathematics curricula and Castilleja School's plans for expansion.

VIDEO: Palo Alto School Board Retreat 2016

The Palo Alto school board held an all-day retreat on Monday, June 13, to discuss a preliminary report on the district's special-education services, as well as an elementary mathematics pilot proposal, new data from the California Healthy Kids Survey and Palo Alto Reality Check survey, as well as the board's own governance practices, procedures and goals for the next school year.

VIDEO: DA Jeff Rosen Proposes New Legislation For Sexual-Assault Sentencing

Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen speaks during a press conference joined by Deputy District Attorney Alaleh Kianerci on June 22 about his proposed legislation which would exclude probation sentencing for cases of sexual assault of an unconscious and intoxicated person.

VIDEO: Behind The Headlines: Saving Buena Vista

On this week's Behind The Headlines, Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian and community activist Winter Dellenbach joins Palo Alto Weekly Publisher Bill Johnson and reporter Gennady Sheyner to discuss the latest developments in the effort to preserve the Buena Vista Mobile Home Park.

VIDEO: Buena Vista Mobile Home Park: Press Conference 2016

Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian announces a partnership with the Housing Authority of Santa Clara County to come up with a fresh offer to purchase the Buena Vista Mobile Home Park in Palo Alto. The Jisser family that owns the mobile-home park has been trying to close the park since 2012.

VIDEO: Behind The Headlines: Brock Turner Uproar, Election Recap

On this week's Behind the Headlines, Editor Jocelyn Dong talks with reporter Elena Kadvany about the worldwide attention to the Brock Turner trial and his six-month sentencing in a county jail, and with report Gennady Sheyner about the local election race for the 24th Assembly District seat and the presidential primary turnout.

VIDEO: PACO Marks 50 Years

Members from the Preparatory Orchestra ensemble of the Palo Alto Chamber Orchestra (PACO) rehearse at the Cubberley Community Center as they prepare for 50th anniversary celebration concert.

VIDEO: Behind The Headlines: Palo Alto students speak out

On this week's "Behind the Headlines" webcast, four Palo Alto and Gunn high school students join education reporter Elena Kadvany to talk about their experiences with issues like student voice, engagement and mental health. The student-guests were Emma Cole, Paly's 2015-16 school-board representative; Grace Park, Gunn's 2015-16 school-board representative; David Tayeri, Paly's 2016-17 representative; and Ankit Ranjan, Gunn's 2016-17 representative.

VIDEO: A Musical Life

Kato Reis, 97, talks about how her mother encouraged her to learn piano in her hometown of Budapest, Hungary, and how her rigorous education led to a lifelong love of music. She regularly plays pieces completely from memory.

MAY 2016

VIDEO: Behind The Headlines: DA's fatal police shooting report & Cash flows into the Assembly race

On this week's Behind The Headlines, Palo Alto Weekly Publisher Bill Johnson leads a discussion with reporters Sue Dremann and Gennady Sheyner about the Santa Clara County District Attorney's findings related to the fatal shooting of a mentally ill man in Palo Alto, as well as the video of the 19-second confrontation. The three also talk about the influx of cash in the California State Assembly District 24 race.

VIDEO: Behind The Headlines: Teacher Compensation in Palo Alto

On this week's Behind the Headlines, publisher Bill Johnson and reporter Elena Kadvany talk with PAUSD board President Heidi Emberling and Trustee Ken Dauber about the school board's new compensation agreement to raise teacher salaries by 12 percent over three years.

VIDEO: Father of Palo Alto teen who died by suicide talks about mental health

TC Lee, a father of a Gunn High School student who died by suicide in 2015, talks to a full crowd at First Christian Church in Palo Alto on Sunday, May 15, 2016, about mental health and his own path of recovery from loss and grief.

VIDEO: Behind The Headlines: To the rescue -- Disaster volunteers prepare

On this week's Behind The Headlines, editor Jocelyn Dong leads a discussion with reporter Sue Dremann and guest Geri Spieler about Palo Alto's volunteer Medical Reserve Corps of doctors, nurses and lay persons who will be on the front lines during a disaster.

VIDEO: Paly's New Performing Arts Center

Take a sneak peek at the new Performing Arts Center as Paly's choir, orchestra, jazz band and theater department break in the new theater.

VIDEO: State Assembly Candidate Interview: Vicki Veenker

State assembly candidate Vicki Veenker speaks during her endorsement interview with Palo Alto Weekly Publisher Bill Johnson and Weekly Editor Jocelyn Dong. Veenker is running for District 24.

VIDEO: State Assembly Candidate Interview: Marc Berman

State assembly candidate Marc Berman speaks during his endorsement interview with Palo Alto Weekly Publisher Bill Johnson, Weekly Editor-in-Chief Jocelyn Dong and Almanac News Editor-in-Chief Richard Hine. Berman is running for District 24.

VIDEO: State Assembly Candidate Interview: Peter Ohtaki

State assembly candidate Peter Ohtaki speaks during his endorsement interview with Palo Alto Weekly Publisher Bill Johnson and Almanac News Editor-in-Chief Richard Hine. Ohtaki is running for District 24.

VIDEO: State Assembly Candidate Interview: John Inks

State assembly candidate John Inks speaks during his endorsement interview with Palo Alto Weekly Publisher Bill Johnson. Inks is running for District 24.

VIDEO: State Assembly Candidate Interview: Jay Cabrera

State assembly candidate Jay Cabrera speaks during his endorsement interview with Palo Alto Weekly Publisher Bill Johnson and Weekly Editor-in-Chief Jocelyn Dong. Cabrera is running for District 24.

VIDEO: State Assembly Candidate Interview: Barry Chang

State assembly candidate Barry Chang speaks during his endorsement interview with Palo Alto Weekly Publisher Bill Johnson, Weekly Editor-in-Chief Jocelyn Dong and Almanac News Editor-in-Chief Richard Hine. Chang is running for District 24.

VIDEO: State Assembly Candidate Interview: Mike Kasperzak

State assembly candidate Mike Kasperzak speaks during his endorsement interview with Palo Alto Weekly Publisher Bill Johnson, Weekly Editor-in-Chief Jocelyn Dong and Mountain View Voice Editor-in-Chief Andrea Gemmet. Kasperzak is running for District 24.

VIDEO: Behind The Headlines: Size Matters -- Student-to-teacher ratios in Palo Alto

On this week's Behind The Headlines, Editor Jocelyn Dong leads a discussion with reporter Elena Kadvany and guests Sally Kadifa and Rita Tetzlaff â€” parents in the school district who had a guest opinion published in this week's issue of Palo Alto Weekly â€” about class sizes at the secondary schools.

VIDEO: 2016 Tall Tree Award - Outstanding Nonprofit

Pat Emslie, past president of the Kiwanis Club of Palo Alto, accepts the 2016 Tall Tree award for the nonprofit's service work with multiple organizations around the Peninsula.

VIDEO: 2016 Tall Tree Award - Outstanding Professional

Richard "Dick" Peery accepts the Tall Tree award for Outstanding Professional in recognition of his career in real estate development and extensive philanthropy.

VIDEO: 2016 Tall Tree Award - Olenka Villarreal

Olenka Villarreal accepts the Tall Tree award for Outstanding Citizen Volunteer for her work building the Magical Bridge Playground and founding the Magical Bridge Foundation.

VIDEO: 2016 Tall Tree Award - Outstanding Business

Jeff Selzer, general manager of Palo Alto Bicycles, accepts the award for Outstanding Business at the 2016 Tall Tree Awards dinner on May 4, 2016.

APRIL 2016

VIDEO: Behind the Headlines: Transportation -- problems and solutions

On this week's Behind The Headlines, Palo Alto's Chief Transportation Official, Joshuah Mello, joins Palo Alto Weekly reporters Gennady Sheyner and Sue Dremann to discuss the city's transportation challenges and potential solutions.

VIDEO: Behind the Headlines: Taxi struggles & Eichler disputes

On this week's Behind The Headlines Palo Alto Editor Jocelyn Dong sits down with reporter Gennady Sheyner and photographer Veronica Weber to talk about the taxi business in the age of ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft and the possible ban on two story homes in the Royal Manor neighborhood of Palo Alto.

VIDEO: Behind The Headlines: Palo Alto considers full-day kindergarten

On this week's Behind The Headlines, Palo Alto Unified Superintendent Max McGee, Chief Academic Officer PK-5 Barbara Harris and Director of Academic Supports Judy Argumedo join Palo Alto Weekly Editor in Chief Jocelyn Dong and Education Reporter Elena Kadvany to discuss the school district's possible shift to a full-day kindergarten model.

VIDEO: Behind The Headlines: State Assembly District 24: A look at the candidates

On this week's Behind The Headlines, Palo Alto Weekly editor Jocelyn Dong and reporter and panel regular Gennady Sheyner are joined by Kate Bradshaw, staff writer from the Almanac, and Mark Noack, staff writer from the Mountain View Voice, to discuss the candidates running for the California State Assembly District 24 seat being vacated by Assemblyman Rich Gordon.

VIDEO: Behind The Headlines: College Terrace challenge Stanford toxic study

On this week's Behind the Headlines, editor Jocelyn Dong and reporter Sue Dremann talk with Fred Balin about the concerns of trichloroethylene (TCE) levels that have been found in the College Terrace neighborhood and at the site of future housing being proposed by Stanford University.

MARCH 2016

VIDEO: Bolero

Take a sneak peek at the upcoming performance of "Bolero Silicon Valley" performed by community dancers from Keigwin + Company at the Bing Concert Hall as dancers rehearse on March 29, 2016.

VIDEO: Behind The Headlines: Inside the Brock Turner trial

On this week's episode of Behind The Headlines, Palo Alto Weekly Editor Jocelyn Dong speaks with reporters Elena Kadvany and Sue Dremann about the progress of the Brock Turner trial, involving a former Stanford University student accused of sexual assaulting another student.

VIDEO: First Person: A conversation with Jeff Dean, Senior Fellow, Google Research

Jeff Dean, Senior Fellow at Google Research, talks with Lisa Van Dusen about deep neural networks, detecting cats and dabbling -- scientifically, that is.

VIDEO: Behind The Headlines: Tackling Palo Alto's housing and traffic problems

On this week's Behind The Headlines Palo Alto Weekly Editor Jocelyn Dong and reporters Sue Dremann and Gennady Sheyner discuss proposals to alleviate some of the traffic congestion and options for new housing units around the city.

VIDEO: Behind The Headlines: Dr. Steven Adelsheim on youth mental health

Palo Alto Weekly Editor Jocelyn Dong and reporter Elena Kadvany sit down with Steven Adelsheim -- the director of the Stanford University of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences' Center for Youth Mental Health and Wellbeing -- to discuss Palo Alto schools' efforts to address youth mental health, as well as current programs. Adelsheim is also a professor and director of community partnerships for the psychiatry department.

