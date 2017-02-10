News

Uploaded: Fri, Feb 10, 2017, 7:20 am

Residents form watchdog group around Castilleja plans

Protect Neighborhood Quality of Life Now plans to vet proposal for expanded campus, enrollment

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Promising vigorous scrutiny of every aspect of a proposed expansion at Castilleja School, Old Palo Alto residents have formed a group with the purpose, they say, of holding city and school officials accountable.

Protect Neighborhood Quality of Life Now was started by school neighbors who say they have been negatively affected by Castilleja's policies for 15 years. The all-girls school now wants to expand its campus in a way that would increase enrollment up to 30 percent over its previous allowance, which could increase noise, air pollution and traffic problems, the residents fear.

In an opening salvo, the watchdog group presented a petition with 400 signatures to the Palo Alto City Council on Monday night. The petition, whose signers represent more than 70 households within 600 feet of the project, asks the council to require Castilleja to roll back its student population to 415 students, a cap required by its current conditional-use permit.

Castilleja officials are seeking a new conditional-use permit that would increase campus enrollment to 540 students over four years. Middle- and high school classroom buildings would be overhauled and an underground-parking garage built for students and employees, the school noted in its application.

But mistrust among group members toward the school and the city runs deep, prompted by the school's past violation of its enrollment cap: The school currently has 438 enrolled students; it had 450 in 2012. The council levied a $265,000 fine against the school in 2013 but allowed Castilleja to reduce its enrollment through attrition and a reduction in new admissions rather than slashing the enrollment immediately.

Group members Nelson Ng and Kimberley Wong have lived on Emerson Street across from the back of the school for 20 years. They said they support high-quality education and understand they bought a home near a school. But Castilleja isn't just a school: It is also a business in a residential neighborhood, they and other residents in the group said.

"The school tests the good will of the neighbors," said Ng, whose home will face the proposed exit of the underground-parking garage.

Ng and Wong do not see how the garage for 130 cars would be compatible with their tree-lined street.

Construction would affect 168 trees on the campus and in the vicinity, according to the school's consulting arborist's report. Residents fear the proposal to remove 57 trees and transplant 25 others would irreparably alter the neighborhood's character, although any trees taken out would be replaced in accordance with the Tree Technical Manual, the consultant's report noted.

Ron Levitsky lives on Emerson and his home would be next to the proposed parking garage. To demonstrate the scale and impact of the proposed tree plan, on Monday he showed the council a light-up poster that illuminates the trees' potential fate in red, yellow and blue.

That prompted an email to residents on Tuesday by Head of School Nanci Kaufmann, which showed a revised tree map. Under the new proposal, five trees would be removed, six others would be kept or relocated and 42 would be relocated.

"Castilleja has been a proud member of the Palo Alto community for more than 100 years. Since we began our master-planning process four years ago, we've had numerous conversations with our neighbors that have led us to make adjustments to our plans. These include moving underground our parking, student drop- off, buses, truck deliveries and garbage pick-up to limit street congestion," Kaufmann said in an email to the Weekly on Thursday.

"These conversations will continue, and we expect more compromises down the road to create the best possible plan for all involved. We want to be clear: Our goal is to disrupt as few trees as possible, adjusting building plans and re-locating trees wherever possible," she added. "We hope that as our discussions continue, however difficult, we can all remember that our primary mission is educating young women."

Levitsky said the group will continue its scrutiny.

"However, the garage project isn't dead yet, and houses (owned by Castilleja) at 1235 and 1263 Emerson are still threatened (with demolition), as well as six tall redwoods and some other large oaks," he said.

Levitsky has been studying reports about the health of the trees, criteria for their removal and whether proposed transplanting can be done successfully.

Group members also recently filed a California Public Records Act request for a soils report that was conducted, which could reveal information about the potential impact of the garage excavation on the land and on flooding. The residents will also look for evidence of contaminated groundwater from a Superfund plume originating from Stanford Research Park that might be disturbed by excavation.

Resident Mary Sylvester said the group will also ask that a 24/7 traffic study be conducted -- to supplement the school's transportation-demand management report, which focuses on the school's peak-hour traffic -- to gauge the effects of after-school and weekend traffic from the school's many extracurricular events.

Castilleja officials have said they recognize that mistrust runs deep. At last October's meeting regarding the removal of a 120-foot redwood, Kaufmann acknowledged the past mistakes, which occurred before she was hired by the school. She said she hopes to rebuild trust.

As part of its settlement over the enrollment violations, the school agreed to twice-annual community meetings and a traffic-management plan, which has included a morning shuttle service that serves 40 to 60 students from Woodside and Los Altos and additional on-campus parking spaces, she noted.

