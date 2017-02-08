News

Condominiums eyed for vacant El Camino Real site

Palo Alto officials to preview proposal for up to 23 units at 4146 El Camino Real

by Gennady Sheyner / Palo Alto Weekly

In a city often described as "built out," one parcel along El Camino Real stands out precisely for what isn't there.

Located in south Palo Alto, just north of Maybell Avenue and near the junction of El Camino Real and El Camino Way, the property at 4146 El Camino Real has been vacant for 20 years, ever since a single-family home on it was demolished. Su Juan, who owns the property, has made several attempts since then to redevelop the land. In 2011, she applied to have the site rezoned, though the proposal never advanced.

Now, she is hoping for a better outcome. On Monday, the City Council will consider the latest proposal to rezone the property from R-15, which allows 15 residential units per acre, to R-30, which allows 30. If the council approves the rezoning proposal, a site that in recent years housed only a billboard would accommodate 23 condominiums. The new zoning designation would also raise the height limit for the new development from 30 feet to 35 feet and decrease the amount of open space the builder would be required to provide.

The council's meeting is a "pre-screening," which means that there will be no formal decisions taken on the proposal. It will, however, give the new council a chance to indicate whether they believe the site is ripe for housing and, if so, how many units it should contain. Given the council's recent adoption of "housing" as one of its five formal 2017 priorities and the shifting political balance toward the pro-development cap, architect Ken Hayes should expect newfound interest among policymakers in a project that he has been working on since 2012.

So far, the response hasn't been all positive. In 2012, residents of the nearby Barron Square development expressed some concerns about the project's aesthetic and traffic impacts. In 2014, when the Architectural Review Board was considering the project, several residents submitted letters asking for more information and, in one case, criticizing the rezoning plan.

Ree Dufresne and Ruth Lowy, who live in the area, argued in a letter that the project should be built in compliance with the current zoning and noted that the plan doesn't make provisions for visitor parking. They also said they were concerned about "safety issues" associated with a driveway planned for El Camino. The curb cut, they noted, is too close to an existing bus stop and stop light. They also cited traffic that "already backs up to a 'stand still' at that intersection from the problems created by the Arastradero/Charleston Project, to say nothing about the thousand plus kids crossing that intersection from El Camino Way to Maybell going to school in the mornings."

But for the developer and architect, the vacant parcel is an ideal site for housing. Their submitted project plans show two three-story buildings with sloped roofs and wood siding, separated by a landscaped corridor. Between them, the two buildings would include 21 units, which would be a mix of one- and two-bedroom condominiums. To comply with the local laws, three of these units would be sold at below market rate.

In an Aug. 26 letter to the city, Hayes urged members to support the rezoning proposal, which he argued would help address the city's housing shortage.

Hayes pointed to the city's Housing Element, which lays out the city's vision for housing and identifies as a major challenge the "high cost of housing in our community for all income segments due to the shortage of housing opportunities."

"There is limited land available," Hayes wrote. "The Housing Element indicates that only 0.5 percent of land in the city is vacant and available for development. 4146 El Camino Real is included in this 0.5 percent and should be developed for housing in a responsible manner.

"The Housing Element promotes increased densities along El Camino Real, a major transportation corridor. Although it is a small project, increasing the density from 15 dua (dwelling-units allowed) to 30 dua through this zone change will be a step in the right direction for responsible land use."

---

Comments

Posted by Resident
a resident of Another Palo Alto neighborhood
4 hours ago

Here we go again.

There is no mention of parking facilities in this article.

How close is this lot to Caltrain? I imagine it is more than a 10 minute walk. These are serious aspects of any potential development on this site.

Posted by WilliamR
a resident of another community
4 hours ago

@ Resident--

The closest Caltrain stop is San Antonio. I don't know the distance, but yes, it would take a lot longer than 10 minutes to walk it.

Posted by Anonymous
a resident of Downtown North
3 hours ago

Agreed that the ingress/egress here would be very difficult to make work. However, if they can get that figured out, this should be an acceptable proposed project. It's been an eyesore, much like the rest of south Palo Alto, for decades.

I can't wait to hear what the "residentialist/obstructionist" crowd will find wrong with this one. The city is clamoring for housing, here is someone willing to provide it, and the pushback will be relentless.

