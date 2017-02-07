Flood watch called for East Palo Alto

As the latest storm hit the Midpeninsula, the combination of rain water and its runoff from the foothills and tidal flow prompted National Weather Service and local authorities to issue a flood watch for the City of East Palo Alto on Tuesday at about 10:40 a.m.

Residents in the area were being encouraged to prepare to move to higher ground. Authorities urged the public to avoid low-lying areas on the south side of the city. West Bayshore Road was closed between Woodland and Channing avenues due to flooding at Woodland Avenue, and there was no estimate as of late morning when the roadway would reopen.

One voluntary evacuation was taking place in the 1900 block of West Bayshore, Commander Jeff Liu of the East Palo Alto Police Department told Palo Alto Online. The city's senior center, at 560 Bell St., is open to receive evacuees.

Steve Mahaley of the San Mateo County Office of Emergency Services said that no mandatory evacuations are taking place.

At Yeaman Auto Body in the 2000 block of East Bayshore Road, about eight people were laying out black sandbags in the late morning to protect the business from encroaching San Francisquito Creek water. Several staff were trying to push water back into the creek. The shop's manager said that water had already entered into the building.

Additional information and updates are available by visiting www.cityofepa.org.

The City of Palo Alto activated its Emergency Operation Center to monitor the creek water, police reported at about 11 a.m. Out of all five of Palo Alto's bridges, only West Bayshore could potentially flood, police said on Twitter. (See the city's Palo Alto Creek Monitor page).

Water in the Chaucer Street Bridge reached 18.7 feet as of 12:10 p.m.; flood level is 24 feet, but at 16 feet, water reaches the underneath arch of the bridge.

â€¢ See the San Francisquito Creek flood early-warning map.

â€¢ See the Palo Alto police storm map, with sandbag and monitor locations.

Alerta de la Ciudad de East Palo Alto

El Servicio MeteorolÃ³gico Nacional y las autoridades locales han emitido un aviso de inundaciÃ³n para la Ciudad de East Palo Alto. Se recomienda a los residentes de la zona que se preparen para trasladarse a un terreno mÃ¡s alto. Todos los demÃ¡s, deben evitar las zonas bajas en el lado sur de la ciudad.

West Bayshore Blvd. estÃ¡ cerrado a Woodland and Channing. Utilice rutas alternativas.

Para obtener informaciÃ³n adicional y actualizaciones, visite www.cityofepa.org.

---