VIDEO: Behind the Headlines: Renaming movement, Addison Donation, Office Cap

Palo Alto Weekly Editor Jocelyn Dong and reporters Elena Kadvany and Gennady Sheyner discuss ongoing local issues including a movement to rename Jordan Middle School and other Palo Alto schools, a significant anonymous donation to renovate facilities at Addison Elementary School, and the upcoming deadline for the city's office cap.

FEBRUARY 2016

VIDEO: Behind the Headlines: "State of the City" with Mayor Pat Burt

Palo Alto Weekly Publisher Bill Johnson and reporter Gennady Sheyner catch up with City of Palo Alto Mayor Pat Burt following his "State of the City" speech on Wednesday night.

VIDEO: Assembly District 24 Candidate Forum

Assembly District 24 Candidates Marc Berman, Barry Chang, Vicki Veenker, Mike Kasperzak and Josh Becker discuss their positions on a range of topics from High Speed Rail to early childhood education to legalization of marijuana during a forum hosted by the Peninsula Democratic Coalition which was moderated by state Sen. Jerry Hill on February 21, 2016.

VIDEO: "Oh, It's a Lovely War" -- Performed by TAPS

The Stanford University Department of Theater & Performance Studies (TAPS) sings "Oh, It's a Lovely War" while rehearsing the musical "Oh, It's a Lovely War" at the Pigott Theater.

VIDEO: Behind the Headlines: Bridging the gap -- Understanding Palo Alto's Chinese community

Palo Alto Weekly Editor Jocelyn Dong and reporter Sue Dremann are joined by guests Debra Cen and Jieming Robinson to discuss the Chinese immigrant experience and the upcoming Chinese New Year Celebration at the Mitchell Park Community Center on Sunday.

VIDEO: Behind the Headlines: Growing Up Undocumented

On this week's Behind the Headlines, editor Jocelyn Dong and reporter Elena Kadvany talk to guest Irving Rodriguez, a student at Stanford University about his experiences growing up undocumented, immigration policy and the current educational opportunities available to young people in similar situations.

VIDEO: Behind the Headlines: Talking Sustainability with Gil Friend

On this week's Behind the Headlines editor Jocelyn Dong leads a discussion with guest Gil Friend, chief sustainability officer of Palo Alto and reporters Gennady Sheyner and Sue Dremann about Palo Alto's goals to reduce carbon emissions and promote alternative modes of transportation.

VIDEO: Q&A with Dana Fox

Palo Alto Weekly film critic Peter Canavese talks with Dana Fox, co-screenwriter and producer of the new film, "How to Be Single," starring Dakota Johnson, Rebel Wilson, Alison Brie and Leslie Mann.

JANUARY 2016

VIDEO: Behind the Headlines: Secondary dwelling units, New school proposal

On this week's Behind the Headlines, publisher Bill Johnson leads a discussion with reporters Gennady Sheyner and Elena Kadvany about the city's ongoing discussions to increase secondary units to increase housing and the recent Palo Alto Unified School District retreat.

VIDEO: 2016 School Board Retreat

On January 21, 2016 The school PAUSD board discussed self-governance issues and went over progress made so far this year on the district's annual focused goals, with some staff in attendance during their annual retreat.

VIDEO: Behind the Headlines: Stanford University and Sexual Assault, Prepping for the Super Bowl

On this week's Behind the Headlines, editor Jocelyn Dong leads a discussion with reporter Elena Kadvany on her cover story investigating how Stanford University responded to 4 students' allegations of sexual and physical assault by another student and how the university disciplines sexual assault offenders, as well as a discussion with reporter Sue Dremann about how Silicon Valley and Palo Alto are gearing up for the incoming crowds for Super Bowl 50 at Levi's Stadium.

VIDEO: Behind the Headlines: Stanford Research Park, Crisis Training for Police

On this week's Behind the Headlines, editor Jocelyn Dong leads a discussion with reporters Gennady Sheyner and Sue Dremann regarding the ongoing development of Stanford Research Park and the current training programs for police officers concerning encounters with individuals suffering from mental illness or crises.

VIDEO: Behind the Headlines: Mayoral Election and Palo Alto Police Shooting

On this week's Behind the Headlines, editor Jocelyn Dong leads a discussion with reporters Gennady Sheyner, Sue Dremann and publisher Bill Johnson about the recent election of Pat Burt and Greg Scharff to mayor and vice mayor and the fatal police shooting of a mentally ill man on December 25, 2015.

DECEMBER 2015

VIDEO: Behind the Headlines: The Year's Best and Worst Movies

On this special edition of Behind the Headlines, reporter Gennady Sheyner talks with the Weekly's film critic, Peter Canavese, as he shares his thoughts on some of the top movies of 2015, as well as the worst, and some of the current themes and trends of cinema in 2015.

VIDEO: Behind the Headlines: 2015 Year in Review

On this week's Behind the Headlines, publisher Bill Johnson leads a discussion with reporters Gennady Sheyner and Elena Kadvany about the top stories of 2015 and what's ahead for 2016.

VIDEO: Palo Alto Weekly | Year in Pictures 2015

For our year in review, we pulled together images in the past year that captured moments and news in Palo Alto.

VIDEO: Behind the Headlines: Inside Palo Alto's Emergency Center

On this week's Behind the Headlines, Kenneth Dueker, director of Palo Alto's Emergency Operations Center, discusses the capabilities and technology of the city's emergency center for police, the fire department, and other emergency personnel to use in the event of a wide range of potential disasters as well as everyday civic monitoring. Editor Jocelyn Dong and reporters Sue Dremann and Gennady Sheyner joined Dueker for the discussion.

VIDEO: Tour of Palo Alto's Emergency Operations Center

Kenneth Dueker, director of the Emergency Operations Center in Palo Alto, leads a tour with reporter Gennady Sheyner around the city's emergency hub.

VIDEO: It's A Wonderful Nutcracker

Julie Lowe, artistic associate and ballet mistress of Menlowe Ballet discusses the company's winter program, "It's A Wonderful Nutcracker," a new show that combines elements of "It's A Wonderful Life" and "The Nutcracker" which premieres this December.

VIDEO: Behind the Headlines: Undisclosed New-School Proposal, Groundwater Pumping

Editor Jocelyn Dong leads the discussion with reporters Elena Kadvany and Gennady Sheyner and Publisher Bill Johnson about a district committee and the superintendent's involvement in a new-school application and the ongoing debate surrounding groundwater pumping and housing construction.

NOVEMBER 2015

VIDEO: Behind the Headlines: Buena Vista Owner Sues City, New Plans for Public Safety Center

Editor Jocelyn Dong leads a discussion with Publisher Bill Johnson and reporters Gennady Sheyner and Sue Dremann about a lawsuit filed by the owner of Buena Vista Mobile Home Park against the city and new plans to build a public safety center in the California Avenue business district.

VIDEO: The Drag Queens of Game of Hearts

The drag queens of "Game of Hearts" semimonthly variety show at the King of Clubs bar in Mountain View talk about being performers and why they like to dress in drag.

VIDEO: Behind the Headlines: Palo Alto Fire Department changes

Palo Alto Fire Chief Eric Nickel joins Palo Alto Weekly Editor Jocelyn Dong, Digital Editor My Nguyen and reporter Sue Dremann to discuss changes in the Palo Alto Fire Department.

VIDEO: First Person: A Conversation with Esther Wojcicki

Esther Wojcicki, also known as "Woj", talks with Lisa Van Dusen from the new Palo Alto High School Media Arts Center about writing for a real audience, blended learning and mastery learning.

VIDEO: Behind the Headlines: Midtown Bicycle Paths, Transgender Youth

Editor Jocelyn Dong leads a discussion with reporters Gennady Sheyner and Elena Kadvany about the proposal to build a new east-west bike path in Midtown, and the experience of Palo Alto transgender students and their families.

OCTOBER 2015

VIDEO: Behind the Headlines: Stanford Students' Activism Against Sexual Assault

Palo Alto Weekly editor Jocelyn Dong leads a discussion with reporters Elena Kadvany and Sue Dremann about a recent survey which revealed that 1 in 3 women at Stanford have experienced sexual misconduct, and discuss one student's efforts to pave and light a path on campus used by many students as a shortcut between residences and fraternities.

VIDEO: Stanford University's "Scary Path"

Stanford student Alexis Kallen talks about "Scary Path."

SEPTEMBER 2015

VIDEO: Behind the Headlines: Preserving Independent Retailers, New Office Space Limit

Palo Alto City Mayor Karen Holman joins the Palo Alto Weekly's Behind the Headlines webcast to talk about the recent voting by the council to protect independent retailers and cap office space development.

VIDEO: Behind the Headlines: Caltrain, High Speed Rail, Fiber to Premises

Palo Alto City Councilman Tom DuBois joins the Palo Alto Weekly's Behind the Headlines webcast to talk about a proposed county transportation tax and a long-discussed plan to expand ultra-high-speed Internet service via a fiber-optic network to all Palo Alto residents.

VIDEO: Palo Alto High School's big gym demolished

A wrecking ball (OK, technically a digger) hit 86 years of memories at 7 a.m. today when the demolition of Palo Alto High School's beloved gym began.

VIDEO: Interview with Daren Anderson

Palo Alto Weekly reporter Gennady Sheyner interviews Daren Anderson, manger of Open Space, Parks and Golf Division in the City of Palo Alto's Community Services Department.

VIDEO: Behind The Headlines: Police conduct on campuses, new parkland

Palo Alto Weekly editor-in-chief Jocelyn Dong leads a panel discussion with reporters Gennady Sheyner and Elena Kadvany and publisher Bill Johnson regarding police conduct on school campuses following an incident at Jordan Middle School and the situation around the new parkland in Foothills Park.

VIDEO: Behind The Headlines: Fall Arts Preview

Palo Alto Weekly reporter Sue Dremann leads a discussion with arts and entertainment editor Elizabeth Schwyzer about the many fine art, music, theater, talk and film events happening this Fall.

VIDEO: Behind the Headlines: Caltrain, High Speed Rail, Fiber to Premises

Palo Alto City Councilman Tom DuBois joins the Palo Alto Weekly's Behind the Headlines webcast to talk about a proposed county transportation tax and a long-discussed plan to expand ultra-high-speed Internet service via a fiber-optic network to all Palo Alto residents.

AUGUST 2015

VIDEO: Behind The Headlines: Minimum Wage, Airplane Noise

Palo Alto Weekly editor-in-chief Jocelyn Dong leads a panel discussion with reporters Gennady Sheyner and Sue Dremann and publisher Bill Johnson regarding Palo Alto's recent decision to raise the minimum wage as well as the current efforts of local organizations to curb low-flying commercial airlines.

VIDEO: Palo Alto school board retreat

The Palo Alto school board held a retreat on Friday, Aug. 21, to discuss its new annual focused goals, roadblocks, future agendas and more for the upcoming school year.