Let's sit back and count the ways in which this will affect everyone's quality of life, isn't compatible with the 2-story hotel next door, and otherwise intrudes by being 35 feet tall.

Posted by Janet Lafleur
a resident of Mountain View
3 hours ago

@Resident
Of course it will have parking. That's a strict zoning requirement. You know that, don't pull out a red herring.

@WilliamR
Caltrain isn't the only transit in town. This location is directly on the VTA 22, a 15 minute frequency, 24 hour bus line, and a six minute walk to the VTA 522, an express bus (also with 15 minute frequency most of the day).

El Camino is a great location for adding more condo units to a housing starved city. Would you rather have them build in a single family home neighborhood? If not, then sounds to me that your issue isn't location, it's adding any more housing in Palo Alto.

Posted by As long as their is parking
a resident of Leland Manor/Garland Drive
3 hours ago
Great location - and that section of El Camino could certainly use some improvement!

Posted by Donald
a resident of College Terrace
3 hours ago

Palo Alto should enact eminent domain and take it from her and THEN put up the 30-4000 housing units.

Posted by Oldster
a resident of Old Palo Alto
3 hours ago

It's on El Camino Real, a mass transit corridor with nodes walkable from the parcel to major cross streets with bus service.

What's the density of people living nearby at BV? The owners of this parcel under review should be able to have the same density as BV since the last councils have played a constant game of Twister to keep BV as is. This parcel's owner seems to be offering more lower income housing with BMR and more smaller units than are on most similar new condo developments on El Camino. It has no upper floor large luxury units.

Given how Casa Olga/Epiphany Hotel has a wall without windows on Emerson with the tree mural, I wonder what the Barron Park neighborhood would think of having a taller building there with no windows overlooking their homes in return for making space for a public benefit of a dedicated mini-park? Dog run, bocce courts, or community gardens?

Posted by Concerned
a resident of Midtown
3 hours ago

@Janet - yes very concerned about adding more housing. PA has terrible congestion, traffic and parking issues. First we should look at fixing those issues, before adding housing that would only make them worse.

Posted by cm
a resident of Downtown North
3 hours ago

To the above post! Yes, the issue is adding more housing. We, in Palo Alto, the Bay Area, California, etc... live in a world that has limits. The ever expanding human population makes improvements in energy consumption, water consumption, pollution production and land needed to support our human existence (food, clothing, our endless need for electronic toys) a losing game. We think that we can expand forever but the reality is that we can't. It is time for thinking people to set limits to growth and move the discussion to how to create a good quality of life for a reasonable number of people. Overcrowding our streets, schools, infrastructure in the short term and over-consuming and polluting the world in the long term are more important issues than cramming in more housing.

Posted by Rezoning concessions
a resident of Fairmeadow
3 hours ago
What concessions will we ask for the rezoning? Can we get the entire site to be BMR and/or restricted to city/pausd employees?

Posted by Supply & Demand
a resident of Green Acres
3 hours ago

We should not make exception (zoning change) for no logical reason!

Posted by Rose
a resident of Mayfield
2 hours ago

Why only 3 BMR units? Also -- Let's get Bus Rapid Transit on El Camino and then all PA residents could move north and south rapidly, comfortably , and with wifi. The answer to our problems is more reliable and frequent mass transit ... including a much more convenient way to get to the airport (currently the transitions from Caltrain to BART and then into the terminals are non intuitive, time consuming and confusing (even to someone who has done it many times). We must help people move from town to town -- because any new residents probably won't be working in Palo Alto .... they'll be driving somewhere to work.

Posted by No more
a resident of Charleston Meadows
2 hours ago

[Portion removed.]

Caltrain? You have got to be kidding me. It is about 45-60 min walk. Buses? Who are you kidding? There will be no retirees living in those condos but business/tech people. They do not take buses.
And re-zoning again, and raising the height limit again. More money. Greed, greed, greed.

Who does not live in that area of south PA - take a drive there around 8:30 AM. This area is the WORST in all PA because:
- Charleston/Arastradero is the route to 101 and 280;
- there are three schools and a bunch of companies (Tesla, SAP, VMware, Stanford medical), Nest, PARk, VA hospital, and more up the street.

It takes 20 min now to get from Charleston to Sand Hill Rd in the morning.
It takes 20 min now to get from Charleston to Sand Hill Rd in the morning.