But the residents said at a November meeting that their opportunity to voice concerns has been limited; they were largely outnumbered by Castilleja parents at the community meeting.

On Monday the group began its campaign to gather broader neighborhood support, posting the first of 50 lawn signs urging other residents to help stop the expansion and calling for Castilleja to cap enrollment at 415 students.

"We always believed that it is a great school. But what is the price?" Ng said.

Resident Jacqueline Taylor asserted that decisions shouldn't benefit the school only.

"The question on both sides should be, 'How can we co-exist harmoniously?'"

The city's Planning and Transportation Commission will hold a scoping meeting for the project's environmental review on March 8 at 6 p.m. at Palo Alto City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave.

---

Comments

29 people like this
Posted by Neva Yarkin
a resident of Old Palo Alto
7 hours ago

I would like to add that Castilleja wants to close one lane on Embarcadero by Bryant. Traffic is already a major problem so it will only compound traffic on Embarcadero a major throughway in Palo Alto!

32 people like this
Posted by Resident
a resident of Old Palo Alto
7 hours ago

It is such a small location in a residential neighborhood. Why can't Castilleja stick with its same size? Yes it's to educate girls, that is a great mission, but there are thousands, millions of girls to be educated so that is not the question. First 100 more girls, then they will say that they can accommodate 100 more, and so on. This is ridiculous on their part. With tuition at 40k plus, they have the ability to open a new campus somewhere else if they really want to grow so much.

25 people like this
Posted by No more construction
a resident of Professorville
5 hours ago

Don't destroy our neighborhood!! Too much traffic & constructions already. Please expand somewhere.

28 people like this
Posted by Online Name
a resident of Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
5 hours ago

Closing a lane on Embarcadero is absolutely nuts because it will push traffic back and into El Camino. That's just nuts. As if Embarcadero and the area around Town & Country isn't bad enough!

Please support their worthy effort by signing the petition and getting a yard sign; it goes beyond the immediate neighborhood.

32 people like this
Posted by Casti Neighbor
a resident of Professorville
5 hours ago

They are not closing a lane of Embarcadero. That is one of many "alternative facts" provided by this group

18 people like this
Posted by Bad Neighbors
a resident of Old Palo Alto
5 hours ago

The Baptist Church at 305 N California Ave is being run as a commercial office building in the heart of Old Palo Alto. Mozart Music School is located at the church and they have 350 or more students. Mozart never applied for a Conditional Use Permit. It is only now that the church located businesses are being scrutinized by the City. I Sing, with 200 or more students is also located at the church. In total, there are approx 20 businesses being run out of the church. None have the required CUP (Conditional Use Permit). The Church is a "front" for a commercial office building located in an R-1 residential district. I suggest people google 305 N California Ave to see all the businesses being run out of the "so called church." I hope the City cracks down on both the Baptist Church and Castilleja. The church could potentially lose its Tax Exempt status, too.
I suggest people contact Claire Hodgkins at the City of PA to voice their concerns. claire.hodgkins@city of paloalto.org
Telephone 329-2116

6 people like this
Posted by Online Name
a resident of Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
5 hours ago

Please show the plans so we know it's not an alternative fact. I wouldn't put anything past the city re traffic and development at this point and certainly wouldn't want to risk it.

Turning traffic backing up while trying to get into businesses/ schools is already a major problem and effectively eliminates a lane of traffic anyway. A case in point is the new bank/ Atms in Midtown on Middlefield.

7 people like this
Posted by Resident
a resident of Another Palo Alto neighborhood
5 hours ago

I only wish there were similar concerns about the way our PAUSD schools have grown over the past 10 years or so. They used to be nice sized neighborhood schools where everyone walked to school and everybody knew everybody. Now it seems that the front of all schools are drop off zones and traffic is a bigger problem to the neighbors than say noise at recess.

23 people like this
Posted by Parent
a resident of Old Palo Alto
4 hours ago

Why doesn't Casti find another site for their middle school like Crystal Springs Upland did when they outgrew their original campus? Stop burdening the neighborhood!

12 people like this
Posted by Elizabeth
a resident of Downtown North
4 hours ago

Why can't this school mitigate traffic with a shuttle system or school bus? That's what public and the larger private schools do outside of California. It works well and the parents don't have to play chauffeur all the time.

18 people like this
Posted by RDM
a resident of Old Palo Alto
4 hours ago

It is absurd for Casti to be given permission to expand enrollment. Traffic is already very bad around the school at the beginning and end of the school day, so adding 130 or so cars will make it worse. Casti was totally negligent, uncaring and unethical about neighbors when they surreptitiously expanded their enrollment beyond the use permit. While Casti provides a wonderful education for those wealthy enough to afford the tuition or fortunate enough to secure a scholarship, the large majority of students do not live in Palo Alto. Their claim that they provide a beneficial resource to the city and neighborhood is disingenuous and not correct. Under no circumstance should they be allowed to expand.