VIDEO: Mobile Digital Art and Creativity Summit - A Conversation With Palo Alto Online

Palo Alto Weekly Arts & Entertainment Editor Elizabeth Schwyzer and Education Reporter Elena Kadvany speak with the organizers of this year's Mobile Digital Art and Creativity Summit: Caroline Mustard and Sumit Vishwakarma.

JULY 2015

VIDEO: Interview with actress Parker Posey

Palo Alto Weekly movie critic Peter Canavese talks to actress Parker Posey about her role in the new Woody Allen film, "Irrational Man."

VIDEO: Invisible Illness - Stories of Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

This mini documentary reveals 3 stories of people who have been impacted by Chronic Fatigue Syndrome - a little known disease that affects roughly 836,000-2.5 million people in the U.S. and receives little research funding. They share emotions of treating loved ones with the disease, their frustrations of being ignoring by members of society and the healthcare industry and express hopes of treatment and research.

JUNE 2015

VIDEO: A Vigil for Charleston

Pastor Kaloma Smith of University AME Zion Church in Palo Alto led a vigil service for the 9 victims killed in a mass shooting at the historically African-American Emanuel American Methodist Episcopal Church in South Carolina.

VIDEO: Palo Alto Unified School District Retreat Day 2

After spending a day looking inward, the Palo Alto school board shifted its gaze forward at the second day of an annual retreat, drafting a list of new goals for the upcoming school year.

VIDEO: Palo Alto Unified School District Retreat 2015

During the first day of an annual retreat on Tuesday, the Palo Alto school board and Superintendent Max McGee took a rare look inward at how the board itself operates â€“ and how it can better do so.

VIDEO: Interview with Me and Earl and the Dying Girl director Alfonso Gomez-Rejon

Peter Canavese of the Palo Alto Weekly and Groucho Reviews talks with Alfonso Gomez-Rejon, the director of Me and Earl and the Dying Girl.

VIDEO: Interview with Me and Earl and the Dying Girl cast

Peter Canavese of the Palo Alto Weekly and Groucho Reviews talks to the cast of Me and Earl and the Dying Girl: Thomas Mann, RJ Cyler and Olivia Cooke.

VIDEO: 21st Century Tribe

Members of the Open Floor Movement community dance group talk about the group's mission to create a place of openness and acceptance and the freedom to move one's body as they wish.

APRIL 2015

VIDEO: 2015 Tall Tree Award - Outstanding Citizen

Fran Codispoti, the 2015 Tall Tree Award Outstanding Citizen recipient accepts her award during an awards dinner on April 21, 2015, at the Crown Plaza Palo Alto.

VIDEO: 2015 Tall Tree Award - Outstanding Business

Joan Opp, the President and CEO of Stanford Federal Credit Union accepts the 2015 Tall Tree Award for Outstanding Business during a dinner at the Crown Plaza Palo Alto on April 21, 2015.

VIDEO: 2015 Tall Tree Award - Outstanding Nonprofit

Adam Stern, the executive director of Acterra accepts the 2015 Tall Tree Award for Outstanding Nonprofit during dinner at the Crown Plaza Palo Alto on April 21, 2015.

VIDEO: 2015 Tall Tree Award - Outstanding Professional

Sharon Keplinger, the 2015 Tall Tree Award recipient for Outstanding Professional accepts her award during a dinner at the Crown Plaza Palo Alto on April 21, 2015.

VIDEO: Artist Mel Day Reflects on her Latest Multimedia Work

Mel Day, an interdisciplinary artist with a studio at Cubberley Community Center, talks about two of her latest works in progress: "Cloud of Unknowing" - a multimedia piece incorporating projections onto images of spiritual texts, and an audio piece recorded from Welsh mass singers.

VIDEO: Magical Bridge Playground Grand Opening

The Magical Bridge Playground in Mitchell Park;, a park specifically designed for children and adults with special needs and disabilities, officially opened April 18, 2015, during the grand opening celebration.

VIDEO: Palo Alto City Council questions attorneys in Buena Vista hearing

On the second day of hearings regarding the relocation package being offered to Buena Vista Mobile Home Park residents, the city council questions attorneys representing the residents and property owners.

VIDEO: Buena Vista Residents Ask City Council To Save Their Homes

Residents of Buena Vista Mobile Home Park ask the Palo Alto City Council to reject the property owner's relocation payment package and talk about what will happen to them if the park closes during a hearing in which the council heard both sides argue their case on April 13, 2015.

VIDEO: Buena Vista Mobile Home Park Hearing Day Two - Attorneys' Rebuttals

Attorneys representing the Buena Vista Mobile Home Park and the property owner rebut each other's previous arguments from the prior day, and an appraisal expert presents his findings.

VIDEO: Buena Vista Mobile Home Park Hearing Day One - Residents' attorneys

Nadia Aziz and fellow attorneys representing the Buena Vista Residents Association, argue that the property owner's relocation payment offering is not sufficient during a public hearing at City Hall on April 13, 2015.

VIDEO: Buena Vista Mobile Home Park Hearing Day One - Jisser Attorney

Margaret Nanda, attorney for the Jisser family which owns the Buena Vista Mobile Home Park, argues that the family's relocation payment is sufficient during the appeals hearing before the Palo Alto City Council on April 13, 2015.

VIDEO: Gray Foxes

A pair of gray foxes walk around their surroundings at the Palo Alto Baylands in March 2015.

MARCH 2015

VIDEO: Riding For Life

Sean Maloney, former Executive Vice President of Intel and stroke survivor, talks about his recovery and training for his upcoming cross country bike ride which he will use to raise awareness for stroke and heart attack prevention awareness.

VIDEO: Buena Vista rally brings hundreds to Palo Alto City Hall

With a cloud of uncertainty looming over their homes, residents of the Buena Vista Mobile Home Park and hundreds of their supporters rallied at City Hall on Monday to express support for the park's preservation and to thank Palo Alto officials for recent contributions to that cause.

VIDEO: Gunn Students Rehearse "Anything Goes"

Emily Liberatore and fellow Gunn High School cast rehearse the song "Blow Gabriel Blow" from the musical "Anything Goes" on March 3, 2015.

VIDEO: Paly Students Rehearse "The Drowsy Chaperone"

Students from Palo Alto High School rehearse "Fancy Dress" from their production of "The Drowsy Chaperone" on March 5, 2015.

VIDEO: "Listening to the Youth Voices" Forum 2015

Amidst Palo Alto's ongoing community conversation about youth health and well-being â€” one that so often cries out for the youth voice â€” a room full of parents, students, school administrators, city leaders and community members gathered Sunday, March 1, to hear just that.

FEBRUARY 2015

VIDEO: Talisman Rehearses

The Talisman a cappella group at Stanford University rehearse "Oh Freedom!" for their upcoming 25th anniversary concert.

VIDEO: Stanford Fleet Street Singers

The Stanford Fleet Street Singers perform "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman" outside of the Stanford University bookstore during a joint afternoon concert with fellow a cappella groups for students and friends.

JANUARY 2015

VIDEO: Freedom Train

1400 people came out to San Jose's Diridon Station on January 19, 2015 to ride the final "Freedom Train" up to San Francisco. For over 30 years, the train ride commemorating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and his historic march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama, featured singing and speeches and a chance for the community to honor his work.

DECEMBER 2014

SLIDESHOW: Palo Alto Weekly | Year in Photos 2014

The Palo Alto Weekly pulled together images from 2014 that captured news and moments in Palo Alto.

VIDEO: Superintendent Max McGee at the League of Women Voters Palo Alto luncheon

Palo Alto school district Superintendent Glenn "Max" McGee was the featured speaker at the winter luncheon of the League of Women Voters of Palo Alto on Dec. 5, 2014.

VIDEO: Western Ballet

Western Ballet artistic director Alexi Zubiria and artistic director assistant Alison Share talk about their life's work teaching classical ballet to students and preserving the art form throughout the generations as they practice for their annual Nutcracker performance.

VIDEO: PAUSD BPRC meeting on conflict-of-interest policy

The Palo Alto Unified School District's board policy review committee (BPRC) meets on Nov. 12, 2014, to discuss expanding its conflict-of-interest policy.

NOVEMBER 2014

SLIDESHOW: Stanford Students Protest Decision in Ferguson

tanford students and community members marched from the university to City Hall on Nov. 25, 2014 in protest of a grand jury's decision not to indict Officer Darren Wilson for the killing of Michael Brown. They spoke out about racial tensions, injustices and what they feel needs to change in the nation.

VIDEO: Silicon Valley Urban Debate League

Students from Eastside College Preparatory School in East Palo Alto share why they joined the Silicon Valley Urban Debate League and how debating has given them confidence and established teamwork.

VIDEO: First Person: A conversation with Lucy Blake, President, Northern Sierra Partnership

Lucy Blake, President of the Northern Sierra Partnership, conservation leader, sustainability advocate, and rancher, talks with Lisa Van Dusen about her work as a wrangler.

OCTOBER 2014

VIDEO: Fall Cocktails - How to make a Indo Restaurant & Lounge's Cinnamon Slope

Summer and all its bounty has officially come to an end, but don't let that dampen your spirits. The new season brings not only fall foliage, but an abundance of apples, ginger, pears and cinnamon -- many of which can be found in fall cocktails packed with color, flavor and spice. Establishments in Palo Alto are celebrating sweater weather by crafting new drink menus featuring a variety of autumn-appropriate cocktails.

VIDEO: Mitchell Park Library and Community Center Video Tour

The City of Palo Alto took local media on a guided tour Thursday of the new 56,332-square-foot Mitchell Park Library and Community Center, a project whose opening has been anticipated for two-and-a-half years.

VIDEO: Palo Alto School Board Interview - Gina Dalma

Gina Dalma has repeated throughout the campaign that a culture of complacency is one of the Palo Alto Unified School District's greatest weaknesses, impeding its progress on the achievement gap, innovation and evaluation -- three of her main priorities.

VIDEO: Palo Alto School Board Interview - Catherine Crystal Foster

Catherine Crystal Foster has said she has developed the kind of thinking, understanding and expertise required of a school board member through her "life's work," 20 years of working at both the policy level and on the ground on education and youth issues.

VIDEO: Palo Alto School Board Interview - Terry Godfrey

Though candidate Terry Godfrey has volunteered hours of her time in schools as president of both the Palo Alto Council of PTAs and Palo Alto Partners in Education (PiE), it is her professional background in finance and human resources that she thinks sets her apart from the other candidates.

VIDEO: Palo Alto School Board Interview - Ken Dauber

Ken Dauber has said he's being specific in his campaign commitments for a reason -- so that if elected, he'll have the weight of the voters behind his main goals for the district.

VIDEO: Palo Alto School Board Interview - Jay Cabrera

As the only non-parent candidate and product of the Palo Alto Unified School District, Jay Cabrera has billed himself as a board outsider who brings a fresh, alternative perspective to the issues facing the district.

VIDEO: Palo Alto City Council Interview - Lydia Kou

Palo Alto City Council candidate Lydia Kou speaks during her endorsement interview with the Palo Alto Weekly.

VIDEO: Palo Alto City Council Interview - Greg Scharff

Palo Alto city council member Greg Scharff speaks during his endorsement interview with the Palo Alto Weekly as he is running for re-election.

VIDEO: Palo Alto City Council Interview - Karen Holman

Palo Alto city council member Karen Holman speaks during her endorsement interview with the Palo Alto Weekly as she is running for re-election.

VIDEO: Palo Alto City Council Interview - Eric Filseth

Palo Alto City Council candidate Eric Filseth speaks during his endorsement interview with the Palo Alto Weekly.

VIDEO: Palo Alto City Council Interview - Seelam Reddy

Palo Alto City Council candidate Seelam Reddy speaks during his endorsement interview with the Palo Alto Weekly.

VIDEO: Palo Alto City Council Interview - John Fredrich

Palo Alto City Council candidate John Fredrich speaks during his endorsement interview with the Palo Alto Weekly.

VIDEO: Palo Alto City Council Interview - A.C. Johnston

Palo Alto City Council candidate A.C. Johnston speaks during his endorsement interview with the Palo Alto Weekly.

VIDEO: Palo Alto City Council Interview - Cory Wolbach

Palo Alto City Council candidate Cory Wolbach speaks during his endorsement interview with the Palo Alto Weekly.

VIDEO: Palo Alto City Council Interview - Nancy Shepherd

Palo Alto Mayor Nancy Shepherd speaks during her endorsement interview with the Palo Alto Weekly as she is running for re-election.

SEPTEMBER 2014

VIDEO: First Person: A conversation with Bob Wenzlau, CEO, Terradex + Environmental Engineer

Bob Wenzlau, pioneer recycler and compost champion is now focused on what's under our workplaces, schools and homes that is known to be harmful to our health. Through his Palo Alto-based environmental information company, Terradex.

VIDEO: Palo Alto Unified School District Candidate Debate - Sept. 11, 2014

The five candidates for school board face off in a debate sponsored by the Palo Alto Weekly, Palo Alto Online and the Oshman Family Jewish Community Center. The debate was held at the JCC and was moderated by Santa Clara County Supervisor and former Palo Alto school board member Joe Simitian.

VIDEO: Q&A with Mark Zuckerberg at Sequoia High School

Sequoia High School students and staff were treated to a special visit by Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2014. Sequoia junior and former Facebook intern Rosie Valencia interviewed Zuckerberg about the importance of science, engineering and math education as well as why technology is important for students.

VIDEO: Live in Peace

Live In Peace, a non-profit aiming to create a culture of non-violence and peace in East Palo Alto runs a music academy for teens and young adults. The program's students and founders talk about the program and music they create.

VIDEO: Cristina Velazquez: "Repurposed Black-Endless"

As part of her residency at the Palo Alto Art Center, Cristina Velazquez is repurposing discarded VHS videos by knitting the tape into swaths of fabric.

AUGUST 2014

VIDEO: A New Place to Play

On August 19, 2014, over 450 volunteers from Coupons.com, KaBOOM! and East Palo Alto came out to Bell Street Park to build the park's new playground and family seating areas during the one day build event. Cynthia Bojorquez, community programs manager for the City of East Palo Alto and East Palo Alto residents talk about the new park and what it will bring to the community. Video by Veronica Weber.

VIDEO: Arrow Dynamic: Resident finds passion, success and family bonding in archery

Alan Eagleton, a competitive archer who has lived in the Bay Area for much of his life, often drives to Kings Mountain Archers in Woodside to shoot his bow. Beneath the tree canopy, Eagleton shares his story between shooting arrows at paper targets dozens of yards below.

VIDEO: First Person: An interview with Club Academia founder Shilpa Yarlagadda

Lisa Van Dusen talks with Shilpa Yarlagadda, a 2014 graduate of Gunn High School in Palo Alto and founder of Club Academia, a video tutorial website that promotes "education of the students, by the students and for the students."

MAY 2014

VIDEO: First Person: An interview with John Markoff, New York Times reporter, author

Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times senior writer and author John Markoff talks with Lisa Van Dusen about growing up in Palo Alto, covering Silicon Valley for more than 30 years and his current interest in artificial intelligence and robotics -- the "next big thing."

APRIL 2014

Video: 35th annual Tall Tree Awards

Watch the recipients of the 2014 Tall Tree Awards speak at a dinner on Wednesday, April 9: Volunteer Cathy Kroymann, selected as "Outstanding Citizen Volunteer"; Police Chief Dennis Burns, "Outstanding Professional/Business Person," Sheraton-Westin Hotels for "Outstanding Business" and Palo Alto Community Child Care for "Outstanding Nonprofit."

MARCH 2014

MULTIMEDIA: End of an era: Bidding farewell to Paly gym

Alumni, coaches, athletes and community members memorialize Palo Alto High School's 85-year-old gym, scheduled to meet the wrecking ball in summer 2014. Read about sports highlights throughout the years, the gym's parallel history as a venue for non-athletic events, historic and current photographs, audio clips of graduates' memories, a timeline detailing the gym's history and more.

VIDEO: Paly alumni say goodbye to the old gym

Palo Alto High School alumni share some of their fondest high school memories and bid the 85-year-old gym farewell as the school makes way for a new athletic center.

JANUARY 2014

SLIDESHOW: Music therapy at Juana Briones

Music therapist Spencer Hardy sings playful songs filled with humor and movement every week for students with special needs at Juana Briones Elementary School. The music therapy helps them with motor movement, vocalization, and social interaction.

SLIDESHOW: Reminiscing through music

John Lehman, of the nonprofit Senior New Ways, brings his "Vintage Music Therapy" program to BridgePoint in Los Altos. Twice a week the seniors listen to selected songs from the 1920s - '50s and take a "reminiscing journey."

VIDEO: From Beijing to Palo Alto

Seventy elementary school students from China took a tour of Ohlone Elementary School in Palo Alto on Jan. 22, 2014. The students visited the school's farm, attended classes with their American hosts and shared songs.

DECEMBER 2013

VIDEO: First Person: An interview with Elton Sherwin

Elton Sherwin, former cleantech venture capitalist turned climate-change entrepreneur, talks with Lisa Van Dusen about his efforts to hunt down the most practical ways to make the planet "net zero" in carbon emissions by mid-century.

VIDEO: Merill Newman returns to U.S.

Homecoming of Palo Alto resident Merrill Newman, who had been held for six weeks by North Korean authorities on charges of war crimes.

OCTOBER 2013

VIDEO: First Person: An interview with David Winsberg

Lisa Van Dusen interviews East Palo Alto farmer David Winsberg, a self-described "land steward" who started Happy Quail Farms.

SEPTEMBER 2013

VIDEO: Palo Alto Airport Day 2013

Ralph Britton, president of the Palo Alto Airport Association, takes the Palo Alto Weekly in a flight over Palo Alto during Airport Day on Sunday, Sept. 29. It may have been the last Airport Day while under Santa Clara County's control. The City of Palo Alto plans to take the reins late next year.

VIDEO: Colonial Lane fire

Palo Alto Online was on the scene of a three-alarm house fire on Colonial Lane in Palo Alto's Midtown neighborhood.

VIDEO: Jeremy Lin breaks in new basketball court

Pro basketball player Jeremy Lin stopped by the new basketball court at the Mitchell Park Community Center to initiate the new court and play a little one-on-one with the mayor as well as a group of students from JLS Middle School.

AUGUST 2013

SLIDESHOW: A Glass Menagerie: Palo Alto High School students blow glass

Three times a week, advanced art students at Palo Alto High School take to an outdoor glassblowing studio to craft everything from cups and vases to miniature pumpkins and snails. It's part classroom, part professional setup â€” and for kids, it's a chance to practice teamwork while they make art.

VIDEO: A "Dream" Celebration

On the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington, thousands of people came out to Palo Alto's "Let Freedom Ring" celebration at City Hall to commemorate the historic event. The program included remarks by Dr. Clayborne Carson, director of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Research and Education Institute, Dolores Huerta, the co-founder of United Farm Workers and civil activist, and musical performances by Kim Nalley, the SCU Gospel Choir and Americano Social Club.

VIDEO: Artists, activists celebrate King's dream

On the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington, thousands of people came out to Palo Alto's "Let Freedom Ring" celebration at City Hall to commemorate the historic event. The program included remarks by Dr. Clayborne Carson, director of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Research and Education Institute, Dolores Huerta, the co-founder of United Farm Workers and civil activist, and musical performances by Kim Nalley, the SCU Gospel Choir and Americano Social Club.

VIDEO: The March on Washington - 50 years later

Clarence Jones, legal counsel and adviser to Martin Luther King, Jr. who drafted the "I Have a Dream" speech for King, talks about the significance of the March on Washington, King's work, the civil rights movement, and how King would think of the nation today. Jones talks candidly about race and poverty 50 years later.

July 2013

VIDEO: Generations of volunteers help at Obon Festival

The Palo Alto Buddhist Temple hosted its annual Obon Festival on the weekend of August 3. The event included cultural food, song and dance from all over the local community.

VIDEO: First Person: A conversation with ...

Lisa Van Dusen interviews unique Palo Alto personalities in this one-on-one series.

JUNE 2013

VIDEO: First Person: A conversation with Jim Fruchterman

A Cal Tech graduate and MacArthur fellow who comes from "a game-playing family," Benetech CEO Jim Fruchterman shares how he applies Silicon Valley's existing technology to meet humanity's needs that the traditional marketplace fails to address.

VIDEO: Palo Alto rocks out at annual World Music Day

More than 45 musician and dancing groups performed music from all over the world in downtown Palo Alto on June 16, 2013 for the 5th annual Palo Alto World Music Day.

MAY 2013

VIDEO: Stanford Laptop Orchestra

Musicians of the Stanford Laptop Orchestra share their current experimental works, reflect on the interactions of humans and technology, and talk about the process of creating music purely from code.