Thanks to all who is voicing up the quality ... forget about quality, the sanity of life in PA. This is becoming INSANE.
Resist further development.

Posted by Vickie
a resident of Barron Park
2 hours ago

As someone who lives close to this proposed development, I urge the city council to respect the current R-15 zoning for appropriate and aesthetic development. It is not right to rezone this property and increase building height in order to allow the owner to cram in denser development in an area already burdened with heavy and, at times, backed up traffic.

Posted by Ben Lerner
a resident of Palo Verde
2 hours ago

No more up-zoning! Build the condos under current zoning and ensure they aren't under-parked.

Posted by Anonymous
a resident of Downtown North
2 hours ago

@ No more, it is interesting that your first reaction to those who would support this would be out of town posters. The reality [portion removed] is that there is a population of people who reside right here in Palo Alto who do not agree with what the residentialists bemoan with every new project.

That you would find it so far-fetched to believe that there's a group of citizens who disagrees with you and others with like viewpoints is interesting. Just as you think you are reasonable, those citizens who don't feel the urge to resist everything that comes down the pike can be reasonable too.

[Portion removed.]

Posted by BP Res
a resident of Barron Park
2 hours ago

Single Family homes - single story - to replace all Quonset huts, run down motels and other questionable properties between Charleston and Page Mill. Let's get rid of the congestion and the rusted out signposts. I know - I'm dreaming.

Posted by Marie
a resident of Midtown
2 hours ago
If the parcel is upzoned, there should be a public benefit. The only public benefit that I would welcome is additional parking to be made available for visitors or the public. Does the zoning require two parking places for the condos? If not, then it should and that could be a condition of upzoning.

I can't see someone spending $1M (or more likely $2M) for a condo and taking a bus to work. Most often, busses require at least one transfer and take much longer than driving, even in miserable traffic. In addition, there are no grocery stores or medical facilities in walking distance. Again, it would be so easy to check this out as their are already condos on El Camino Way. Simply survey the current owners, to see how many cars they own and park inside and outside the condo parking.

Posted by Curmudgeon
a resident of Downtown North
2 hours ago

"It's on El Camino Real, a mass transit corridor... "

which depends on VTA's whims du jour. It is silly to allow permanent structures that depend on demonstrably iffy life support.

Posted by Cheryl Lilienstein
a resident of Barron Park
2 hours ago

The zoning is RM 15.
It should stay that way.
Why?

First: housing pressure here is created by Stanford, among other forces, but I bring this up because the GUP is happening now (that's Stanford's development plan for the future) and Stanford continues to expand its educational facilities without commensurate expansion of housing: it has the land, the endowment, and the capacity to build housing that would free up space elsewhere. THAT is where the pro-density housing pressure should be applied. NOT on El Camino and neighboring cities.

Also: If any developer provides affordable housing, they are compensated by being allowed to build more units, provide less parking, and cover more of the area anyway. That's the state ruling. And if they are allowed to change the zoning to RM 30, after that zoning change they will ALSO be allowed to build more if some units are BMR. Do you want the resulting increase in traffic on El Camino? It's a choke point, not a "transit corridor" although it's a nice idea to use as an enabler for high density where it does not belong.

On Monday the council voted to allow a monolith to be built at 429 University. The reason: it complies with zoning if not the design regulations ALSO required. It was not required to provide any housing, even though the location WAS in a transit corridor. (Where were the Palantir and PAF demandos when that building was being considered? Why was the hue and cry NOT about building housing there??? The owner is instead building retail, yet more offices, and a few luxury condos: that's her right.


Thus, I wonder if city council will apply and uphold the EXISTING zoning standard here? That is, allow the owner just what the zoning permits, RM 15, and not more. That, after all, is the zoning right she purchased, and not more. Or will they be listening the their contributors from Palantir and PAF?

Note: has traffic improved AT ALL from using Uber sometimes? Has the bus increased ridership? What is the effect, if any, of the Traffic Management efforts? Where's the measurement? Ah, unfunded.

Further: "pedestrian friendly" -- which one would naturally think has to do with enabling an environment that is not harrassed by noise, pollution, and traffic, and provides needed neighborhood-serving retail...
This is terminology that has been used to trick unwitting citizens (I was one of them) into supporting the "pedestrian friendly" idea. I grant you, it's a GREAT IDEA. WOULD THAT IT FLOURISHES> Yet, how does providing NO retail and building ON the road provide friendliness to the pedestrian?