19 people like this
Posted by Oldster
a resident of Old Palo Alto
4 hours ago

It is fun to see all the houses which have added upper floors and or had other remodeling projects around Castilleja in the last 20 years. So, some of the neighbors are arguing Castilleja shouldn't be allowed to expand while (wink, nod) they should be allowed to do so themselves? I recall fondly the single story Cape Cod house 25 years ago where Mr. Ng now lives.

[Portion removed.]

8 people like this
Posted by Incensed Neighbor
a resident of Old Palo Alto
4 hours ago

"Kaufman acknowledged the past mistakes, which occurred before she was hired by the school" according to the article. From 2012 when they were caught in the CUP scandal until 2016, there has been ample time for her to regain our trust by going back to 415, the agreed enrollment stated in the 2000 CUP. 4 years is ample time to ask us to review their plans and ask for input rather than springing it on us a few days before they submitted an application for a new CUP as well as major rebuilding of their campus. We as neighbors asked for transparency and what we got were plans shrouded in secrecy, nothing ever revealed until the last minute. We asked for an open dialogue at the neighborhood forum and all we got was a roomful of Castilleja parents who did not live in the immediate area saying how great the school was with no dialogue about the plans. We found them trenching on their property to "study" the roots of trees they want to remove, with no notice, no effort to obey the law and follow the tree ordinance to backfill and protect the health of those trees.

So please answer this... what has been done exactly to help the neighbors to regain that trust? Codes have been violated, application is not even complete though Castilleja is acting as it is a done deal and we still are waiting to see the details of the plans to rebuild aside from some artistic renderings which even a Nuclear Power Plant could be made to look pretty!

6 people like this
Posted by Online Name
a resident of Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
4 hours ago

It should be required that the city conduct in-depth and ACCURATE traffic studies at peak school times and during morning and afternoon rush hours before even considering this project and future instead of doing them at light traffic times of 10AM.

Specific times for traffic studies should be mandated so the city can't just dismiss legitimate concerns with its usual claims of "oh, we monitored it" since the city seems to be determinedly unclear on when school traffic and rush hours occur.

20 people like this
Posted by better idea
a resident of Downtown North
4 hours ago

How about moving Casti to Woodside and converting the campus to a BMR housing development. This was the Old Palo Alto residents can experience the advantages of mixed-income housing those of us near transportation hubs have been enjoying for a while.

18 people like this
Posted by KM
a resident of Old Palo Alto
3 hours ago

I support Castilleja's expansion plan. It is a treasured school, and there is much more demand for admissions than there are spots. These neighbors bought homes near a school. They need to work collaboratively with that school to make an expansion plan that is acceptable to all sides. Aren't there bigger issues in our country today that require "vigorous scrutiny" than Castilleja's expansion plan?

7 people like this
Posted by Palo Alto is a University Town
a resident of University South
3 hours ago

Ours is a University Town, Our priority, I feel, should remain being a leader in education-- private and public from the first years of life through University and even into retirement years. Cutting back on Schools is at odds with my values. Perhaps we should listen to Castillejaâ€™s reasons for expanding. Is the motivation all financial? Or has a 21st century curriculum genuinely impacted their needs? Neighbors might carefully consider their refrain for Castilleja to move. It seems that high density housing on the Castilleja Campus (near Stanford, Town & Country, and a walk to the transit hub) would serve the greater community well if Castilleja were to relocate. How would those who object to Castillejaâ€™s plans feel about that?

4 people like this
Posted by OMGPA
a resident of Old Palo Alto
3 hours ago

The city and the school are rushing to get this issue in front of the current city council before the mayor is termed out. He should recuse himself. OMG Tanaka will still be on CC. Sorry y'all.

6 people like this
Posted by Jim
a resident of Old Palo Alto
3 hours ago

When we moved into the area 40 years ago, we did not assume the risk that a R1 neighborhood would be converted into a commercial space, which is what the new proposal is. An underground garage, streaming hundreds of cars into our neighborhood at all hours of the day? Beyond the school hours, Castilleja holds more than 100 events a year plus a summer camp. And what about 6 years of construction? The neighborhood would be the staging site, and Embarcadero would be the main access road for trucks and workers. And Stanford is adding 3,500 units. Come on, there are so many other options! They hired a high-paid lobbyist (former Palo Alto City Planner Steve Emslie) to usher this through the planning commission and city council

8 people like this
Posted by Anonymous
a resident of Downtown North
3 hours ago

Traffic in this area can only get worse I imagine, with an expansion. Mistrust runs deep in this community, period. So the onus is on Ms. Kaufmann to re-establish the trust from blatant violations and a disregard for the CUP - there couldn't be a way to not know their enrollment exceeded allowable amounts.

Education is great and certainly Castilleja can be thought of as a business. I hope the community and the school can figure this out so it benefits everyone. What if the school is required to provide scholarships to, and accept a pre-determined number of under-privileged students who live in Palo Alto / East Palo Alto? In addition to being a business venture, which they have every right to be, the school exists to educate children. What an opportunity to provide a first-class education to those who could otherwise not afford it.

5 people like this
Posted by Recusals!
a resident of Old Palo Alto
3 hours ago

So Planning and Transportation Commissioner Asher Waldfogel's family donated a ton of money during the election to Council member Lydia Kou. Asher served for many years on the board of Castilleja. Lydia received $80k from Castilleja related parties (the five infamous families) during the election.

For Asher to participate on the PTC is a total conflict of interest.

Email Town Square Moderator      


4 people like this
Posted by Online Name
a resident of Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
3 hours ago

Here's a link to the petition opposing this expansion. Web Link


Sign the first page and then get in touch with the organizers to request a yard sign and to pick up your signed petition.

Traffic is already horrendous and dangerous; we don't need more.

The CC members with conflicts of interest on this and the Stanford expansion should recuse themselves.

4 people like this
Posted by Anonymous
a resident of Downtown North
3 hours ago

Wow, did not know this about Lydia Kou. I wonder if all of the residentialists clamor for her recusal and call for her recall from council just as they have towards Tanaka.

6 people like this
Posted by Online Name
a resident of Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
2 hours ago

Way back when there was all the outrage about the five families donating to Kuo and the other residentialist candidates, Kuo issued a statement denying that the FORMER trustee's contribution would influence her vote on any issue.

I've yet to see a similar claim from Fine that his mother's position on the Stanford Real Estate Development commission won't influence his, or from Scharff re C. or from the others who have taken developer contributions.

Let's try to fair.

9 people like this
Posted by PL
a resident of Old Palo Alto
2 hours ago

I live across from Castilleja on 100 block of Kellogg. I support and contribute to PNQLnow.org. I and every household on my block of 100 Kellogg are displaying lawn signs in support of protecting Palo Alto neighborhoods and our quality of life. I voted for Lydia Kou. I trust Lydia Kou to have the integrity to do what is best for the residents of Palo Alto.

12 people like this
Posted by Casti Neighbor
a resident of Professorville
1 hour ago

What about 117 Kellogg or 145 or 159? I've seen quite a few that don't have signs. Not even including those under construction. More "alternative facts" being spewed by this group, your word cannot be trusted! I also was told by my neighbor that one of the PNQL neighbors placed a yard sign on their yard without permission. You cannot simply lie your way to getting what you want.

3 people like this
Posted by Corruption
a resident of Downtown North
1 hour ago

PL,

Kou got 90% of her funds from the Casti developers. They own her. She need to return the funds immediately and recuse herself. The corruption is unbelievable

9 people like this
Posted by PA Neighbor
a resident of Old Palo Alto
1 hour ago

What about having Castilleja swap with the Buena Vista Mobile Home Park?. Castilleja would get a location with better ingress/egress and the mobile home residents would get to move their mobile homes to live in a nicer area in Old Palo Alto.

2 people like this
Posted by margaret heath
a resident of College Terrace
1 hour ago

Do you mean Lydia Kou got her money from the company that is building (developing) that will benefit financially from a large construction at Casti? Seems to me there is a difference between donating money to a political campaign in hopes of influence for financial gain and donating money where there is no financial benefit involved.

1 person likes this
Posted by PL
a resident of Old Palo Alto
1 hour ago

Again, I voted for Lydia Kou. Lydia Kou will advocate and do what is best for the residents of Palo Alto.

6 people like this
Posted by Adrian Fine
a resident of College Terrace
1 hour ago

@Online Name - My stepmother retired from Stanford in 2015, and I've never had a financial connection to the University. I will be sure to clear this with the City Attorney any time a relevant project/decision comes to the city.

Posted by OMG Steve Emslie
a resident of Charleston Gardens
25 minutes ago

OMG. "They hired a high-paid lobbyist (former Palo Alto City Planner Steve Emslie) to usher this through the planning commission and city council.."
Steve Emslie was Deputy City Manager, being promoted from Planning Dept. Manager.
After the 27 University mega project debacle and the Grand Jury Report criticizing the city's role in promoting it, he left the city and went to work for
Goodyear Peterson Hayward & Associates (PR firm) which lobbies for major developers, "as Regional Director for the firm, focusing on a wide spectrum of business matters, but with a particular focus on land use and development projects throughout the Peninsula, South Bay and East Bay."
Web Link

