After homeowner's call, alleged burglar shot by Taser

A Palo Alto man who allegedly broke into a woman's home was arrested as he exited the residence carrying her goods on Thursday, but not before police shot him with a Taser and wrestled him to the ground, police said in a press release.

The woman, who is in her 30s, was in her home on the 200 block of Colorado Avenue at about 2:30 p.m. when she saw the man, identified by police as 20-year-old Trung Quang Daole of Palo Alto, enter her side yard through an unlocked gate. She quickly left her home, got into her car and backed out of the driveway. Then she called police.

While she was on the line with dispatchers, she could see Daole inside her house through a window. Police said it is likely he did not know she had been home at the time.

Daole, holding the woman's purse in one hand and a broomstick in the other, was leaving through the front door as officers arrived. He allegedly ignored repeated police commands and waved the broomstick at officers as a weapon. An officer shot a Taser at Daole as he continued to ignore commands and attempted to walk away. The Taser had no apparent effect on him, and officers tackled him, police said.

Daole allegedly resisted arrested, but he was taken safely into custody a short time later, police said. No one was injured during the arrest.

Palo Alto Fire Department paramedics transported Daole to a local hospital as a precaution, which is consistent with the police department procedures following deployment of a Taser, they said.

Daole displayed signs of being under the influence of narcotics, according to police. He allegedly used a heavy lawn ornament in the woman's back yard to break a window and gain entry to the home. Police returned the purse and its contents to the woman.

Daole was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for residential burglary, a felony; resisting arrest, misdemeanor; and being under the influence of narcotics, also a misdemeanor.

Detectives are investigating if he might be linked to any other residential burglaries in Palo Alto or surrounding communities.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Palo Alto Police Department at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent by text message or voice mail to 650-383-8984. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the free mobile app, downloadable at bit.ly/PAPD-AppStore or bit.ly/PAPD-GooglePlay.