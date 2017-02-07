News

Updated: Tue, Feb 7, 2017, 12:06 pm
Uploaded: Tue, Feb 7, 2017, 10:50 am

Flood watch called for East Palo Alto

Residents encouraged to prepare to move to higher ground

As the latest storm hit the Midpeninsula, the combination of rain water and its runoff from the foothills and tidal flow prompted National Weather Service and local authorities to issue a flood watch for the City of East Palo Alto on Tuesday at about 10:40 a.m.

Residents in the area were being encouraged to prepare to move to higher ground. Authorities urged the public to avoid low-lying areas on the south side of the city. West Bayshore Road was closed between Woodland and Channing avenues due to flooding at Woodland Avenue, and there was no estimate as of late morning when the roadway would reopen.

One voluntary evacuation was taking place in the 1900 block of West Bayshore, Commander Jeff Liu of the East Palo Alto Police Department told Palo Alto Online. The city's senior center, at 560 Bell St., is open to receive evacuees.

Steve Mahaley of the San Mateo County Office of Emergency Services said that no mandatory evacuations are taking place.

At Yeaman Auto Body in the 2000 block of East Bayshore Road, about eight people were laying out black sandbags in the late morning to protect the business from encroaching San Francisquito Creek water. Several staff were trying to push water back into the creek. The shop's manager said that water had already entered into the building.

Additional information and updates are available by visiting www.cityofepa.org.

The City of Palo Alto activated its Emergency Operation Center to monitor the creek water, police reported at about 11 a.m. Out of all five of Palo Alto's bridges, only West Bayshore could potentially flood, police said on Twitter. (See the city's Palo Alto Creek Monitor page).

Water in the Chaucer Street Bridge reached 18.7 feet as of 12:10 p.m.; flood level is 24 feet, but at 16 feet, water reaches the underneath arch of the bridge.

â€¢ See the San Francisquito Creek flood early-warning map.

â€¢ See the Palo Alto police storm map, with sandbag and monitor locations.

Alerta de la Ciudad de East Palo Alto

El Servicio MeteorolÃ³gico Nacional y las autoridades locales han emitido un aviso de inundaciÃ³n para la Ciudad de East Palo Alto. Se recomienda a los residentes de la zona que se preparen para trasladarse a un terreno mÃ¡s alto. Todos los demÃ¡s, deben evitar las zonas bajas en el lado sur de la ciudad.

West Bayshore Blvd. estÃ¡ cerrado a Woodland and Channing. Utilice rutas alternativas.

Para obtener informaciÃ³n adicional y actualizaciones, visite www.cityofepa.org.

---

Follow the Palo Alto Weekly/Palo Alto Online on Twitter @PaloAltoWeekly and Facebook for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Comments

Like this comment
Posted by Hmmm
a resident of East Palo Alto
30 minutes ago

West Bayshore Rd has flooded but not due to the creek, correct?

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Oldster
a resident of Old Palo Alto
24 minutes ago

It's a King Tide day.

Web Link

Web Link

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Find coffee and community at Palo Alto's new Backyard Brew
By Elena Kadvany | 7 comments | 11,243 views

When Is The Perfect Time To Ask For A College Recommendation Letter?
By John Raftrey and Lori McCormick | 5 comments | 3,101 views

Correcting Some Misstatements in the Weekly Editorial and op ed Today
By Steve Levy | 11 comments | 1,669 views

Talk, Talk, Talk
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 1,287 views

Home sweet home
By Sally Torbey | 0 comments | 114 views

View all local blogs
 