Bay Area health officers fast-track regional stay-at-home order

Bay Area health officers plan to implement the state's new regional stay-at-home order early next week rather than wait until local hospitals are near crisis, they said during a press conference on Friday afternoon. Friday, 1:58 PM

A lost Palo Alto couple. A 'miraculous' rescue. Here's what happened to Ian Irwin and Carol Kiparsky.

In their first interview since their rescue in February, Palo Alto residents Carol Kiparsky and Ian Irwin describe how their Valentine's Day hike turned into a nine-day walkabout and a fight for their very survival. Friday, 6:58 AM | 8 comments

State to enter more serious regional stay-in-place order in coming days

In an attempt to prevent a crisis in hospitals and intensive care units due to ballooning cases of COVID-19, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday announced a regional stay-at-home order for most areas of the state. Thursday, 3:58 PM | 11 comments

Santa Clara County faced with 'alarming' spike in COVID-19 cases in nursing homes, homeless shelters

Santa Clara County officials are warning of a surge in COVID-19 cases within congregate settings in recent weeks, including a major surge in cases at one of the county's largest homeless shelters. Thursday, 3:11 PM | 2 comments

Former school board candidate Mele Latu to fill Ravenswood trustee vacancy

Mele Latu, who made an unsuccessful bid for the Ravenswood school district board in the November election, will be provisionally appointed to fill a vacant seat on the board, trustees agreed Thursday. Friday, 8:45 AM | 1 comments

Opinion: Holiday Fund: A future of hope and resilience

The Silicon Valley Community Foundation is proud to partner with the Palo Alto Weekly on the annual Holiday Fund campaign -- a great way to help those in need locally. Friday, 6:57 AM

Holiday Fund: Making child care work during a pandemic

The pandemic-forced shutdown has in many ways upended how Palo Alto Community Child Care functions, both on the front end with children and on the back end operationally. Friday, 6:58 AM

As holidays approach, demand for food hits new record

Organizers of local senior nutrition programs say they're committed to meeting the need and making the holidays special -- even if socially distanced -- for those who depend on them. Friday, 6:57 AM

Opinion: An important message to kids: 'Go out and play'

Shelter in place, social distancing and remote learning have led to increased sedentary behaviors and social isolation, which are clearly negatively impacting our children's mental and physical health. Friday, 6:57 AM

How an entire Palo Alto household of six got COVID-19

All it took was one slip-up for Zoila Hernandez and her whole household of six people to become infected with COVID-19. Wednesday, 9:02 AM | 10 comments

City to grant incentives for demolishing, replacing seismically shaky buildings

In settling a dispute between city staff and three appellants, the Palo Alto City Council found itself weighing a question with a significant zoning ramification: Should demolition be treated like rehabilitation? Wednesday, 2:13 PM | 4 comments

Cities slam VTA plan to reroute Measure B funding toward BART

In 2016, the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority vowed to upgrade streets and rail crossings through a sales tax increase approved by voters. Its new proposal, however, would direct almost all near-term proceeds to BART. Tuesday, 5:14 PM | 9 comments

