News

Uploaded: Fri, Feb 10, 2017, 8:39 am

Landlord pleads 'no contest' to vandalizing tenants' cars

He faces up to a year in county jail

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

A landlord of East Palo Alto apartment pleaded no contest to felony vandalism on Wednesday for damaging the cars of his tenants in an attempt to force them to move from their rent-controlled units, the San Mateo County District Attorney's office said.

Nemat Matt Maleksalehi, 74, owns an apartment complex on the 1700 block of Woodland Avenue. Police determined that he broke the car windows of three tenants who live in the rent-controlled units, allegedly in order to get them to move out so he could increase the rent for new tenants. Nothing was stolen from the vehicles.

East Palo Alto's ordinance allows landlords to raise rents to market levels once a new tenant takes over the unit. The rent increase is then subject to the rent-control provisions limiting rent increases to once annually at a specified percentage.

Maleksalehi pleaded no contest in exchange for a maximum one-year county jail sentence and payment of full restitution. He is scheduled for sentencing on March 20 and remains out of custody on supervised own recognizance.

His son, Auria Maleksalehi, is charged with one misdemeanor count of dissuasion of a witness. His case is set for jury trial on March 20 and for a pretrial conference on Feb. 15. He is also out of custody on supervised own recognizance.

---

Follow the Palo Alto Weekly/Palo Alto Online on Twitter @PaloAltoWeekly and Facebook for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Correcting Some Misstatements in the Weekly Editorial and op ed Today
By Steve Levy | 14 comments | 12,180 views

Who Likes to Zin?
By Laura Stec | 2 comments | 3,678 views

Saratoga chef to open Los Altos restaurant
By Elena Kadvany | 0 comments | 2,252 views

Preparing for baby #3
By Cheryl Bac | 5 comments | 857 views

Home sweet home
By Sally Torbey | 4 comments | 526 views

View all local blogs
 