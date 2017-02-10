Progress report on full-day kindergarten

Jennifer DiBrienza's son was prone to tears and hiding under desks at the start of kindergarten last fall at Ohlone Elementary School. But after his and all other kindergarten classes in Palo Alto Unified transitioned to a full day in October, he became excited about school. Now, he talks about going to the library, his PE class and "thrilling Thursday," when students from four classes visit each others' rooms for different activities -- all done in the afternoon, time that didn't exist in the school's previous half-day kindergarten schedule.

Yet across town, at Duveneck Elementary School, Julie Tomasz's son -- who was "ecstatic" to start kindergarten, she said -- is struggling with the longer day. He's frequently tired and has told his mother he doesn't want to go to school. Several times, Tomasz has picked him up at lunch and taken him home early.

The district's move to full-day kindergarten -- a decision that was both praised and criticized by teachers and parents when it was made last year -- is now playing out in different ways across the district. As teachers, parents and 763 of the district's youngest students adjust to the longer day, they are reporting both positive and negative results, with much of the long-term impact of the nascent program remaining to be seen.

Those who view the full day as a benefit for all students, particularly minority and low-income students whose achievement could later become stunted, continue to be hopeful. It's too early to know if the new program has moved the needle on the gap in achievement between groups of students, but administrators are heartened by the decision to try something new, and some parents of minority students have expressed excitement and appreciation for the new schedule.

Those who opposed the change -- worried that it would mean the end of quality, small-group time and the ratcheting up of academics -- remain doubtful the new model is really best for Palo Alto's youngest students. Palo Alto's kindergarten classrooms have not transformed into the "new first grade" with the switch to the full day, but some parents and teachers say the longer schedule does fail to provide the same quality of small group instruction as before.

In Adriene Guiriba's kindergarten classroom at Walter Hays Elementary School, the typical structure of her students' days has not changed significantly with the full day, but rather activities are spread out, with a more forgiving pace for both students and their teacher.

Mornings start with Guiriba reading aloud to the class and perhaps a calendar activity -- talking about how many days they've been in school, for example, as a mini mathematics lesson. There's a break, and then the children transition into more academic time, working on reading curriculum melded with hands-on activities, Guiriba said. After a recess comes writing, then free-choice time before lunch and math after lunch. If an instructional aide is available during the reading and writing lessons, Guiriba will break the class into smaller groups.

For Guiriba's students, the afternoons usually end with an art, science or "seasonal" activity tied to an upcoming holiday, like the Lunar New Year or Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

For 90 minutes each week at all elementary schools, kindergartners also leave their regular classroom for 30 minutes each of physical education, music or time in the library (which gives their teachers time to prepare for future lessons).

Guiriba, who has taught at Walter Hays for 12 years -- three of those in kindergarten -- said she originally opposed the full-day model for fear of losing small-group time. She worried about the pressure it would put on the delicate balance she strikes between giving students of this age attention and independence, especially in the afternoons when younger children with less stamina might naturally become tired.

But now she supports it -- and the greater free time, student choice and "brain breaks" it allows.

"I have time to do more of those kinds of things that I feel make kindergarten really memorable," she said.

In the afternoons, she does have to stay attuned to students' energy levels, and she changes the activities if necessary by giving the kids breaks or free-choice time.

Like Guiriba, longtime Duveneck kindergarten teacher Barbara Susco has restructured her class' activities for the full day and is adjusting as she sees the results. She has kept her science lessons in the afternoon, but she's found they're less optimal with the full class present. A group discussion on a recent Monday about snails only allowed for each child to speak once, she said, compared to a higher level of participation expected in small groups. In the future, she said she'll split the class in half for this particular lesson (one half will work on free-choice activities while the other has the conversation).

"This will make the unit of study go longer and the classroom will be louder, but I think this is the way to go," she said.

Susco also now relies more on her instructional aide to run activities that are better with small groups of students. She structures her aide time around language arts, for example, so two small groups can work while others do free-choice activities like paints and crafts ("Creation Station"), blocks ("Building Station"), dress-up ("Imagination Station") or playing with dirt and water ("Garden Station").

Many kindergarten classrooms are leaning more on aides -- and parent volunteers -- this year to help preserve small-group time. The teachers' union, which made an official request to bargain the impact of full-day kindergarten almost immediately after the school board unanimously approved it last spring, successfully negotiated for up to 15 hours of aide time each week, five more hours than the district initially offered.

Susco worried that despite the district making that contractual promise, it will be difficult for schools to find high quality aides who are available and willing to work the extra hours.

"The trick is, where do you find those people to fill those extra hours? Our principals are set up for failure, really. They have a very difficult time finding aides," she said.

Asked about that concern, the district's elementary-education director Barbara Harris countered that most schools have added hours to existing aides' schedules rather than hired new ones.

Helping students who struggle

Susco -- a vocal opponent of the full-day model last year -- said one downside of the new model is that the district failed to provide teachers with targeted direction for how to support struggling students.

Before, the majority of Palo Alto's elementary schools offered an "extended-day" model in which half of the kindergarten class stayed for a longer day two days each week, giving students targeted time, often one-on-one, with teachers. At Duveneck, Escondido, El Carmelo, Juana Briones and Walter Hays, students who needed extra support were also tutored by an instructional aide two days a week.

Guiriba agreed that the new schedule is less ideal for struggling students. Rather than staying after school during that dedicated support time, they are now being pulled out of class to work with a math or reading specialist, for example.

Even identifying those students is harder, Susco said. Although every school continues to rely on a model called Response to Intervention, or RTI, to identify and provide additional support to students who need it, and teachers continue their own procedures for doing the same (discussing issues with their colleagues and specialists and seeking the appropriate supports for struggling students), daily one-on-one time or small group support is more difficult to come by, Susco said.

"What are we actually doing special for them to make it happen?" she said.

Parents, like Tomasz and Duveneck parent Jenny Dixon, have their own criticisms of the full day model so far.

Dixon said the "saving grace" for her child's classroom is that enrollment happened to be low this year, giving kids a bit more individualized attention. (The teachers' union originally asked to cap kindergarten classes at 18 students, but the newly negotiated agreement with the district provides a reduction in class sizes from 22 to 20 students for the remainder of this school year and to 19 for next year.)

Tomasz, who last spring launched an online petition opposing the full day, believes it's contributing to her son's "lack of enthusiasm" about school. The petition said the proposed full-day model would be developmentally inappropriate and too demanding, both academically and emotionally, for 5- and 6-year-olds.

"The lack of enthusiasm -- that's what breaks my heart because that's the kind of impact that I was worried about. I don't want any kids to feel less enthusiastic about school. It should be a really fun, positive, exciting thing and it is, but I think over time I'm worried that it will have an impact," she told the Weekly.

Tomasz admitted she still sees her son's teacher providing enough time for free play; the classroom has not become the "new first grade," as some feared would happen with more time to include more academics.

Both Tomasz and Dixon said they were aware of the option to opt out of the full day, picking their children up at lunch, but worried it would do more harm than good.

"If it's just one person opting out ... that's hard on that child, and that's the kid going home at lunch," Tomasz said. "There's always that sense that maybe they're going to be missing out on something super fun or super great."

Only one family has opted out of the full day to date, according to the district.

And despite the fact that Dixon opposed full-day kindergarten and is still critical of what she called an "eleventh hour decision," her kindergarten daughter is "having a good time in the afternoon."

"She knows no difference," Dixon said.

Leveling the playing field?

On the positive side, some parents of minority students are seeing upsides in the full-day model.

One Latina mother told Judy Argumedo, who oversees the district's English Language Learners program and Voluntary Transfer Program (VTP), that her child had attended the district's Young Fives program, Argumedo said. The full kindergarten day has provided continuation from that and given the time her daughter needed in school.

"She felt her student is not getting left behind," Argumedo recalled.