Keep the zoning as is. RM 15.


Posted by Barbara
a resident of Duveneck/St. Francis
2 hours ago

Ree Dufresne and Ruth Lowy are right on. As residents close to the proposed proect, they are well aware of the issues that would occur with this development and seem to have done their research. IMHO, many of the issues w/ construction in PA have stemmed from relaxed zoning regulations, increased traffic and lack of parking. There is only so much land here. The current owner of the property should have been aware of the zoning restrictions when she purchased the land and she needs to respect them, as does the PA ARB.

Posted by TLM
a resident of Barron Park
2 hours ago

Google maps shows it is a 1.5 mile, 29 minute walk from this site to San Antonio CalTrain. And very few commuters are willing to do that, though a few might hop on a bike. I have lived in Palo Alto for 25 years and have wondered for years what would become of this empty lot. My main concern would be with adequate parking. Otherwise it seems like an acceptable project.

Posted by No More
a resident of Charleston Meadows
2 hours ago

Anonymous:

I have been wondering about of out-of-town developers, yes. But I also note that those who live in PA but far from that area of South PA do not care.

But actually yes, I do wonder why PA residents want more of this? Not enough taxes? Nah. Need more housing in PA? The office workers/residents ratio is 3/1 here. That is how much you would need to build - three times the existing housing. Not 30 units.

[Portion removed.]

"until knowing the details about the project. Walk in with an open mind instead of out of hand deriding every project that comes before ARB or City Council. -- When we know more of the details we will talk more. Now we are just discussing the article. Can we do that? Thank you.

Posted by Janet Lafleur
a resident of Mountain View
2 hours ago

@No More Not sure who you think the out-of-town developers are, but I'm a middle-aged Mtn View homeowner working in the tech industry with a retirement-age husband. At some point in the next decade or so, we'd like to sell our home and move to a smaller place on a transit line that would make it easy for us to reach grocery stores, pharmacies, doctors offices, major shopping centers and regional transit lines.

This location on El Camino would be perfect for us, and is a rare find in suburban Silicon Valley. Whole Foods, Trader Joes, Safeway, Palo Alto Medical Foundation, Stanford Shopping Center, Walmart, Kohls, Petco, CVS, Starbucks, Peets, Caltrain, and too many restaurants to name. All a 20 minute bus ride away. Sign me up.

Posted by Resident
a resident of Another Palo Alto neighborhood
1 hour ago

Janet LaFleur

You pick on me about the parking. I never said anything at all about that would indicate a negative attitude to this, in fact I am very much in favor of it. However, the article does not mention parking. You say "of course there will be parking", but how do you know that? There has been talk of a lot of places building housing and that they are only putting in very little parking. I think asking about parking is a valid concern.

Yes, I know that there are buses on ECR. I know that but there is no bus that will take people who live there to Caltrain, and since we are going to be losing VTA services in the north part of the county I think it is valid to think of other forms of transportation.

Please think before you assume what I think.

Posted by Oldster
a resident of Old Palo Alto
1 hour ago

&gt;"It's on El Camino Real, a mass transit corridor... "

&gt;which depends on VTA's whims du jour. It is silly to allow permanent structures that depend on demonstrably iffy life support.

Absolutely, buses are a fiasco on El Camino. I was just thinking about how the new council majority thinks about transit and the 50' limit, too. All of El Camino is a mess now. If I were on the council I'd never approve any up zoning there unless mass transit was proven to be improved before any new housing or offices were allowed on or near El Camino.

Posted by Janet Lafleur
a resident of Mountain View
1 hour ago

@Resident Parking it part of the zoning code with strict minimums. There's no need to call it out unless the developer is asking for a variance on parking specifically. The minimum may not be what you consider enough but you didn't phrase it that way before.

As for bus service, the VTA 22 and 522 on El Camino are VTA's most heavily used lines. The new VTA plan is designed to improve service on heavily used lines (like El Camino) and reduce or eliminate lines with lower ridership (like the VTA 34 which runs past to my current home).

Those VTA 22/522 buses on El Camino go straight into the Caltrain Palo Alto station, a Caltrain bullet stop, with only about 100 feet of walking between bus and train. It couldn't be more direct than that. Where did you get the idea that the VTA bus on El Camino doesn't connect with Caltrain?

