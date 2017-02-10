PUBLIC AGENDA: 4146 El Camino; school budget; Hwy. 101 artist

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Feb. 13.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to discuss a proposal to rezone a site at 4146 El Camino Real from low-density, multi-family residential (R-15) to medium-density, multiple-family residential (R-30). The council will then consider an ordinance to make permanent the interim ground-floor protection ordinance and adopt a resolution to continue the Downtown Residential Preferential Parking program. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave.

BOARD OF EDUCATION STUDY SESSION ... The board will convene for a study session to discuss the 2017-18 budget. The meeting will run from 8 to 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the district office, 25 Churchill Ave. Read the agenda here.

COUNCIL POLICY AND SERVICES COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to discuss the audit of the fee schedule in the Community Services Department and hear the City Auditor's quarterly report. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14, in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave.

BOARD OF EDUCATION ... The board will vote on a proposed elementary mathematics curriculum pilot and a board commitment to provide opportunity for public comment; and discuss a draft resolution agreement with the federal Office for Civil Rights, a proposal to repeal a 2014 resolution challenging the Office for Civil Rights, an authorization to bid the renovation of Palo Alto High School's library, approval to submit plans for a science addition project at Paly and an authorization to seek bids for renovation of JLS Middle School's swimming pool. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the district office, 25 Churchill Ave. Read the agenda here.

ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW BOARD ... The board plans to consider a proposal for a freestanding tenant sign for "Gott's Roadside" at Town & Country Village; review a proposal to demolish an existing six-story commercial building at 2600 El Camino Real and to construct a new four-story 62,616-square-foot building; and hear a presentation on bike boulevards. The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave.

PUBLIC ART COMMISSION ... The commission plans to consider approving Mary Lucking as the artist for the proposed Highway 101 overpass; hear a presentation about the public art planned for the Lucile Packard Children's Hospital; and see a presentation about the eight "urban interventions" selected for the Code:ART festival. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave.