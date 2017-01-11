News
Residents launch referendum petition to keep ban on nonresidents at Foothills Park
Palo Alto's recent decision to expand access to Foothills Park by welcoming nonresidents to the exclusive nature preserve... Last comment 6 minutes ago | 132 comments
Policy, politics clash as Palo Alto looks to appoint planning commissioners
The Palo Alto City Council's decision to appoint new commissioners next month, rather than wait until the spring, will give... Last comment on Dec 2, 2020 at 3:24 pm | 34 comments
Sobrato pitches townhome project at former site of Fry's Electronics
The Sobrato Organization's new proposal for 85 townhouses in a place long considered as a prime opportunity zone may constrain... Last comment 21 hours ago | 51 comments
Downtown Streets Team declines to divulge investigation into sexual harassment by top executives
Palo Alto's close partnership with the Downtown Streets Team will be put to the test on Nov. 30, when the City Council will... Last comment on Nov 28, 2020 at 11:43 am | 25 comments
Couple's Net
by Chandrama Anderson
"Calling Invisible Women" [and Men] by Jeanne Ray
Dec 4, 2020 | 0 comments
An Alternative View
by Diana Diamond
Time to tighten up the PA city council meetings
Dec 2, 2020 | 7 comments
Peninsula Foodist
by Elena Kadvany
MoDo Hawaii's wildly popular mochi donuts are coming to the Bay Area
Dec 2, 2020 | 1 comment
Toddling Through the Silicon Valley
by Cheryl Bac
Our First Year with an Elf on the Shelf
Nov 30, 2020 | 2 comments
"By the Creek Banks"
Bol Park, on the banks of Matadero Creek Submitted by Michelle Shabtai on Jan 11, 2017
Bay Area health officers fast-track regional stay-at-home order
Bay Area health officers plan to implement the state's new regional stay-at-home order early next week rather than wait until local hospitals are near crisis, they said during a press conference on Friday afternoon. Friday, 1:58 PM
A lost Palo Alto couple. A 'miraculous' rescue. Here's what happened to Ian Irwin and Carol Kiparsky.
In their first interview since their rescue in February, Palo Alto residents Carol Kiparsky and Ian Irwin describe how their Valentine's Day hike turned into a nine-day walkabout and a fight for their very survival. Friday, 6:58 AM | 8 comments
State to enter more serious regional stay-in-place order in coming days
In an attempt to prevent a crisis in hospitals and intensive care units due to ballooning cases of COVID-19, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday announced a regional stay-at-home order for most areas of the state. Thursday, 3:58 PM | 11 comments
Santa Clara County faced with 'alarming' spike in COVID-19 cases in nursing homes, homeless shelters
Santa Clara County officials are warning of a surge in COVID-19 cases within congregate settings in recent weeks, including a major surge in cases at one of the county's largest homeless shelters. Thursday, 3:11 PM | 2 comments
Former school board candidate Mele Latu to fill Ravenswood trustee vacancy
Mele Latu, who made an unsuccessful bid for the Ravenswood school district board in the November election, will be provisionally appointed to fill a vacant seat on the board, trustees agreed Thursday. Friday, 8:45 AM | 1 comments
Opinion: Holiday Fund: A future of hope and resilience
The Silicon Valley Community Foundation is proud to partner with the Palo Alto Weekly on the annual Holiday Fund campaign -- a great way to help those in need locally. Friday, 6:57 AM
Holiday Fund: Making child care work during a pandemic
The pandemic-forced shutdown has in many ways upended how Palo Alto Community Child Care functions, both on the front end with children and on the back end operationally. Friday, 6:58 AM
As holidays approach, demand for food hits new record
Organizers of local senior nutrition programs say they're committed to meeting the need and making the holidays special -- even if socially distanced -- for those who depend on them. Friday, 6:57 AM
Opinion: An important message to kids: 'Go out and play'
Shelter in place, social distancing and remote learning have led to increased sedentary behaviors and social isolation, which are clearly negatively impacting our children's mental and physical health. Friday, 6:57 AM
How an entire Palo Alto household of six got COVID-19
All it took was one slip-up for Zoila Hernandez and her whole household of six people to become infected with COVID-19. Wednesday, 9:02 AM | 10 comments
City to grant incentives for demolishing, replacing seismically shaky buildings
In settling a dispute between city staff and three appellants, the Palo Alto City Council found itself weighing a question with a significant zoning ramification: Should demolition be treated like rehabilitation? Wednesday, 2:13 PM | 4 comments
Cities slam VTA plan to reroute Measure B funding toward BART
In 2016, the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority vowed to upgrade streets and rail crossings through a sales tax increase approved by voters. Its new proposal, however, would direct almost all near-term proceeds to BART. Tuesday, 5:14 PM | 9 comments
Mountain View High alumna is the Bay Area's first female Eagle Scout
Man whose body was found on Highway 35 identified as East Palo Alto resident
Nearly 4 million people vote in Bay Area during general election
Amid spiking COVID-19 cases, high school sports put on hold
Coronavirus central: Santa Clara County rolling average of new cases exceeds 500
Police offer $20K reward in 2018 double homicide, ID alleged shooter
Seeking more details about sexual harassment allegations, city delays vote on Downtown Streets Team contract
Shrugging off new rules, City Council prepares to let lame-duck members appoint commissioners
Local restaurants push for a cap on food delivery app fees in Santa Clara County
How you can help those in need this holiday season
PUBLIC AGENDA: Discussion on economic recovery strategies; special study session on Title IX