MARCH 2013

VIDEO: "Underwater," by Remi & Chloe

Young musicians Remi Wolf and Chloe Zilliac perform their original song, "Underwater" at the Riekes Center for Human Enhancement in Menlo Park. Posted March 20, 2013)

VIDEO: Remembering the 10th anniversary of the Iraq War

More than 330 pairs of shoes were placed in front of Palo Alto City Hall on Saturday, March 16, 2013 in remembrance of the men and women killed in action during the Iraq War during a special program which honored the fallen and the 10th anniversary of the beginning of the war. (Posted March 17, 2013)

VIDEO: Personal robots on the horizon

Steve Cousins, President and CEO of Willow Garage and Kenneth Salisbury, Robotics professor at Stanford University, talk about the recent strides in robotic technology and the future of personal robots. (Published March 15, 2013)

FEBRUARY 2013

VIDEO: Beyond the mat â€“ girls of the Paly and Gunn wrestling teams

Meet wrestlers Cadence Lee, Jessica Sun, Grace Robinson, Ziwew Peng and Alexa Austin, all girls on the Gunn and Palo Alto High School wrestling teams, as they share their experiences on the mat and the future of girls in the sport. ==I(Posted Feb. 22, 2013)==

VIDEO: Ringing in the Year of the Snake in Barron Park

Barron Park residents welcomed the Year of the Snake with a Lunar New Year Celebration at Barron Park Elementary School on February 8, 2013. The event featured a dance performance by the White Lion Dance Troupe. (Posted Feb. 12, 2013)

VIDEO: Police Department honors Officer Cole

Highlights from a special graveside memorial service held at Alta Mesa Memorial Park to honor former Palo Alto Police Officer Lester Cole, a reserve officer who died in the line of in 1969. (Posted Feb. 1, 2013)

JANUARY 2013

VIDEO: Celebrating the 'Youth of the Year'

Highlights from the semi-finals of the "Youth of the Year" speech competition held at the Moldaw-Zaffaroni East Palo Alto Clubhouse of the Boys & Girls Club of the Peninsula. (Posted Jan. 31, 2013)

VIDEO: Empire state of mind

Musicians Valerie Capers (on piano) and John Robinson III (bass), perform Bobby Timmons "Moanin" on a recent evening in anticipation of an upcoming benefit concert for Eastside College Preparatory School. (Posted Jan. 25, 2013)

VIDEO: Mitzvah Day in Palo Alto

About 900 volunteers of all ages participated in Mitzvah Day Monday, Jan. 21, a day of volunteering activities for families to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the Jewish day of service. (Posted Jan. 22, 2013)

First Person: A conversation with Scott Sagan, Nuclear Disarmament Expert

Scott Sagan, nuclear disarmament expert, Senior Fellow at CISAC and Stanford professor of political science, talks with Lisa Van Dusen about his life-long career in academic research, teaching and policy devoted to disarmament and nuclear non-proliferation. (Posted Jan. 20, 2013)

DECEMBER 2012

VIDEO: First Person: A conversation with the Stanford Tree

Stanford grad Jonathan Strange talks to Lisa Van Dusen about what it takes to be the Stanford Tree, mascot of the Leland Stanford Junior University Marching Band. (Posted Dec. 31, 2012)

VIDEO: A Holiday Posada

Residents of the Buena Vista Mobile Home Park host a Posada for their surrounding neighborhood. The event is filled with music, food and a candle-lit procession re-creating Mary and Joseph's search for lodging in Bethlehem. (Posted Dec. 21, 2012)

NOVEMBER 2012

VIDEO: Creating a 'world in harmony'

Five monks from the Drepung Loseling Phykhang Monastery in India spent Nov. 9-11 at Be Yoga in Palo Alto crafting a colorful sand mandala, which in Sanskrit means "world in harmony." (Posted Nov. 16, 2012)

VIDEO: Palo Alto WWII veterans look back

Veterans Herm Shapiro and Leland Felton, who served in World War II, talk about their experiences in the U.S. Army 106th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Medical Corps during the "last real war." (Posted Nov. 9, 2012)

OCTOBER 2012

VIDEO: Palo Alto Art Center celebrates reopening

Highlights from the Oct. 6 grand reopening of the Palo Alto Art Center. (Posted Oct. 9, 2012)

VIDEO: First Person: A conversation with Angela Buenning Filo

Angela Buenning Filo, Palo Alto-based photographer and creator of the "Palo Alto Forest Project," speaks with Lisa Van Dusen about her community-activated photo installation, part of the Palo Alto Art Center's grand reopening exhibition. (Posted Oct. 4, 2012)

VIDEO: Vegas comes to Palo Alto

Highlights from the 2012 Palo Alto Black & White Ball, which featured a "Vintage Las Vegas" theme. (Posted Oct. 1, 2012)

SEPTEMBER 2012

VIDEO: Space Shuttle Endeavour passes over Bay Area

A massive crowd gathered on the tarmac at Moffett Federal Airfield Sept. 21 to watch the historic last flight of Space Shuttle Endeavour as it was ferried to a museum in Los Angeles. (Posted Sept. 21, 2012)

AUGUST 2012

VIDEO: A canvas made of concrete

Artists demonstrate their Italian-street-painting skills in downtown during the 31st annual Palo Alto Festival of the Arts. (Posted Aug. 28, 2012)

VIDEO: Carving out a new life

Tiki carver Tualau Tauheluhelu brings tradition and skills to Tongan men in East Palo Alto. (Posted Aug. 3, 2012)

JULY 2012

VIDEO: First Person: A conversation with Ben Lee

Ben Lee, the U.S. Olympic Badminton coach and Palo Alto Police Department Patrol Officer, talks with Lisa Van Dusen before heading to London for the 2012 Olympic Games. (Posted July 29, 2012)

VIDEO: EcoCenter opens at Palo Alto Baylands

Highlights from the Grand Opening of the EcoCenter, the new Baylands-based headquarters of the 40-year-old nonprofit Environmental Volunteers. (Posted July 24, 2012)

VIDEO: Palo Alto Clay & Glass Festival

Highlights from the 20th annual Palo Alto Clay & Glass Festival July 15, 2012, at Rinconada Park. (Posted July 16, 2012)

VIDEO: Thousands attend Palo Alto Chili Cook-Off

Highlights from the 31st Annual Palo Alto Summer Festival & Chili Cook-Off held July 4, 2012, at Mitchell Park. (Posted July 5, 2012)

VIDEO: Fireworks fanatics

Dan Nitzan and Jeff Hoover of Pyrotechnic Spectaculars talk about the thrill of their work putting on firework shows for the Fourth of July at Shoreline Amphitheatre every year. (Posted July 2, 2012)

JUNE 2012

VIDEO: Community dog walk at Mitchell Park

More than 100 dog owners and volunteers showed up at Mitchell Park on Sunday, June 24, for a community dog walk and fundraiser held by the Silicon Valley chapter of One Brick. (Posted June 27, 2012)

VIDEO: Palo Alto Concours d'Elegance

Some 300 vintage and collectible cars were on exhibit at the Palo Alto Concours d'Elegance auto show June 24 at Stanford. (Posted June 26, 2012)

VIDEO: Pursuing perfection

Nicola Schmidt and Elle Billman, two girls on the Santa Clara Aquamaids ages 13-15 Nationals team, talk about their love of synchronized swimming and how the sport is far tougher than it looks. (Posted June 22, 2012)

VIDEO: World Music Day rocks downtown Palo Alto

Highlights from the June 17, 2012, World Music Day in downtown Palo Alto. (Posted June 19, 2012)

VIDEO: First Person: A conversation with Andrew Luck

Andrew Luck, the NFL's top draft pick from 2012 and Stanford's graduating star quarterback, talks about starting his career as a professional football player with the Indianapolis Colts and reflects on his time at Stanford in this exclusive one-on-one interview. (Posted June 15, 2012)

MAY 2012

VIDEO: 41st Annual Stanford Powwow

Highlights from the 41st Annual Stanford Powwow celebrating Native-American art, culture and tradition. (Posted May 14, 2012)

VIDEO: VolunTEENS, Part 3

Filmmaker Carolina Moraes-Liu presents a monthly series of videos focusing on how teenagers in Palo Alto are finding ways to volunteer throughout the Bay Area. This third segment focuses on the Teen Arts Council. (Posted May 8, 2012)

VIDEO: Palo Alto celebrates May Fete Parade

Highlights from the 90th annual Palo Alto May Fete Parade. (Posted May 5, 2012)

APRIL 2012

VIDEO: First Person: A conversation with Phil Jaber

Phil Jaber, founder of Philz Coffee talks with Lisa Van Dusen -- over a cup of coffee -- at his downtown Palo Alto coffee shop at Forest Avenue and Alma Street. (Posted April 15, 2012)

VIDEO: Saving the birds (Pandemonium Aviaries)

Michele Raffin, founder and director of Pandemonium Aviaries, talks about conservation and her efforts to save rare bird species one bird at a time. (Posted April 13, 2012)

VIDEO: Palo Alto celebrates 2012 Tall Tree Awards

Highlights from the 2012 Palo Alto Tall Tree Awards, held April 11 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel. Recipients were Whole Foods Market, Foundation for a College Education, John Barton and Alison Cormack. (Posted April 12, 2012)

VIDEO: VolunTEENS, Part 2

Filmmaker Carolina Moraes-Liu presents a monthly series of videos focusing on how teenagers in Palo Alto are finding ways to volunteer throughout the Bay Area. The second segment focuses on the non-profit organization Rebuilding Together Peninsula (RTP). (Posted April 4, 2012)

MARCH 2012

VIDEO: VolunTEENS, Part 1

Filmmaker Carolina Moraes-Liu presents a monthly series of videos focusing on how teenagers in Palo Alto are finding ways to volunteer throughout the Bay Area. The first segment focuses on The Special Needs Archery Program (S.N.A.P). (Posted March 16, 2012)

VIDEO: First Person: A conversation with Linda Williams

Linda Williams, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Mar Monte (PPMM), discusses the challenges of leading the nation's largest Planned Parenthood affiliate. (Posted March 11, 2012)

VIDEO: Celebrating science

Children and their parents descend on the Palo Alto Junior Museum & Zoo for Family Science Night. (Posted March 9, 2012)

VIDEO: A romance in black and white

Henry and Rochelle Ford, who met as teenagers in the 1950s, talk about their marriage of 52 years, and the instances of prejudice they have faced as an interracial couple over the years. (Posted March 2, 2012)

FEBRUARY 2012

VIDEO: First Person: A conversation with Mary Lynn Fitton

Mary Lynn Fitton, founder of The Art of Yoga Project, discusses her work helping teen girls in the criminal justice system develop self-control and self-esteem through yoga and the creative arts. (Posted Feb. 26, 2012)

VIDEO: South Court's 'gadget guy'

Artist and designer Neal Ormond creates flamethrowers, armored vehicles and other unique creations in his back yard. (Posted Feb. 25, 2012)

VIDEO: When Daniel met Rosanne...

In celebration of Valentine's Day, longtime married couple Daniel and Rosanne Leeson talk about how they first met, love and relationships, and share their secrets to 52 years of a successful marriage. (Posted Feb. 14, 2012)

VIDEO: Teens unite at 'Break Through' bonfire

Jade Chamness, founder of Break Through the Static, talks about the Jan. 28 bonfire hosted in Palo Alto and the organization's aspirations to create a peer-to-peer support network for local teens who have experienced a loss to suicide and mental health issues. Posted Feb. 1, 2012)

JANUARY 2012

VIDEO: World War II veteran honored for heroism after 66 years

World War II veteran Carl Clark, 95, of Menlo Park receives the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal with the Combat Distinguishing Device during a ceremony at Moffett Field. (Posted Jan. 18, 2012)

VIDEO: 'Day of Service' celebrates MLK's legacy

Highlights from the "Day of Service" celebration in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at Lytton Plaza in downtown Palo Alto Jan. 16. (Posted Jan. 17, 2012)

DECEMBER 2011

VIDEO: First Person: A conversation with Jeremy Lin

NBA point guard Jeremy Lin, a graduate of Palo Alto High School (Class of 2006) and Harvard University (Class of 2010), reflects on his Palo Alto basketball roots, his experiences as a trailblazing Asian and Ivy League player in the NBA, and his dreams for the future. (Dec. 19, 2011)

VIDEO: Modern-day magician

David Gerard, a magician and mentalist, performs a few tricks from his show to passers-by on University Avenue. (Posted Dec. 9, 2011)

NOVEMBER 2011

VIDEO: William J. Perry: A cold warrior

An interview with former former U.S. Secretary of Defense William J. Perry. (Posted Nov. 10, 2011)

VIDEO: Crowd gathers Saturday for 'Occupy Palo Alto' event

Members of the Peninsula Peace and Justice Center lead an "Occupy Palo Alto" event at King Plaza in front of Palo Alto City Hall. (Posted Nov. 6, 2011)

OCTOBER 2011

VIDEO: First Person: A conversation with Kelly McGonigal

Stanford health psychologist Kelly McGonigal, Ph.D., discusses her wide-ranging research and teaching. (Posted Oct. 30, 2011)

VIDEO: 212 pounds of pumpkin pride

Dennis McClellan, store director of Piazza's Fine Foods, talks about his pride and joy -- a 212 pound pumpkin he grew. (Posted Oct. 28, 2011)

VIDEO: Changes coming to California Avenue

This video about proposed changes to Palo Alto's California Avenue was produced by Palo Alto resident Roland Vogl -- a graduate of the Citizen Journalist Academy -- as part of a collaboration between Palo Alto Online and the Midpeninsula Community Media Center. (Posted Oct. 26, 2011)

VIDEO: UNAFF and community

Ronny Hamed, a recent graduate of Palo Alto Online's Citizen Video Journalist Academy, produced this video about the 14th United Nations Association Film Festival. (Posted Oct. 21, 2011)

VIDEO: El Camino Park set for reservoir, renovation

Highlights from a special groundbreaking ceremony at El Camino Park as work begins on a 2.5 million emergency water reservoir. (Posted Oct. 18, 2011)

VIDEO: First Person: A conversation with Matt Severson

Matt Severson, a 2007 Palo Alto High School graduate, talks about his involvement with The School Fund, among other issues. (Posted Oct. 9, 2011)

SEPTEMBER 2011

VIDEO: First Person: A conversation with Sal Khan

Sal Khan, founder of the Mountain View-based Khan Academy, talks about his life and career. (Posted Sept. 25, 2011)

VIDEO: Final strike for Palo Alto Bowl

Fans of Palo Alto Bowl talk about their memories as the alley prepares to shutter for good. (Posted Sept. 23, 2011)

VIDEO: Sept. 11 remembered

Midpeninsula residents share their stories of heartbreak and hope on 10th anniversary of 9/11. (Posted Sept. 9, 2011)

AUGUST 2011

VIDEO: East Palo Alto residents protest sale of apartments

East Palo Alto residents and community activists protest Wells Fargo's planned sale of apartment complexes to Equity Residential. (Posted Aug. 23, 2011)

VIDEO: First Person: A conversation with Dr. Mahadevan

Dr. S.V. Mahadevan, director of Stanford Emergency Medicine International (SEMI), talks about his professional challenges and accomplishments. (Posted Aug. 21, 2011)

VIDEO: 100th anniversary of women's suffrage

The League of Women Voters of Palo Alto recently hosted a summer gathering honoring the 100th anniversary of women's suffrage in California. (Posted Aug. 18, 2011)

VIDEO: Palo Alto Obon Festival

Highlights from the Palo Alto Buddhist Temple's 63rd annual Obon Festival. (Posted Aug. 12, 2011)

VIDEO: Local political activists rally outside Eshoo's office

About 50 local political activists gathered in front of U.S. Congresswoman Anna Eshoo's office Aug. 10 as part of a nationwide "Jobs Not Cuts" campaign. (Posted Aug. 11, 2011)

JULY 2011

VIDEO: No ordinary summer

Highlights from performances by Summer Rock Camp students. (Posted July 22, 2011)

VIDEO: Turning the page on the Downtown Library

Interviews with Library Director Monique le Conge and Assistant Library Director Cornelia van Aken, and a tour of the newly renovated Downtown Library. (Posted July 8, 2011)

JUNE 2011

VIDEO: First Person: A conversation with Meg Waite Clayton

Novelist Meg Waite Clayton talks about the challenges and triumphs of writing, and gets in some quality time with her pet Golden Retriever, Frodo. (Posted June 26, 2011)

VIDEO: First Person: A conversation with Dr. Ed Weiss

Ed Weiss, M.D., a pioneering practitioner of acupuncture in Palo Alto for more than 35 years, talks to Lisa Van Dusen about his career. (Posted June 11, 2011)

VIDEO: Egrets and herons, oh my!

Snowy egrets are flocking to the Palo Alto Baylands this spring, building nests high in the trees. (Posted June 7, 2011)

VIDEO: Mother of fatally shot infant speaks out

Highlights from a press conference in East Palo Alto about the fatal shooting of a 3-month-old boy. (Posted June 6, 2011)

VIDEO: Paly celebrates historic volleyball season

Palo Alto High School athletes and coaches celebrated the school's historic volleyball season with a celebration at the school on June 1. (Posted June 1, 2011)

MAY 2011

SLIDE SHOW: The history of sound

Take a sneak peek into Stanford's Archive of Recorded Sound, which features a collection of more than 350,000 different audio recordings, photographs, records, posters and phonographs. (Posted May 27, 2011)

SLIDE SHOW: Keeping the culture alive

Audio slideshow highlighting the 40th annual Stanford Powwow. (Posted May 13, 2011)

VIDEO: May Fete Parade rolls through Palo Alto

Highlights from the 89th annual May Fete Children's Parade through downtown Palo Alto. (Posted May 7, 2011)

APRIL 2011

VIDEO: First Person: A conversation with Sandy Stadler

Sandy Stadler, the superintendent of Palo Alto Animal Services for more than 14 years, talks to Lisa Van Dusen about her career helping animals. Interview by Lisa Van Dusen. (Posted April 24, 2011)

VIDEO: Rally for the Planet

Highlights from the Earth Day "Rally for the Planet" event on April 22, 2011, at JLS Middle School in Palo Alto. (Posted April 22, 2011)

VIDEO: Robo-party

Engineers, hobbyists, and robot lovers of all ages congregated at Stanford University on April 14 during National Robotics Week to attend the university's second annual "Robot Block Party." (Posted April 19, 2011)

VIDEO: Eshoo, Simitian and Gordon high-speed rail announcement

U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo, state Sen. Joe Simitian and state Assemblyman Rich Gordon laid out their vision for "high-speed rail done right" April 18 at the Menlo Park Caltrain station. (Posted April 18, 2011)

VIDEO: First Person: A conversation with Nanci Kauffman

Nanci Kauffman, a Palo Alto resident and the new head of Castilleja School, talks with Lisa Van Dusen about educating young women, her ideas on new approaches to science and technology education, and global citizenship. (Posted April 10, 2011)

VIDEO: Students, parents in tune at Jordan barn dance

Jordan Middle School hosts a barn dance for students and parents following "folk dance week." (Posted April 6, 2011)

MARCH 2011

VIDEO: Giving Bach to the community

The Palo Alto Chamber Orchestra performs Johann Sebastian Bach's "Brandenburg Concerto No.3 in G Major" during rehearsal for its 45th anniversary concert at Costa'o Elementary School. (Posted March 25, 2011)

VIDEO: Parents, counselors discuss teen stress at forum

Highlights from the March 22, 2011, forum in Palo Alto hosted by Adolescent Counseling Services. (Posted March 23, 2011)

VIDEO: First Person: A conversation with Michael Kieschnick

Michael Kieschnick, Palo Alto resident and co-founder and president of CREDO Mobile, a San Francisco-based wireless company that donates a portion of its revenues to progressive groups world-wide, talks to Palo Alto Online about his work and life. Interview by Lisa Van Dusen. (Posted March 13, 2011)

VIDEO: Palo Alto residents, officials celebrate Arbor Day

Highlights from Palo Alto's Arbor Day celebration March 12, 2011, at Eleanor Pardee Park. (Posted March 14, 2011)

VIDEO: Helpful voices

Video about the Recording for the Blind and Dyslexic studio's week-long record-a-thon (Feb. 28-March 4, 2011). (Posted March 4, 2011)

FEBRUARY 2011

VIDEO: First Person: A conversation with Betsy Franco

Betsy Franco, Palo Alto resident and mother of Oscar-nominated actor James Franco, talks to Palo Alto Online about her upcoming play "Metamorhosis: Junior Year" and other topics. Interview by Lisa Van Dusen. (Posted Feb. 25, 2011)

VIDEO: Residents reflect on anniversary of plane crash

East Palo Alto residents reflect on the one-year anniversary of the Feb. 17, 2010, fatal plane crash in East Palo Alto. (Posted Feb. 17, 2011)

VIDEO: Giants' World Series trophy rolls through Palo Alto

Scores of San Francisco Giants fans descend on Lytton Plaza in Palo Alto to catch a glimpse of the Giants 2010 World Series trophy. (Posted Feb. 16, 2011)

VIDEO: Parents, school officials exchange tense words

Palo Alto parents showed their frustration during an interfaith "Stand Up For Our Youth" meeting on Feb. 13, 2011. (Posted Feb. 14, 2011)

VIDEO: End of the line for Caltrain?

