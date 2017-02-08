Nonprofit to host youth suicide prevention forum Thursday

In anticipation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's release of its final report on youth suicide in Santa Clara County in early March, local nonprofit Adolescent Counseling Services (ACS) is hosting a free forum dedicated to the topic of youth suicide prevention this Thursday, Feb. 9, in Palo Alto.

The forum is an effort to educate and "empower parents to be aware of signs of mental health decline and suicidality in youth," a press release states.

A panel of mental-health experts will talk about warning signs for mental distress and strategies for supporting teenagers. The panel will feature two program directors from Adolescent Counseling Services, which serves Palo Alto Unified's secondary schools as well as other school districts in the area; Mary Gloner, executive director of Palo Alto youth well-being collaborative Project Safety Net; and Anthony Ross, director of Outlet, which provides services to LGBTQQ youth.

The panel will also discuss key findings from a preliminary report on youth suicide on Santa Clara County released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) last summer. The panelists will focus on groups of teens the report identified as particularly "vulnerable" to mental health distress, including gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender youth; teenagers who abuse alcohol and other substances; young men and others.

The CDC's final report, with more comprehensive findings, is expected to be released on March 3, according to the Santa Clara County Public Health Department.

Thursday's forum is geared toward parents, educators and mental health professionals. There will be time for a question and answer portion with the audience.

"Itâ€™s important that parents are aware of signs their teens might show in cases of mental distress," Christine Tam, ACS on-campus program director, said in the press release.

The forum will take place from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Cubberley Community Center's H-1 theater room, 4000 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto. To register, go to acs-teens.org.

Any person who is feeling depressed, troubled or suicidal can also call 1-800-784-2433 to speak with a crisis counselor. People in Santa Clara County can call 1-855-278-4204. Spanish speakers can call 1-888-628-9454.

Links below provide more resources where one can receive help:

