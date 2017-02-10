County to launch aerial assault on Palo Alto marsh mosquitoes

County helicopters will launch an aerial assault next week on a mosquito species that county officials say has been laying its eggs in the marshy soil of the Palo Alto Baylands and surrounding areas.

The Santa Clara County Vector Control District has announced that, weather permitting, it will be applying a biological control agent and insect-growth regulator in certain marshes of the county's coastal areas. These include the ITT Marsh and the Palo Alto flood basin in Palo Alto and the Zanker Marsh near Alviso, the district announced.

The aerial assault will target the winter salt marsh mosquito, which lays its eggs in late spring and early summer. Eggs can lay dormant for many years, according to the district, and can hatch as early as November. According to the vector district, which has been monitoring the mosquito larvae, current field conditions and mosquito growth trends “indicate a high probability that a significant number of salt marsh mosquitoes will become adults in early to mid-March if left untreated.”

The goal of the operation is to “minimize the number of mosquitoes and reduce the risk of mosquito bites to residents in the surrounding communities.”

“If left untreated, this species is known to bite viciously during the day and can fly over 15 miles from its breeding grounds to feed on humans and other mammals,” the announcement states.

The range of the marsh mosquitoes – also known as “aedes squamiger” – means that they can affect residents from the north coastal areas, including Palo Alto, to the southermost part of San Jose and Milpitas in the east.

The operation will treat about 725 acres in Palo Alto and 90 in Alviso with methoprene, an insect-growth regulator, and a bacteria called bti. When consumed by mosquito larvae, bti produced an insecticidal protein that kills the larvae, according to the vector district. The announcement notes that these products are mosquito-specific and “short-lived in the environment.” They are not harmful to birds, fish, other insects, wildlife or humans, the district said.

The operation is set to start in Palo Alto at about 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 16 and then proceed to Zanker Marsh. If needed, it may be extended to Feb. 17. The application of the larvicide is designed to produce large droplets, according to the district, that go “straight into the marsh with minimal drift to surrounding areas.”

In Palo Alto, the helicopter may make low-altitude passes over trails surrounding the treatment area, the district said, and the public is advised to avoid areas where the helicopter is operating. The district will post signs and various locations where treatment will occur and staff will be available to notify visitors about the operation.

“Treatment in the coastal areas of the county is necessary to offset the hatching of aedes squamiger eggs, which has been facilitated by winter rains,” said Assistant District Manager Russ Parman. “We hope to decrease mosquito numbers by 90 percent with the aerial operations, and significantly reduce the extreme nuisance caused by these mosquitoes well into the summer.”

The district also encourages residents to report mosquito-breeding sources and take preventive measures such as wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants and using repellent.

More information is available at (\408-918-4770 or at SCCvector.org.