Parents of young English language learners in the district are also excited that their children will be speaking English for more hours in the day, Argumedo told the Weekly.

"That's what we want to do for the parents: provide them routine and continuity and help them level the playing field a little," she said.

Argumedo and others who support full-day kindergarten as a step toward reducing the district's achievement gap are well-aware it's not a panacea. Before the school board approved the full day, critics said it was "misguided" to believe a longer school day would move the needle on such a longstanding, complex issue.

For Argumedo, however, it's taking the district in the right direction.

"I feel like it was a step forward that we're really trying to do something different instead of doing a lot of the same things," she said. "This is not going to be the silver bullet. As a system, we have to (take a) lot of steps. This is one of the small steps, and that's what I want to emphasize."

To the critics, Argumedo said: "Be critical, but give us a chance. We've had the achievement gap for a long time, so I think we have to really be thoughtful (when) doing different things."

DiBrienza, a new member of the Board of Education, who was elected after the district's move to the longer day, was concerned about the change as a parent and a former educator who taught full-day kindergarten in New York City.

For her child, however, the consistency in a daily schedule has been a boon.

"I don't know if I can credit all-day kindergarten, but I hear from early childhood educators (and) in my experience as a parent, consistency is really important," DiBrienza said.

The increased consistency has also been helpful for parents, particularly those with several children in different grades. Under the previous kindergarten model, parents could have had multiple pickup times and different schedules on different days of the week.

One Spanish-speaking mother told Argumedo that it was hard to have a routine before with varying release times, and the new kindergarten day has provided "continuity" for her family.

District to evaluate, seek input

As with any new program, a top-of-mind question for many parents and teachers is, "How does the district plan to evaluate and monitor the impact of the full kindergarten day?"

Harris said the district's evaluation, assessment and research department is developing a "formal evaluation" of the program in addition to monitoring the reading, writing and other assessments already in place. They hope to track students' academic progress over time, particularly this inaugural class, Harris said. Elementary principals are currently writing a goal into their annual school-wide plans that will include monitoring the growth of the 2016-17 kindergarten class over the next six years, Harris said, with an eye toward gauging the impact on the achievement gap.

The district is launching two online surveys to collect feedback from kindergarten teachers and parents. The survey asks teachers to record an example of a daily schedule, what percentage of time each week is devoted to whole-class versus small-group or individual instruction and to what extent full-day kindergarten has changed students' academic and social-emotional experiences. Harris said the results will be made public this spring.

Argumedo is also preparing a survey to send to parents in the Voluntary Transfer Program, which the district operates with Ravenswood City School District. The district also plans to conduct a focus group with teachers, and research-department staff plan to observe classrooms at eight randomly selected schools, according to the district.

Included in this year's district-wide priorities is an intermediate goal to increase the number of kindergartners meeting reading and math benchmarks. Long-term, the district hopes all kindergarten students will go on to meet third-grade reading and math benchmarks.

Harris is mindful that this is a transition year and the program is still a "work in progress."

"We want to know what's working and what's not," she said. "I think there's good progress, but with anything new you have to really be open to the fact that you're going to have to make adjustments."

The district is providing three more half days of professional development for kindergarten teachers during this second semester. Last fall, additional professional learning came in the form of a guest speaker who talked about creative play and two workshops led by the district's elementary Teachers on Special Assignment.

Palo Alto's move to full-day kindergarten was voluntary, but school districts throughout the state that do not offer a full kindergarten day could soon be required to join the fold. In December, Assemblyman Phil Ting, chair of the Assembly Budget Committee, released his blueprint for the state budget, which includes "taking the next step in improving early education by expanding access and requiring full-day kindergarten throughout the entire state."

As the school year progresses in Palo Alto, parents and teachers continue to adjust as necessary, keeping the interests of those who matter the most in mind.

"In the end, it's about the students, and it's about giving these students a rich education and a wonderful experience," Guiriba said. "This is their ... introduction to school. You want to harness a positive energy in kindergarten."