Three different Caltrain commuters discuss why they take Caltrain and how the proposed cuts to stations and trains would impact their commute and other riders. (Posted Feb. 11, 2011)

VIDEO: West Bay Opera takes on 'Turandot'

West Bay Opera singers Alexandra LoBianco and David Gustafson perform "In Questa Reggia" from Giacomo Puccini's "Turandot" during rehearsal. (Posted Feb. 11, 2011)

VIDEO: Facebook moving headquarters to Menlo Park

Highlights from a press conference announcing Facebook's move to Menlo Park. (Posted Feb. 8, 2011)

VIDEO: Powerline catches fire in Palo Alto, people evacuate

Businesses are evacuated and streets are closed as firefighters battle a powerline blaze on Cambridge Avenue. (Posted Feb. 1, 2011)

JANUARY 2011

VIDEO: President Obama confers lifetime 'Call to Service' award

Linda Vargas, who has volunteered in Palo Alto for 37 years, received a presidential award from President Barack Obama on Jan. 26. (Posted Jan. 28, 2011)

SLIDE SHOW: Debate -- Finding their voices, head to head

A look (and listen) at various styles of debate, as demonstrated by Palo Alto high school students. (Posted Jan. 28, 2011)

VIDEO: A mission of music

Pianists LaDoris Cordell and Josephine Gandolfi perform "Spring Intermezzo," composed by Betty Jackson King. (Posted Jan. 21, 2011)

VIDEO: Palo Alto police outline assault on crime wave

Members of the Palo Alto Police Department discuss their ongoing investigation into recent armed robberies. (Posted Jan. 20, 2011)

VIDEO: Sunday celebration honors 'King's Dream'

Highlights from the annual Community and Interfaith Celebration on Jan. 16 in Palo Alto. (Posted Jan. 17, 2011)

VIDEO: Paly's state championship teams honored

Highlights from the historic "Parade of Champions" through downtown Palo Alto Jan. 8, 2011. The parade was held to honor the state champion Palo Alto High School football and volleyball teams. (Posted Jan. 8, 2011)

DECEMBER 2010

VIDEO: San Mateo police announce arrest in David Lewis homicide

Highlights from the Dec. 20 press conference in San Mateo. (Posted Dec. 20, 2010)

VIDEO: Palo Altan receives French Legion of Honor medal

Sixty-six years after he stormed onto Omaha Beach in France in the early hours of World War II's D-Day invasion, Alfred Pepper, now 96, was awarded the French Legion of Honor medal in his Palo Alto home. (Posted Dec. 17, 2010)

VIDEO: City leaders, residents celebrate 'Scott Meadow'

Highlights from the "Scott Meadow" dedication ceremony Dec. 11 at Greer Park. (Posted Dec. 13, 2010)

VIDEO: 25th annual Palo Alto Weekly Short Story Contest reception

Video from the annual reception, held Dec. 9, 2010, at Kepler's Books. (Posted Dec. 10, 2010)

VIDEO: Holiday Fund -- Teachers find big help in small bucks

Video about the Palo Alto Weekly Holiday Fund and the non-profit East Palo Alto Kids Foundation. (Posted Dec. 10, 2010)

NOVEMBER 2010

VIDEO: Group seeks to bring Palo Alto history to life

A virtual walkthrough of how the Palo Alto History Museum will look when renovations are completed in 2012. (Posted Nov. 19, 2010)

VIDEO: Audrey Rust tells of POST's vision for an open coast

Highlights from Audrey Rust's speech after being honored with the 2010 Athena Award. (Posted Nov. 19, 2010)

SLIDE SHOW: Grooving for a good cause

Slide show about the LIVERight Zumbathon 2010 at Stanford. (Posted Nov. 15, 2010)

VIDEO: More than 500 attend 'high speed boondoggle' rally

Video footage from a high-speed rail rally/protest Nov. 7, 2010, in Burlingame. (Posted Nov. 7, 2010)

VIDEO: College Terrace Library re-opens

After a year-long remodel, the doors of the College Terrace branch of the Palo Alto library system were thrown open to the public again Nov. 6, 2010. (Posted Nov. 7, 2010)

VIDEO: A Giant celebration in San Francisco

Palo Alto Weekly staff members Rachel Hatch and Rachel Palmer ventured out to San Francisco Nov. 3 to capture video footage of the Giants World Series parade and celebration. (Posted Nov. 4, 2010)

OCTOBER 2010

VIDEO: Car hits, flips ambulance on El Camino in Palo Alto

Aftermath of a collision on El Camino Real between a Toyota sedan and an ambulance. (Posted Oct. 26, 2010)

VIDEO: The battle over Measure R

Two sides of the Measure R debate are explored. (Posted Oct. 15, 2010)

VIDEO: Hundreds celebrate Palo Alto Black & White Ball

Highlights and interviews from the 2010 Palo Alto Black & White Ball. (Posted Oct. 4, 2010)

SEPTEMBER 2010

VIDEO: McConaughey and 49ers unite for kids' health

Actor Matthew McConaughey and Pro Bowl football players Vernon Davis and Patrick Willis huddled at the San Francisco 49ers Academy in East Palo Alto Sept. 28 to emphasize the importance of daily exercise, nutrition and healthy activity for kids. (Posted Sept. 28, 2010)

VIDEO: Midtown attic fire doused quickly

Video footage of firefighters quickly extinguishing a minor blaze in the attic of a home in Midtown. (Posted Sept. 27, 2010)

AUGUST 2010

VIDEO: A new way to pay

Video about Palo Alto start-up company Bling Nation. (Posted Aug. 30, 2010)

VIDEO: High-speed rail station a tough sell in Palo Alto

Video clip from a contentious high-speed rail meeting in Palo Alto on Aug. 24, 2010. (Posted Aug. 24, 2010)

VIDEO: Tradition, culture highlight Obon Festival

Highlights from the 62nd annual Obon Festival in Palo Alto. (Posted Aug. 2, 2010)

JUNE 2010

VIDEO: The poetry of Palo Alto

Palo Alto poet Pearl Karrer recites her poem about Foothills Park while photos of the area are displayed. (Posted June 7, 2010)

MAY 2010

VIDEO: 31st annual Palo Alto Tall Tree awards

Highlights from the 2010 Palo Alto Tall Tree awards. Stern Mortgage Company, Vic and Mary Ojakian, the Downtown Streets Team and Roxy Rapp were honored. (Posted May 3, 2010)

APRIL 2010

City Manager James Keene talks to Midtown residents -- Part 6

Part 6. (Posted April 19, 2010)

City Manager James Keene talks to Midtown residents -- Part 5

Part 5. (Posted April 19, 2010)

City Manager James Keene talks to Midtown residents -- Part 4

Part 4. (Posted April 19, 2010)

City Manager James Keene talks to Midtown residents -- Part 3

Part 3. (Posted April 15, 2010)

City Manager James Keene talks to Midtown residents -- Part 2

Part 2. (Posted April 15, 2010)

City Manager James Keene talks to Midtown residents -- Part 1

Palo Alto City Manager James Keene discussed the city budget and city priorities with residents of the Midtown neighborhood on April 13, 2010. Part 1. (Posted April 15, 2010)

VIDEO: Investing in Palo Alto K-9s

Three Palo Alto police dogs earn bulletproof vests during a ceremony at City Hall. (Posted April 13, 2010)

MARCH 2010

VIDEO: Finances, infrastructure highlight 'State of the City'

Highlights from Palo Alto Mayor Pat Burt's "State of the City" address. (Posted March 2, 2010)

FEBRUARY 2010

VIDEO: Feds begin investigation into plane crash

Two-part video featuring an afternoon press conference about the fatal crash of a small plane in East Palo Alto Feb. 17. (Posted Feb. 18, 2010)

VIDEO: Silicon Valley report shows a 'region at risk'

Joint Venture CEO Russell Hancock discusses the "2010 Index" report. (Posted Feb. 10, 2010)

VIDEO: El Camino bell to grace El Palo Alto site

Bellmaker John Kolstad installs a new "El Camino Real bell" to mark the site of the historic El Palo Alto, the city's namesake tree. (Posted Feb. 4, 2010)

JANUARY 2010

VIDEO Streetwise: 'Tell us about your first kiss'

Everyday people share their "first kiss" experiences in this video. Shot in high definition. (Posted Jan. 22, 2010)

VIDEO: Serenity in sound

Artist Steve "Spike" Finch finds peace in propane tanks by turning them into gentle Zen Tambour drums. (Posted Jan. 15, 2010)

VIDEO: Bomb threat empties Palo Alto City Hall

City employees are forced to evacuate Palo Alto City Hall following a bomb threat Jan. 7. (Posted Jan. 7, 2010)

DECEMBER 2009

VIDEO: New Lytton Plaza opens in Palo Alto

A refurbished Lytton Plaza in downtown Palo Alto debuts during a special ceremony Dec. 18. (Posted Dec. 18, 2009)

VIDEO: Palo Alto Vignettes

Former and current Palo Altans recall Greenmeadow neighborhood's early days, foothills communes, electrical substations and tennis at Stanford. (Posted Dec. 10, 2009)

OCTOBER 2009

VIDEO: It takes an urban village

Video about the Oct. 18 grand opening of the Oshman Family Jewish Community Center. (Posted Oct. 23, 2009)

VIDEO: Palo Alto's oldest black church celebrates rebirth

Video about the revitalization of Palo Alto's historic A.M.E. Zion Church. (Posted Oct. 16, 2009)

VIDEO: Palo Alto City Council candidate interviews

Highlights from interviews with the 14 candidates for the Palo Alto City Council. (Posted Oct. 12, 2009)

SEPTEMBER 2009

VIDEO: Midtown explosion, fire draws help from three cities

Footage from the aftermath of a two-alarm house fire on Maureen Avenue in Palo Alto. (Posted Sept. 30, 2009)

VIDEO: Union strikes in Palo Alto

Workers represented by Service Employees International Union (SEIU) march and chant at City Hall and around downtown. (Posted Sept. 24, 2009)

VIDEO: Two-alarm fire chars downtown restaurant

Firefighters hit the scene of a two-alarm blaze at Evvia Estiatorio in downtown Palo Alto. (Posted Sept. 24, 2009)

VIDEO: 2009 annual Electric Car Rally in Palo Alto

Highlights from the electric-car rally at Palo Alto High School. (Posted Sept. 4, 2009)

AUGUST 2009

VIDEO: 2009 Senior Games -- Roger Gentilhomme interview

An interview with 100-year-old Senior Games athlete Roger Gentilhomme. (Posted Aug. 14, 2009)

VIDEO: Celebration of Athletes at the 2009 Senior Games

Highlights from the Celebration of Athletes ceremony of the 2009 Summer National Senior Games, featuring Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young and former Olympian Jennifer Azzi. (Posted Aug. 9, 2009)

VIDEO: Interviews with the 2009 Senior Games athletes

Up close and personal: Palo Alto Online reporter Sue Dremann talks with a 94-year-old triple jumper, 57-year-old archer and others. (Posted Aug. 9, 2009)

VIDEO: Fireworks, torch relay open Senior Games

Highlights from the torch relay and cauldron lighting that marked the start of the 2009 Summer National Senior Games. (Posted Aug. 2, 2009)

JULY 2009

VIDEO: Hanging mannequin prompts 911 calls, rescue

Footage from a search-and-rescue simulation in East Palo Alto. (Posted July 27, 2009)

Protesters rally outside office of Anna Eshoo

Video of protesters outside the Palo Alto office of U.S. Congresswoman Anna Eshoo. (Posted July 20, 2009)

SLIDE SHOW: Clinical compassion

Slide show about the Ravenswood Family Health Clinic. (Posted July 10, 2009)

JUNE 2009

VIDEO: Thousands visit Palo Alto World Music fest

Video from Palo Alto World Music Day on June 21, 2009. (Posted June 22, 2009)

VIDEO: Palo Alto High School graduation 2009

Highlights from Palo Alto High School's 2009 graduation. (Posted June 10, 2009)

VIDEO: An eye on the world

Video montage featuring the judging and winning images of the 18th annual Palo Alto Weekly Photo Contest. (Posted June 5, 2009)

VIDEO: 'A fascinating machine'

Robert Huw Morgan performs on the Fisk-Nanney pipe organ in Stanford's Memorial Church. (Posted June 5, 2009)

VIDEO: City eyes mezzanine for bigger police station

A tour of the mezzanine above Palo Alto police headquarters. (Posted June 4, 2009)

MAY 2009

VIDEO: Goats for the greater good

Stanford Goat Project fundraiser brings livestock to campus. (Posted May 21, 2009)

VIDEO: They've done it all

Video interviews with the Lifetimes of Achievement recipients for 2009. (Posted May 1, 2009)

APRIL 2009

VIDEO: And the walls come tumbling down...

