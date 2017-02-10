Behind the Headlines: the new City Council; school technology and privacy

On "Behind the Headlines," Palo Alto Weekly journalists Jocelyn Dong, Gennady Sheyner and Elena Kadvany discuss the state of the new City Council and also concerns among Palo Alto students over privacy and technology.

Watch this week's webcast here.

Webcasts are posted every Friday afternoon on PaloAltoOnline.com, as well as on Palo Alto Online's YouTube channel, youtube.com/paweekly.