Posted by Anonymous
a resident of Downtown North
1 hour ago

@ No more, I'm confused as to how my upbringing has anything to do with this. I presume you feel your upbringing is superior and you are on morally higher ground? Bizarre. Also, way to take my quote out of context by breaking it apart right where it seems like I suggest for people to keep quiet, when in fact I am saying come in with an open mind before thou doth protest.

Residentialist/obstructionists have a way of twisting others' words and spin things negatively. Read my full quote in context and what I am simply trying to convey is, before complaining, move in with an open mind. You don't know the details of this project, or maybe you do, but without viewing the plans, it's not appropriate to automatically jump on the bandwagon against a development.

That's quite the conclusion you managed to reach by me having an open mind on this (see my first post here). So if I don't live in the area, and I support the project, I am branded with the NIMBY label. Got it. I didn't realize that the only ones who are entitled to have an opinion are those in the immediate neighborhood. Thank you for clarifying for the rest of us your personal rules of engagement. Besides, you don't know my personal attitudes on what goes on around my neighborhood. I would be happy to support such housing near us if it helps with the affordable housing crunch.

Assumptions, assumptions, assumptions. That's what the residentialist/obstructionist crowd love to make.

Posted by Resident
a resident of Another Palo Alto neighborhood
54 minutes ago

Janet, I was thinking of San Antonio station as being the closest, so yes you are quite correct about the other direction. I suppose my think was southbound rather than northbound.

No mention of parking is no longer something I take as a given in Palo Alto. So many recent condo developments have very poor parking for visitors and even residents end up parking on the nearest residential street. Tandem garages are not popular and seem to mean residents park at least one vehicle on a neighboring street.

Yes, parking is a big concern, I'm afraid. Otherwise I have no objection to condos being built here.

Posted by Anonymous
a resident of Downtown North
49 minutes ago

@ No more, by the way, I was born and raised in Palo Alto. Nevetheless, I don't feel entitled that my opinion is morally superior to those who disagree with me.

Sure, we can discuss the article, and let's not take quotes out of context. We were discussing the article to begin with when you speculated about how out of town developers are doing the posting here. Assumption.

Posted by Anne
a resident of Midtown
38 minutes ago

No upzoning!

Posted by Gale Johnson
a resident of Adobe-Meadow
12 minutes ago

Deja vu

I know the property very well. I walked on it for many hours from Thanksgiving to Christmas many years ago when the Men's Club at our church had a Christmas tree lot there. I remember proposals back then for housing development with underground parking. The condos on Thain Way were built in that timeframe. I also remember the Cameo Club, The Island, and the beer garden with dirt floor downstairs, next to our tree lot. I must be getting old.

It will be interesting to follow the progress of the project. What is the reason for the request for rezoning other than the benefits to the owner and developer? What is the zoning on Thain Way? I've seen recent listings for those condos in the $1,250,000-$1,500,000 range. I imagine new builds will be in the $2-3 million range. So much for affordable housing in PA. Please, CC, focus on that as much as you talk about it. Many of you are for pro housing, but it turns out to be almost all market rate. I've heard the optimism of convincing developers to build affordable only complexes but I don't think sticks and carrots will work. Developers will work the council until they get their way. And it will be easier with our new council.

What will the 3 BMR units sell for. Will any be rentals?

Others are getting old with me. I 'googled' the Cameo Club and found an ordinance passed by CC in 1993 re the club as a poker parlor. Guess who two of the members were! You probably guessed correctly... Kniss and Simitian.


Like this comment
Posted by Self interest
a resident of Meadow Park
11 minutes ago

At least one person claims to want to urbanize Palo Alto so that they can retire there with urbanity.

I don't see Palo Alto as a magnet for retirees because of its costs, and because it is already a crime magnet. To each his own.

But I don't think this entitles the person in question to claim victim-hood, or high moral ground, or green intentions, or progressive left unity.

Posted by KB
a resident of Barron Park
10 minutes ago

R-15 should be fine. No upzoning. Why should we give a free windfall to the developer? 11 or 12 condos should be plenty for that site. Traffic through there is already a nightmare in the afternoons. Plus Barron Park is essentially a much lower density neighborhood, so R-30 would really be out of character. If the city wants really dense housing, put it downtown.

