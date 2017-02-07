News

Uploaded: Tue, Feb 7, 2017, 2:25 pm

Eshoo holds 'tele-town hall' meeting tonight

New web stream feature allows callers to send questions about any issue

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo will be available to discuss any issue and answer questions from the public during a Tele-Town Hall meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 7 evening at 6:45 p.m., her office has announced.

Eshoo has used the tele-town halls in the past to communicate with her constituents. The town halls now have a new feature that enables callers to listen and submit written questions through a live web stream. The web stream will be available at all of her tele-town hall meetings and can be accessed by subscribing to her web stream channel. Subscribers will know in advance when the webcasts are scheduled, she said.

Tele-town hall meetings, including tonight's, will be posted on the web stream channel for the public to tune in live. The recordings are also archived on the site. Access to the web stream can be found here.

Anyone with questions can contact Eshoo's Palo Alto office at 650-323-2984, 408-245-2339 or 831-335-2020.

Comments

Posted by Dean
a resident of another community
3 hours ago

It is clear that the new president is unstable and not fit to serve. What actions are you taking to ensure his removal before he can do more significantly more harm than he's done in these first few weeks? Than you.

Posted by Jetman
a resident of Another Palo Alto neighborhood
2 hours ago

All politics is local? I hope Anna Eshoo going to explain why she is wasting her time with silly national grandstanding, instead of working on the horrible problem Palo Alto still has with "nextgen" jet noise two-plus years after she began working with the FAA on the problem.

Posted by Joe
a resident of Another Palo Alto neighborhood
2 hours ago

Why such late notice for this tele-meeting?

Posted by musical
a resident of Palo Verde
1 hour ago

@Joe, you can put yourself on the congresswoman's email list. She has another tele-forum scheduled next week if this one was too short-notice for you. These are held frequently. Queue up your questions.

Posted by Alex
a resident of Barron Park
1 hour ago

@Jetman

I think most of us would prefer our local representatives to take on the many real world issues before spending time on pretend ones.

Posted by Real issues
a resident of Midtown
29 minutes ago

Someone who claims 200+ low, loud commercial airliners flying directly overhead is a "pretend problem" doesn't live under the flights.

Posted by @Real Issues
a resident of Mountain View
19 minutes ago

Someone who doesn't understand what kind of damage the current administration is doing to this country is someone not to be taken seriously.

Posted by resident
a resident of Charleston Meadows
12 minutes ago

Eshoo and her buddies are not participating in the government process if she is just talking to her constituents. In case you all have noticed Trump is powering ahead to resolve issued that have been left to accumulate for the last 8 years - including the jet noise. I can not trust her or any of the other reps to take our issues to Washington. the leadership in the D party has sunk to low levels.

Posted by @resident
a resident of Mountain View
9 minutes ago

" In case you all have noticed Trump is powering ahead to resolve issued that have been left to accumulate for the last 8 years - including the jet noise."

By making them worse?

Wake up.

