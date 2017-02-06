News

Uploaded: Mon, Feb 6, 2017, 12:19 pm

Wet, windy weather anticipated to return to the Bay Area

Strong gusts may result in downed trees and power lines

After a weeklong break from hazardous weather conditions, stormy weather is expected to return this week to the Bay Area, according to the National Weather Service.

Widespread rain and strong, gusty winds will descend upon the region beginning Monday evening and lasting through Tuesday morning, weather service officials said.

A flash flood watch is in effect beginning Monday night and lasting through Tuesday afternoon for the North Bay and along coastal areas because of the heavy rain expected in those areas, according to the weather service.

The rainfall coupled with saturated soil could result in excessive water runoff into streams and rivers, resulting in some flooding. Residents are also advised to be cautious of potential rock and mudslides.

Additionally, a wind advisory is in effect for the entire region, starting Monday night and lasting through Tuesday morning. Strong southerly winds are expected to have gusts of more than 35 mph.

The strong winds may result in downed trees and downed power lines. Drivers are being asked to use caution on roadways.

Showers are expected Wednesday, and will then switch back to widespread rainfall Thursday, with more showers likely on Friday. Drier weather is anticipated for Saturday, according to the weather service.

---

— Bay City News Service

