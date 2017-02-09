City opens Emergency Operations Center due to weather

The City of Palo Alto has activated its Emergency Operations Center due to today's storm, the police department announced at 1:30 p.m.

City staff are monitoring water levels in San Francisquito Creek. The creek is not expected to overflow its banks, except possibly at the West Bayshore Road bridge, the press release stated. Due to uncertainty about the amount and depth of debris that has collected in and around that bridge and under U.S. Highway 101, city staff cannot accurately predict water behavior in the creek, according to police.

Staff from multiple agencies are on-hand and monitoring conditions to ensure the safety of the public, and Caltrans contactors will be working to remove debris on an ongoing basis in an effort to improve water flow under the bridge and freeway, the press release stated.

West Bayshore Road may be closed at the creek while staff works to clear debris.

The police department's Google storm map will be activated shortly. View storm-related events in town here.

View the Palo Alto Creek Monitor, which provides real-time information about the levels of water at the city's five bridges.