The long-abandoned California Craft and Floral building on Alma Street gets demolished. (Posted April 28, 2009)

VIDEO: A celebration of everything Earth

Palo Alto residents celebrate Earth Day 2009 at the Lucie Stern Community Center. (Posted April 22, 2009)

VIDEO: Bird-like electric car to make Palo Alto debut Wednesday

Reporter Gennady Sheyner and photographer/videographer Veronica Weber get a glimpse of two Aptera electric car prototypes. (Posted April 20, 2009)

VIDEO: 2009 Tall Tree awardees honored

Five separate videos featuring the acceptance speeches of the 2009 Tall Tree Award winners. (Posted April 17, 2009)

VIDEO: A total cure for health care? - Part one

Harold "Hal" Luft speaks on the idea of universal coverage for hospital stays and chronic illness. (Posted April 3, 2009)

VIDEO: A total cure for health care? - Part two

Harold "Hal" Luft speaks on primary-care doctors and eliminating health insurance companies. (Posted April 3, 2009)

VIDEO: A total cure for health care? - Part three

Harold "Hal" Luft answers audience questions at Books Inc. in Palo Alto. (Posted April 3, 2009)

MARCH 2009

POWERPOINT: Rod Diridon: High-speed rail on-track, needed

Powerpoint presentation on high-speed-rail projects worldwide. (Posted March 18, 2009)

VIDEO: Mayor: Green revolution will aid economy

Palo Alto Mayor Peter Drekmeier stresses environment, economy in annual "State of the City" speech. (Posted March 9, 2009)

VIDEO: Uncut 'State of the City' address, part 1 of 5

VIDEO: Uncut 'State of the City' address, part 2 of 5

VIDEO: Uncut 'State of the City' address, part 3 of 5

VIDEO: Uncut 'State of the City' address, part 4 of 5

VIDEO: Uncut 'State of the City' address, part 5 of 5

VIDEO: Protestors march against high-speed rail

Palo Alto residents and their children rally against the high-speed-rail project. (Posted March 2, 2009)

FEBRUARY 2009

VIDEO: Music from the heart

Heartstrings Music founders Al Fabrizio and Hugo Wainzinger perform a tune. (Posted Feb. 13, 2009)

VIDEO: 'Freedom Riders' of technology honored

Three prominent African-American Silicon Valley technologists are honored at Palo Alto City Hall. (Posted Feb. 3, 2009)

JANUARY 2009

VIDEO: Palo Alto crowd gathers to honor King, Obama

Scores of people jam King Plaza on Martin Luther King Day to honor the memory of the Civil Rights leader. (Posted Jan. 19, 2009)

VIDEO: Learning to fly â€” and land

Members of the STREB company â€” which combines modern dance, gymnastics, ballet and stunt work â€” rehearse for the "STREB vs. Gravity" performance at Stanford. (Posted Jan. 16, 2009)

VIDEO: Special feature: Facing off

Palo Alto high school students sound off about Facebook and gossip websites. (Posted Jan. 16, 2009)

VIDEO: Stanford students protest Israeli military actions

About 100 Stanford students gather Friday on campus to protest Israeli military actions in the Gaza Strip, calling for a cease fire to end the conflict. Meanwhile, perhaps 75 pro-Israel supporters stage a counter-demonstration. (Posted Jan. 9, 2009)

DECEMBER 2008

VIDEO: Born fighters

Slide show/video about the East Palo Alto Boxing Club. (Posted Dec. 31, 2008)

VIDEO: Survey of sound

Video about the theremin on display at the Museum of American Heritage. The invention is a futuristic musical instrument that requires no physical contact whatsoever by the player. (Posted Dec. 18, 2008)

VIDEO: Teach your students well

Veteran folk-country musician Carol McComb teaches students how to play the guitar. (Posted Dec. 12, 2008)

NOVEMBER 2008

VIDEO: Sea Scout building restoration begins

Construction workers hired by the Environmental Volunteers begin the process of moving the boat-shaped Sea Scout building that sits on the edge of the Palo Alto Baylands Nature Preserve. (Posted Nov. 14, 2008)

VIDEO: Marchers protest 'racial profiling'

A Sunday afternoon march by East Palo Alto residents and their supporters in protest of racial profiling ends at Palo Alto City Hall with a call for the resignation of Palo Alto Police Chief Lynne Johnson. (Posted Nov. 9, 2008)

OCTOBER 2008

VIDEO: Police told to check out persons based on race

Palo Alto Police Chief Lynne Johnson tells residents that blacks and Hispanics may be questioned based on descriptions of burglars and robbers. (Posted Oct. 31, 2008)

SEPTEMBER 2008

VIDEO: The golden rule

Palo Alto resident Tom Wyman talks about the history and utility of the slide rule. (Posted Sept. 19, 2008)

VIDEO: Moonlight Run draws record crowd

More than 3,000 people attend the 24th annual Moonlight Run & Walk in Palo Alto. (Posted Sept. 15, 2008)

AUGUST 2008

VIDEO: Still spreading his wings

Professorville resident Arthur Morse, 86, talks about and demonstrates his passion â€” flying. (Posted Aug. 20, 2008)

VIDEO: An exclusive interview with Pat Briggs

A one-on-one interview with retired Palo Alto Children's Theatre Director Pat Briggs. (Posted Aug. 6, 2008)

JULY 2008

VIDEO: Meet Mr. 1776

A look at the expansive Revolutionary War collection of Palo Alto resident Richard Alexander. (Posted July 29, 2008)

VIDEO: An Eichler remodeled with honor

Architectural designer Leena Kharkar-Kalakkad gives a tour of her remodeled Eichler home in Palo Alto's Meadow Park neighborhood. (Posted July 17, 2008)

VIDEO: iPhone fervor

Scores of eager iPhone fans pour into the Apple store on University Avenue in downtown Palo Alto for the release of the new iPhone 3G. (Posted July 11, 2008)

VIDEO: Apple of my iPhone

Buyers line up outside the Apple Store on University Avenue in downtown Palo Alto the day before the release of the new iPhone. (Posted July 10, 2008)

VIDEO: Chili competitors cook up hot July 4

Footage from the 27th annual Chili Cook-off, July 4 at Mitchell Park. (Posted July 5, 2008)

JUNE 2008

VIDEO: New Palo Alto city manager James Keene

James Keene, a former city manager of both Berkeley and Tucson, speaks to a packed City Hall after being announced as Palo Alto's new city manager by Mayor Larry Klein. (Posted June 26, 2008)

VIDEO: Castilleja graduation caps good year

Highlights from Castilleja's 2008 graduation. (Posted June 12, 2008)

VIDEO: O.N.E. voice for unity

East Palo Alto residents hear speakers and music during an event at Bell Street Park organized to celebrate unity. (Posted June 10, 2008)

VIDEO: Keep it simple

A Palo Alto couple gives a tour of their remodeled house in Midtown. (Posted June 5, 2008)

VIDEO: Measure A supporters cheer results

Supporters of Measure A celebrate the passage of the bond for Palo Alto schools. (Posted June 4, 2008)

MAY 2008

VIDEO: Stanford janitors stage protest

Almost 100 janitors who work at Stanford University go on strike after a stalemate in negotiations for a new contract. (Posted May 22, 2008)

APRIL 2008

VIDEO: A Victorian with 'style'

Palo Alto resident Brigitte Gassee gives a tour of her remodeled Victorian home. (Posted April 17, 2008)

JANUARY 2008

VIDEO: $14.5 million Castilleja sports complex

Castilleja School unveils its new, multi-level fitness complex. (Posted Jan. 9, 2008)

DECEMBER 2007

SLIDE SHOW: Looking back

A slide show of the best photographs from 2007. (Posted Dec. 26, 2007)

VIDEO Streetwise: 'What will you be doing differently for the holidays this year?'

Palo Alto Weekly reporters ask everyday citizens what they plan to do differently during the holidays given the state of the economy. (Posted Dec. 5, 2007)

NOVEMBER 2007

VIDEO: Paly shuts down M-A for CCS football championship

Highlights from the CCS football championship game between Palo Alto High School and Menlo-Atherton High School. (Posted Nov. 30, 2007)

OCTOBER 2007

VIDEO Streetwise: 'What was your favorite Halloween costume?'

Palo Alto Weekly reporters ask everyday citizens what their favorite Halloween costume was. (Posted Oct. 30, 2007)

VIDEO: Superintendent Skelly speaks up

Superintendent Kevin Skelly answers questions during a community Q&A. (Posted Oct. 27, 2007)

VIDEO: Council candidates talk about the issues

City Council candidates from 2007 -- Pat Burt, Dan Dykwel, Sid Espinosa, Victor Frost, Tim Gray, Mark Nadim, William Ross, Greg Schmid, Smokey Wallace and Yiaway Yeh -- talk about city issues in separate interviews. (Posted Oct. 20, 2007)

VIDEO: Specialty high school a no-go for Palo Alto, group says

Members of the district-appointed High School Task Force respond to questions about opening a specialty high school in Palo Alto. (Posted Oct. 18, 2007)

SEPTEMBER 2007

SLIDE SHOW: As time goes by

Slide show about historic Palo Alto businesses. (Posted Sept. 4, 2007)

MAY 2007

SLIDE SHOW: A harmonic spirit

Slide show about the Spectrum Singers, a women's ensemble at Palo Alto High School. (Posted May 24, 2007)

SLIDE SHOW: Tribes and traditions

Slide show about the 36th annual Stanford Powwow. (Posted May 13, 2007)

PALO ALTO STORY PROJECT

Palo Alto Story Project videos

Brief tales about Palo Alto from adults and children. The Palo Alto Story Project is an initiative of the Palo Alto Weekly and Palo Alto Online. (Updated November 2009)

